Amazon Sale 2023: Want smartphone under 10,000? Get up to 50% off

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the best opportunity for you to get a new smartphone in budget. Check out the best deals and discounts on smartphones under 10,000 during this Amazon sale.

Amazon Sale 2023: This is the right time to invest in a smartphone under 10,000 and get huge discounts.

Are you in the market for an affordable, yet feature-packed smartphone? Well, you're in luck because the Amazon Sale 2023 is on, and it's here to cater to all your smartphone needs! In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. They keep us connected to our loved ones, capture our cherished memories, and provide a world of information right at our fingertips. A smartphone is like a trusty companion, and it's about time you find the perfect one.

The Amazon Sale 2023 is all set to transform your smartphone experience, especially if you're on the lookout for a budget-friendly option. This sale brings an incredible opportunity to grab a smartphone for less than 10,000, with discounts going up to a whopping 50%.

In this day and age, the idea that budget-friendly smartphones come with compromises is a thing of the past. Thanks to the Amazon Sale 2023, you can browse through an extensive selection of smartphones that not only fit your budget but also cater to your tech-savvy desires.

The world of budget smartphones is advancing rapidly, and Amazon's latest sale is a reflection of this progress. You can expect to discover smartphones priced under 10,000 that come with impressive displays, powerful processors, high-resolution cameras, and long-lasting batteries. The sale features a wide range of reputable brands, each offering unique features, allowing you to make an informed choice based on your preferences.

So, if you've been holding out to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, the Amazon Sale 2023 is the perfect opportunity. Stay ahead in this digital age and enjoy all the benefits of a feature-packed smartphone while saving big. With discounts of up to 50%, this is your chance to make the most of this incredible offer and find the ideal smartphone that suits your needs, budget, and style. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your smartphone game at unbeatable prices!

1. realme narzo 50i Prime

The realme narzo 50i Prime is a stellar smartphone that's on offer during Amazon Sale 2023. It boasts a powerful Unisoc T612 processor, ensuring smooth day-to-day performance. Its 6.5-inch HD+ display, offering 400 nits of brightness, guarantees an immersive visual experience with vibrant colours. Whether you're taking crisp photos with the 8MP back camera or capturing stunning selfies with the 5MP front camera, this smartphone won't disappoint. The icing on the cake is the massive 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, ensuring that you're always powered up. Plus, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB, you have ample space to store your data. For smooth multitasking and powerful performance, the realme narzo 50i Prime is a fantastic choice, and during Amazon Sale 2023, it's available at a great discount.

Specifications of realme narzo 50i Prime:

Processor: Unisoc T612

Display: 6.5-inch HD+

Rear Camera: 8MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 10W fast charging

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 1TB

ProsCons
Powerful processorLimited camera capabilities
Impressive benchmark score 
Vibrant and bright display 
Long-lasting battery 
Expandable storage 

2. Vivo Y02t

The Vivo Y02t is a feature-rich smartphone, and it's currently on sale during Amazon Sale 2023. This device boasts a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, making it perfect for capturing memorable moments. The 16.53 cm (6.51-inch) HD+ Eye Protection Screen offers an enjoyable visual experience. It's powered by 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps and files. The inclusion of 10W fast charging ensures you spend less time plugged in. Vivo's FunTouch OS 13, based on Android 13, keeps the phone running smoothly. If you're seeking an affordable smartphone with decent specs, the Vivo Y02t is worth considering during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Vivo Y02t:

Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 (Android 13 edition)

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 8MP

Display: 16.53 cm (6.51-inch) HD+

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh with 10W fast charging

ProsCons
Affordable priceNot suitable for high-end gaming or intensive tasks
Decent front and rear cameras 
Good display size 
Adequate storage 
Fast charging support 

3. itel P55 5G

The itel P55 5G is an impressive smartphone with some standout features that you can grab during Amazon Sale 2023. It's powered by a powerful Dimensity 6080 processor and boasts 12GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and effortless app switching. With a generous 128GB of internal storage, you'll have plenty of space for apps and files. The device sports a high-resolution 50MP AI dual rear camera, making it perfect for capturing stunning photos. Additionally, the massive 5000mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent recharging. The two-year warranty offers peace of mind, making this smartphone a compelling choice during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of itel P55 5G:

Operating System: Android 13.0

Processor: Dimensity 6080

RAM: 6GB (Expandable to 12GB with Memory Fusion)

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ IPS

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Powerful 5G capabilitiesRelatively bulky due to the large battery
Ample RAM and storage capacity 
High-resolution AI dual rear camera 
Extended battery life 
Generous two-year warranty 

4. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 offers an impressive package that's worth considering during Amazon Sale 2023. It comes in a stylish Aqua Green colour and boasts a massive 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. This device provides a seamless experience with the option to expand the RAM up to 8GB with RAM Plus. The camera setup is equally impressive with a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for stunning photography. Powered by Android 12 and One UI Core 4, this smartphone features an octa-core processor for smooth performance. The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD infinity-O display ensures a vibrant visual experience. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M13 stands out as a reliable and feature-rich smartphone for those looking for a great deal during the sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Operating System: Android 12, One UI Core 4

