Amazon Sale 2023: Want smartphone under ₹40,000? Get up to 32% off

Are you ready for a technology upgrade? Your smartphone is more than just a communication device; it's a portal to the digital universe, a personal assistant, and a creative powerhouse. As technology continues to advance, staying at the cutting edge is essential. The Amazon Sale 2023 brings with it the promise of spectacular discounts, unrivalled offers, and exclusive deals, all designed to make your smartphone upgrade not just feasible but irresistible. Imagine getting your hands on some of the most sought-after smartphones under ₹40,000 at up to 32% off – it's a tech lover's dream come true!

In a world where constant connectivity and innovation are the norm, selecting the right smartphone is a pivotal decision. The choices are vast, and the stakes are high. We've set out to be your guiding light in the labyrinth of options. Our mission is to help you choose not just a phone, but a device that suits your unique needs, preferences, and aspirations.

As you embark on your quest for the perfect smartphone, we're here to ensure you have access to the best deals and understand the intricacies of each device. Whether you're a photography enthusiast looking for the ultimate camera, a power user who craves seamless performance, or a gamer seeking an edge in the virtual realm, we've got you covered. The Amazon Sale 2023 is not just a sale; it's your gateway to a smarter, more connected future.

So, prepare yourself for an exhilarating journey through the world of top-notch smartphones, all within a budget-friendly range. As you explore the fantastic deals, cutting-edge features, and innovative designs on display, remember that this sale is not just about discounts; it's about seizing the opportunity to upgrade your daily life.

Embark on a journey through the realm of smartphones designed to meet your every need and desire. The Amazon Sale 2023 is your golden opportunity to explore and find the smartphone that perfectly aligns with your distinctive lifestyle.

1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G offers an impressive array of features. The camera system, with a 50MP main camera supported by OIS, ensures exceptional photo quality. The 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display is stunning and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. Running on the OxygenOS based on Android 13.1, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging keep you going all day. With 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, it's a powerhouse. Get ready for a high-end smartphone experience during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G:

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 16MP front camera

Display: 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Storage: 16GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC

Additional: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Stunning 120Hz AMOLED display No wireless charging Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 No official IP rating Fast charging with 80W SUPERVOOC Large size may not suit everyone Ample 16GB RAM and 256GB storage Excellent camera system with OIS

2.realme narzo 60 Pro

The realme narzo 60 Pro is a visually stunning smartphone with a 120Hz curved display that offers a captivating viewing experience. With a 100MP OIS camera, it's a photographer's delight, ensuring crystal-clear photos even in challenging lighting conditions. The leather back design adds a touch of sophistication, and the device's powerful hardware, featuring 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, ensures smooth multitasking. This smartphone promises premium features and style during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED

Camera: 100MP OIS camera

Storage: 12GB RAM, 1TB

Additional: Leather back design

Pros Cons Stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display Gaming performance can be better Exceptional 100MP OIS camera Premium leather back design Ample 12GB RAM and 1TB storage

3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a powerhouse designed for gamers and performance enthusiasts. Featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a dedicated gaming chip, it delivers top-tier gaming experiences. The flagship 50MP GN5 OIS camera ensures exceptional photo quality day or night. Fast charging is also a highlight, with a 120W FlashCharge that gets you from 1% to 50% in just 8 minutes. Elevate your gaming experience with this smartphone available at great discounts during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

Camera: 50MP GN5 OIS camera

Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB

Battery & Charging: 120W FlashCharge

Additional: Dedicated gaming chip

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor Battery performance can be better while gaming Dedicated gaming chip for enhanced gaming Superfast 120W FlashCharge for rapid charging Flagship 50MP GN5 OIS camera for exceptional photo quality

4. iQOO Neo 7 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is designed to provide an outstanding gaming and multimedia experience. With a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Mobile Platform, this smartphone offers impressive power efficiency. The device boasts a remarkable 120W FlashCharge feature, allowing you to go from 1% to 50% battery in just 10 minutes. Its 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification is perfect for immersive content consumption. For gamers, the Motion Control feature, 90 FPS gaming support, and a 64MP OIS camera enhance the gaming experience. A notable choice during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7:

Display: 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with HDR 10+ Certification

Camera: 64MP OIS Camera

Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Mobile Platform

Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB

Battery & Charging: 120W FlashCharge

Additional: Motion Control, 90 FPS gaming

Pros Cons Impressive 120W FlashCharge for rapid charging No expandable storage 90 FPS gaming support for smoother gameplay 64MP OIS camera for improved photography 120Hz AMOLED display for vibrant visuals

