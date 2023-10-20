Amazon Sale 2023: Want smartphone under 10,000? Get up to 50% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the best opportunity for you to get a new smartphone in budget. Check out the best deals and discounts on smartphones under ₹10,000 during this Amazon sale.

Are you in the market for an affordable, yet feature-packed smartphone? Well, you're in luck because the Amazon Sale 2023 is on, and it's here to cater to all your smartphone needs! In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. They keep us connected to our loved ones, capture our cherished memories, and provide a world of information right at our fingertips. A smartphone is like a trusty companion, and it's about time you find the perfect one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Amazon Sale 2023 is all set to transform your smartphone experience, especially if you're on the lookout for a budget-friendly option. This sale brings an incredible opportunity to grab a smartphone for less than ₹10,000, with discounts going up to a whopping 50%.

In this day and age, the idea that budget-friendly smartphones come with compromises is a thing of the past. Thanks to the Amazon Sale 2023, you can browse through an extensive selection of smartphones that not only fit your budget but also cater to your tech-savvy desires. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world of budget smartphones is advancing rapidly, and Amazon's latest sale is a reflection of this progress. You can expect to discover smartphones priced under ₹10,000 that come with impressive displays, powerful processors, high-resolution cameras, and long-lasting batteries. The sale features a wide range of reputable brands, each offering unique features, allowing you to make an informed choice based on your preferences.

So, if you've been holding out to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, the Amazon Sale 2023 is the perfect opportunity. Stay ahead in this digital age and enjoy all the benefits of a feature-packed smartphone while saving big. With discounts of up to 50%, this is your chance to make the most of this incredible offer and find the ideal smartphone that suits your needs, budget, and style. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your smartphone game at unbeatable prices!

1. realme narzo 50i Prime The realme narzo 50i Prime is a stellar smartphone that's on offer during Amazon Sale 2023. It boasts a powerful Unisoc T612 processor, ensuring smooth day-to-day performance. Its 6.5-inch HD+ display, offering 400 nits of brightness, guarantees an immersive visual experience with vibrant colours. Whether you're taking crisp photos with the 8MP back camera or capturing stunning selfies with the 5MP front camera, this smartphone won't disappoint. The icing on the cake is the massive 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, ensuring that you're always powered up. Plus, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB, you have ample space to store your data. For smooth multitasking and powerful performance, the realme narzo 50i Prime is a fantastic choice, and during Amazon Sale 2023, it's available at a great discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of realme narzo 50i Prime: Processor: Unisoc T612

Display: 6.5-inch HD+

Rear Camera: 8MP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 10W fast charging

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 1TB

Pros Cons Powerful processor Limited camera capabilities Impressive benchmark score Vibrant and bright display Long-lasting battery Expandable storage

2. Vivo Y02t The Vivo Y02t is a feature-rich smartphone, and it's currently on sale during Amazon Sale 2023. This device boasts a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, making it perfect for capturing memorable moments. The 16.53 cm (6.51-inch) HD+ Eye Protection Screen offers an enjoyable visual experience. It's powered by 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps and files. The inclusion of 10W fast charging ensures you spend less time plugged in. Vivo's FunTouch OS 13, based on Android 13, keeps the phone running smoothly. If you're seeking an affordable smartphone with decent specs, the Vivo Y02t is worth considering during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Vivo Y02t: Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 (Android 13 edition) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 8MP

Display: 16.53 cm (6.51-inch) HD+ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh with 10W fast charging {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Affordable price Not suitable for high-end gaming or intensive tasks Decent front and rear cameras Good display size Adequate storage Fast charging support

3. itel P55 5G The itel P55 5G is an impressive smartphone with some standout features that you can grab during Amazon Sale 2023. It's powered by a powerful Dimensity 6080 processor and boasts 12GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and effortless app switching. With a generous 128GB of internal storage, you'll have plenty of space for apps and files. The device sports a high-resolution 50MP AI dual rear camera, making it perfect for capturing stunning photos. Additionally, the massive 5000mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent recharging. The two-year warranty offers peace of mind, making this smartphone a compelling choice during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of itel P55 5G: Operating System: Android 13.0

Processor: Dimensity 6080 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 6GB (Expandable to 12GB with Memory Fusion)

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ IPS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 2 Years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Powerful 5G capabilities Relatively bulky due to the large battery Ample RAM and storage capacity High-resolution AI dual rear camera Extended battery life Generous two-year warranty

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Tracking your fitness? Get up to 80% off on fitness bands 4. Samsung Galaxy M13 The Samsung Galaxy M13 offers an impressive package that's worth considering during Amazon Sale 2023. It comes in a stylish Aqua Green colour and boasts a massive 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. This device provides a seamless experience with the option to expand the RAM up to 8GB with RAM Plus. The camera setup is equally impressive with a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for stunning photography. Powered by Android 12 and One UI Core 4, this smartphone features an octa-core processor for smooth performance. The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD infinity-O display ensures a vibrant visual experience. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M13 stands out as a reliable and feature-rich smartphone for those looking for a great deal during the sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13: Operating System: Android 12, One UI Core 4