Processor: Octa-core

RAM: Up to 8GB (with RAM Plus)

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories

ProsCons
Massive battery for extended usageLarge size may not be comfortable for everyone
Ample RAM and expandable storage 
High-resolution triple rear camera 
Large, vibrant FHD+ display 
Android 12 and One UI Core 4 for a smooth experience 

5. Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers a fantastic deal for Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone combines performance with a stylish design. It's powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and has 4GB RAM, which can be expanded up to 8GB with RAM Plus. The device features a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup that captures impressive photos. The 5000mAh battery provides extended usage, making it a reliable choice. The 6.5-inch LCD display offers decent visuals, and with the potential for expanding storage up to 1TB, you'll never run out of space. If you're in the market for a cost-effective smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is an excellent option during the sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04:

Operating System: Android 12.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core

RAM: 4GB (expandable up to 8GB with RAM Plus)

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.5-inch LCD

Camera: 13MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories

ProsCons
Decent performance with octa-core CPUNo high-resolution display
Expandable RAM and storageLimited camera capabilities
Large battery for extended use 
Android 12 for a modern software experience 

6. realme narzo N53

The realme narzo N53 offers a compelling choice during Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone packs several impressive features, making it a strong contender in its segment. It's equipped with 6GB of dynamic RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and effortless app switching. With 128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for apps, photos, and files. One of the standout features is the 33W SUPERVOOC technology for fast charging, eliminating the need for long charging times. Additionally, the slim and sleek design, measuring just 7.49mm, adds a touch of elegance to the device. The 50MP AI camera captures stunning, detailed photos, thanks to AI-powered camera technology. With a massive 5000mAh battery, you can enjoy long hours of entertainment, gaming, and browsing without frequent recharges. This smartphone offers a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications of realme narzo N53:

Operating System: Android 13.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 90 Hz Smooth Display

Camera: 50MP AI Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories

ProsCons
Ample RAM and storageNot the slimmest phone available
Lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC chargingNo wireless charging support
Impressive 50MP AI cameraA larger battery could offer even more endurance
Sleek and elegant design 

7. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C is a fantastic option for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone during Amazon Sale 2023. This phone boasts a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, providing you with smooth and efficient performance for everyday tasks. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it handles multitasking and storage needs well. The device features a 50MP dual camera setup, allowing you to capture great photos. It also includes a 5MP selfie camera for sharp self-portraits. The large 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass ensures a vibrant visual experience. With a 5000mAh battery and 10W charger included in the box, it offers extended usage without frequent charging. For its price range, the Redmi 12C offers impressive value and a balance of performance, storage, and camera capabilities.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM: 4GB (including 3GB virtual RAM)

Storage: 64GB

Display: 17cm HD+ Display with Scratch Resistant Glass

Camera: 50MP Dual Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Charger: 10W charger included

ProsCons
High-performance MediaTek Helio G85No fast charging support
Ample RAM and storageLacks a full HD display
Impressive 50MP dual cameraLimited virtual RAM addition
Scratch-resistant glassLarger RAM and faster charging would help
Budget-friendly pricing during sale 

8. Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 is a solid budget-friendly choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone during Amazon Sale 2023. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, ensuring decent performance for everyday tasks. With 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it provides ample space for your apps and files. The 8MP dual camera setup captures good photos with portrait mode support. It features a 5MP front camera for selfies. The phone's large 16.5 cm HD+ display offers good visual quality, thanks to scratch-resistant glass. With a 5000mAh battery and a 10W charger included, it ensures extended usage on a single charge. This device is a reliable option for those on a budget, offering decent performance and battery life.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Operating System: Android 13 Go, Android 13.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G36

RAM: 2GB (including 2GB virtual RAM)

Storage: 64GB

Display: 16.5 cm HD+ Display with Scratch Resistant Glass

Camera: 8MP Dual Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Charger: 10W charger included

ProsCons
Budget-friendly pricing during the saleLimited RAM for multitasking
Decent MediaTek Helio G36 processorNo fast charging support
Adequate storage for apps and filesLimited virtual RAM addition
Scratch-resistant glass for display 
Good battery life with a 5000mAh battery 

Best value for money

The realme narzo 50i Prime offers a powerful Unisoc T612 processor, a large 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, and a good amount of RAM and storage for its price. It provides a strong combination of performance and battery life, making it a great value for money.

Best deal

The Samsung Galaxy M13 stands out as the best deal with its substantial 6000mAh battery, multiple RAM options (up to 8GB with RAM Plus), and a versatile triple camera setup. The inclusion of a large FHD+ display and Android 12 with One UI Core 4 enhances its appeal.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 05:20 PM IST
