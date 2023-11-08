Amazon Sale 2023: Want new smartphone? Get up to 51% off on Xiaomi smartphones

Smartphones have become indispensable, serving as our portal to the digital realm, our communication lifeline, and our trusty pocket-sized assistants. As technology continues to advance, the desire for upgraded smartphones is a common thread that binds us all. The search for the perfect device is ongoing, and consumers are ever-eager to explore the latest offerings from reputable brands. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you're in for a treat, as Amazon Sale 2023 brings you an extraordinary opportunity to grab some of the best Xiaomi smartphones at an incredible discount of up to 51%.

Wearing the crown of one of the world's leading technology companies, Xiaomi has gained a fervent following thanks to its innovation, quality, and affordability. Known for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the smartphone market, Xiaomi has consistently delivered remarkable devices that cater to the diverse needs of modern users. From stunning camera capabilities to impressive processing power, their smartphones are designed to enhance your daily life.

The Amazon Sale 2023 presents a golden ticket for those who want to harness the full potential of Xiaomi smartphones without breaking the bank. With discounts of up to 51%, you can upgrade your current device or make the leap into the Xiaomi ecosystem with greater ease and convenience.

A significant discount on Xiaomi smartphones is just one of the many attractions of Amazon Sale 2023. This annual extravaganza is renowned for offering incredible deals on a wide range of products, from electronics and fashion to home essentials and more. It's the time when smart shoppers plan to tick off items from their wish lists without straining their budgets.

So, if you're ready to experience the future of smartphones with Xiaomi, don't miss out on Amazon Sale 2023. With discounts up to 51%, now is the perfect moment to seize the opportunity, embrace innovation, and unlock the potential of your new Xiaomi smartphone.

1. Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Rosso Red, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage)

The Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a remarkable smartphone, and it's now available with an exciting discount in the Amazon Sale 2023. This phone comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, ensuring speedy performance for all your tasks. Its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage provide ample space for your apps and files. The 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup take excellent photos, while the 20MP front camera is ideal for selfies. With a 6.18-inch display and dual SIM support, this phone has all the features you need. The in-built heater technology is a unique feature, allowing you to heat water at different levels, making it a versatile device. Plus, it comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for your peace of mind.

Specifications of Poco F1 (Rosso Red):

Display: 6.18-inch

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 128GB)

Rear Cameras: 12MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 20MP

Operating System: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Battery: 4000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for the device, 6 months for in-box accessories

Pros Cons Powerful processor No official water resistance rating Expandable storage MIUI might not be to everyone's taste Dual SIM support Average battery life

2. Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G

The Mi 11X Cosmic Black is an exceptional smartphone, and it's available with a fantastic discount during the Amazon Sale 2023. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, ensuring swift performance and enhanced gaming capabilities. The phone features a stunning 48MP Triple Rear camera with a 48MP Sony sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide, and 5MP Super macro lens, providing you with the versatility to capture incredible photos. The 120Hz high-refresh-rate E4 AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, and with HDR 10+ support, your content will look more brilliant than ever. The 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures you won't run out of power during the day. With 5G connectivity, this phone is future-proof for faster data speeds.

Specifications of Mi 11X Cosmic Black:

Display: 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front Camera: 20MP

Battery: 4520mAh

5G Bands: SA N77, N78; NSA N77, N78

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor No wireless charging High-refresh-rate AMOLED display MIUI might have bloatware 48MP Sony sensor for great photography No official IP rating for water and dustproof

3. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is a stunning smartphone with enticing features. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this device is a steal with its incredible discount. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor, it offers exceptional performance with 5G capabilities. The 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with a 90Hz high refresh rate ensures vivid visuals, and the 240Hz touch sampling rate enhances the touch experience. With a 50MP high-resolution primary camera, you can capture stunning photos. The 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging ensures you won't run out of power. This phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for seamless multitasking.