5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G offers an excellent mobile experience with its 48MP OIS camera and high-quality Super AMOLED display. Equipped with IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5, this smartphone ensures durability and resilience. With a 5000mAh battery and Super Fast Charging, you can enjoy long-lasting power without lengthy charging times. The enhanced 1000 nits(HBM) screen with Vision Booster enhances your visual experience. A superb device during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G:

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Camera: 48MP (OIS) Main Camera

Operating System: Android 13

Processor: MediaTek MTK D1080 2.6GHz, 2GHz Octa-Core

Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging

Additional: IP67, Gorilla Glass 5, Enhanced 1000 nits(HBM) screen

Pros Cons 48MP OIS camera for quality photography MediaTek processor Super AMOLED display for vibrant visuals IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 for durability 5000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging

6. HONOR 90

HONOR 90 impresses with its innovative features, offering a 200MP main camera, quad-curved AMOLED screen, and an industry-leading 3840Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) Dimming for eye protection and reduced screen flickering. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G processor delivers top-notch performance and efficient thermal management. With the Honor MagicOS 7.1 powered by Android 13, it combines the best of both worlds. Please note that you get a 30W charger out of the box, free of cost.

Specifications of HONOR 90:

Display: 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating AMOLED Display

Camera: 200MP Main Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Depth Camera, 50MP Selfie Camera

Operating System: Android 13, Magic OS 7.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G

Storage: 12GB RAM, 512GB

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 30W charger

Additional: 3840Hz PWM Dimming, Eye Protection Features

Pros Cons Stunning 200MP main camera for exceptional photography Might not be able to handle high intensity gaming Quad-curved AMOLED display with HDR and vibrant colours Industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming for eye protection Powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor for top-tier performance

7. OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G is a photography powerhouse. It features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766, dual LED flash, and a 2MP macro camera. The 16MP front camera with Sony IMX471 ensures great selfies. The 120Hz IRIS display with Auto brightness offers a fantastic visual experience. With a 5000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, it's a dependable companion. OxygenOS based on Android 12, MediaTek D8100 Max processor, and Hyperboost gaming engine elevate the user experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R:

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz IRIS Display

Camera: 50MP Main Camera, 16MP Front Camera

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 12

Processor: MediaTek D8100 Max

Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, 80W SuperVOOC

Additional Features: Hyper Touch Mode, Hyperboost Gaming Engine

Pros Cons Outstanding 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 No expandable storage option 120Hz IRIS display with Auto brightness for an excellent visual experience No headphone jack Powerful MediaTek D8100 Max processor for smooth performance 80W SuperVOOC fast charging ensures quick battery replenishment OxygenOS based on Android 12 for a user-friendly interface

8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is designed for photography enthusiasts. It boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth camera. Selfies are sharp with the 32MP front camera. The 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display offers a vibrant visual experience. It runs on Android 13 with an Exynos1380 2.4GHz processor. With IP67 certification, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 5000mAh battery with superfast charging, it's a reliable companion.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G:

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Camera: 50MP Main Camera, 32MP Front Camera

Operating System: Android 13.0

Processor: Exynos1380 2.4GHz

Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, Super Fast Charging

Additional Features: IP67 certification, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pros Cons Impressive 50MP main camera with OIS for excellent photography The phone may feel a bit heavy due to the large battery 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with vibrant colours No charger in the box Reliable performance with Exynos1380 processor IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 for durability

Best value for money

The OnePlus 11R 5G stands out as the best value for money product. This device combines exceptional features with affordability, making it a standout choice. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera, and Macro Lens, it offers versatile and high-quality photography. The 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display ensures a smooth and visually immersive experience. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it guarantees excellent performance. With 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 Storage, a 5000mAh battery, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, it strikes a perfect balance between power and functionality.

Best deal

As for the best deal, the HONOR 90 is the most remarkable choice. It boasts an astounding 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, the largest sensor in its segment, ensuring stunning photography. The 120Hz Quad-Curved Floating AMOLED Display delivers an impressive visual experience. Its industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming of 3840Hz promotes eye comfort. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, it ensures remarkable performance. With 512GB of storage and a generous 12GB of RAM, it caters to your storage and multitasking needs. The HONOR 90's eye risk-free display, outstanding camera, and powerful performance make it the best deal in this line-up.