Processor: Octa-core {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: Up to 8GB (with RAM Plus)

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 6000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Massive battery for extended usage Large size may not be comfortable for everyone Ample RAM and expandable storage High-resolution triple rear camera Large, vibrant FHD+ display Android 12 and One UI Core 4 for a smooth experience

5. Samsung Galaxy M04 The Samsung Galaxy M04 offers a fantastic deal for Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone combines performance with a stylish design. It's powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and has 4GB RAM, which can be expanded up to 8GB with RAM Plus. The device features a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup that captures impressive photos. The 5000mAh battery provides extended usage, making it a reliable choice. The 6.5-inch LCD display offers decent visuals, and with the potential for expanding storage up to 1TB, you'll never run out of space. If you're in the market for a cost-effective smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is an excellent option during the sale.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04: Operating System: Android 12.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 4GB (expandable up to 8GB with RAM Plus)

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.5-inch LCD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 13MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Decent performance with octa-core CPU No high-resolution display Expandable RAM and storage Limited camera capabilities Large battery for extended use Android 12 for a modern software experience

6. realme narzo N53 The realme narzo N53 offers a compelling choice during Amazon Sale 2023. This smartphone packs several impressive features, making it a strong contender in its segment. It's equipped with 6GB of dynamic RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and effortless app switching. With 128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for apps, photos, and files. One of the standout features is the 33W SUPERVOOC technology for fast charging, eliminating the need for long charging times. Additionally, the slim and sleek design, measuring just 7.49mm, adds a touch of elegance to the device. The 50MP AI camera captures stunning, detailed photos, thanks to AI-powered camera technology. With a massive 5000mAh battery, you can enjoy long hours of entertainment, gaming, and browsing without frequent recharges. This smartphone offers a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications of realme narzo N53: Operating System: Android 13.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 90 Hz Smooth Display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 50MP AI Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Warranty: 1 year for device and 6 months for in-box accessories {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Ample RAM and storage Not the slimmest phone available Lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging No wireless charging support Impressive 50MP AI camera A larger battery could offer even more endurance Sleek and elegant design

Also read: Flipkart Sale 2023: Check out smartphones with up to 53% off 7. Redmi 12C The Redmi 12C is a fantastic option for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone during Amazon Sale 2023. This phone boasts a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 processor, providing you with smooth and efficient performance for everyday tasks. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it handles multitasking and storage needs well. The device features a 50MP dual camera setup, allowing you to capture great photos. It also includes a 5MP selfie camera for sharp self-portraits. The large 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass ensures a vibrant visual experience. With a 5000mAh battery and 10W charger included in the box, it offers extended usage without frequent charging. For its price range, the Redmi 12C offers impressive value and a balance of performance, storage, and camera capabilities.

Specifications of Redmi 12C: Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 4GB (including 3GB virtual RAM)

Storage: 64GB

Display: 17cm HD+ Display with Scratch Resistant Glass {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 50MP Dual Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Charger: 10W charger included {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High-performance MediaTek Helio G85 No fast charging support Ample RAM and storage Lacks a full HD display Impressive 50MP dual camera Limited virtual RAM addition Scratch-resistant glass Larger RAM and faster charging would help Budget-friendly pricing during sale

8. Redmi A2 The Redmi A2 is a solid budget-friendly choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone during Amazon Sale 2023. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, ensuring decent performance for everyday tasks. With 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it provides ample space for your apps and files. The 8MP dual camera setup captures good photos with portrait mode support. It features a 5MP front camera for selfies. The phone's large 16.5 cm HD+ display offers good visual quality, thanks to scratch-resistant glass. With a 5000mAh battery and a 10W charger included, it ensures extended usage on a single charge. This device is a reliable option for those on a budget, offering decent performance and battery life.

Specifications of Redmi A2: Operating System: Android 13 Go, Android 13.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G36 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAM: 2GB (including 2GB virtual RAM)

Storage: 64GB

Display: 16.5 cm HD+ Display with Scratch Resistant Glass {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera: 8MP Dual Camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Charger: 10W charger included {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Budget-friendly pricing during the sale Limited RAM for multitasking Decent MediaTek Helio G36 processor No fast charging support Adequate storage for apps and files Limited virtual RAM addition Scratch-resistant glass for display Good battery life with a 5000mAh battery

Best value for money The realme narzo 50i Prime offers a powerful Unisoc T612 processor, a large 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, and a good amount of RAM and storage for its price. It provides a strong combination of performance and battery life, making it a great value for money.

Best deal The Samsung Galaxy M13 stands out as the best deal with its substantial 6000mAh battery, multiple RAM options (up to 8GB with RAM Plus), and a versatile triple camera setup. The inclusion of a large FHD+ display and Android 12 with One UI Core 4 enhances its appeal.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!