Specifications of Redmi Note 11T 5G:

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP + 8MP Ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Fast Charging: 33W

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for faster data speeds No AMOLED display High-resolution 50MP primary camera Non-expandable storage Fast 33W Pro charging included Lacks an official IP rating for water and dust resistance

4. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C offers excellent value for money during the Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone boasts the high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming. The 50MP dual camera setup captures impressive photos, even in low light conditions. The large 17cm HD+ display with 5000mAh(typ) battery provides an immersive viewing experience, and the device is designed to last all day. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this phone provides ample space for your apps and data.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

Display: 6.71-inch HD+ Display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP Dual Camera

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Helio G85 CPU No 5G connectivity Large 17cm HD+ display No AMOLED display High-resolution 50MP dual camera No fast charging support

5. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G is an absolute powerhouse that offers a stunning Amazon Sale 2023 discount. This smartphone boasts the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a highly efficient 4nm architecture, and 16GB of RAM. It features a large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, ensuring crisp visuals and durability. The 50MP dual camera setup with various modes captures incredible photos. With a 5000mAh(typ) battery and 22.5W charger, you won't run out of power quickly. The MIUI 14 with Android 13 enhances the user experience with various features.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

Display: 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync Display

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP Dual Camera

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

OS: MIUI 14 with Android 13

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU No IP rating High-resolution 50MP dual camera Slightly heavier due to battery Large and vibrant 90Hz display No AMOLED display

6. Redmi Note 12 (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi Note 12 offers a versatile smartphone experience with a focus on performance and a vibrant display. With 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it provides sufficient memory and space for everyday usage. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection, delivering crisp visuals and durability. The 50MP triple camera setup ensures flexibility in photography, and the 4-in-1 super pixel primary sensor enhances photo quality. With a 5000mAh(typ) battery and 33W charger included, the device offers extended usage. It also features MIUI 14 with Android 13 for a modern user experience.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz AdaptiveSync

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Charger: 33W

Colour: Ice Blue

Operating System: MIUI 14 with Android 13

Pros Cons 120Hz AdaptiveSync AMOLED display No 5G Versatile 50MP triple camera setup Limited RAM for intensive tasks Long-lasting 5000mAh(typ) battery Not the fastest charging speed

7. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power is a powerful smartphone that stands out during Amazon Sale 2023. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this phone provides ample memory and space for all your needs. It boasts a 6.7-inch display with vivid visuals. The bumper edges, skidproof design, and water-resistant features add to its durability. The 5000mAh(typ) battery ensures long-lasting usage, and the 33W charger quickly replenishes the battery. While it lacks an IP rating, it offers a great overall package.

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power:

Display: 6.7 Inches

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Charger: 33W

Colour: Power Black

Special Features: Bumper edges, Skidproof, Water-proof, Shock Absorbing

Pros Cons Large 6.7-inch display No IP rating Generous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Slightly bulky High-capacity 5000mAh(typ) battery Lack of AMOLED display

8. Redmi A2 (Sea Green, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi A2 in Sea Green offers a budget-friendly smartphone option during Amazon Sale 2023. With 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage, it provides decent memory and space for essential usage. The phone features a large 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, offering good visibility. It comes with an 8MP dual camera that supports portrait mode, and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The 5000mAh(typ) battery ensures long-lasting usage, and the 10W charger is included in the box. Additionally, the phone supports expandable storage up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot. Dual SIM functionality allows you to stay connected.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Display: 16.5 cm HD+

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Charger: 10W

Colour: Sea Green

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Budget-friendly price Limited RAM and storage Large display with scratch-resistant glass Basic camera capabilities Expandable storage up to 1TB Modest charger included

Best value for money

The Redmi Note 11T 5G stands out as the best value for money. With its impressive features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate, 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging, and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, it offers a great balance between performance and affordability. The additional exchange offers make it even more appealing to budget-conscious consumers.

Best deal

On the other hand, the Mi 11X Cosmic Black is the best deal among these smartphones. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ AMOLED Dot display, a 48MP triple rear camera, and a 4520mAh battery with a 33W fast charger included. With its powerful specifications, excellent display, and camera capabilities, it's an attractive option for users who seek a high-performance smartphone at a competitive price.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.