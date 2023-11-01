Amazon Sale 2023: Want to cook electrically? Up to 61% off on induction stoves

The kitchen has always been the heart of our homes, a place where tantalizing aromas and delicious meals come to life. In the modern age, our culinary adventures have been revolutionized, and the way we cook has been transformed with the advent of induction cook tops. Amazon Sale 2023 brings a sizzling opportunity to embrace this revolutionary change with open arms, offering enticing deals of up to 61% off on a wide range of induction cook tops.

Induction cook tops are a leap forward in cooking technology, offering a faster, safer, and more energy-efficient way to prepare your favourite dishes. What sets them apart is their ability to generate heat directly in the cookware through electromagnetic fields, bypassing the traditional method of heating a burner. This means quicker cooking times, precise temperature control, and a safer cooking experience.

With Amazon sale 2023, you can equip your kitchen with a cutting-edge induction cook top without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast experimenting with gourmet recipes or a busy professional juggling work and home life, these cook tops cater to your diverse needs.

The sale features a wide selection of induction cook tops, from single-plate options to multi-burner cookers, each packed with unique features. Explore a range of renowned brands renowned for their innovation and durability, all at incredible discounts. Are you looking for a sleek, portable unit for your compact kitchen? Or perhaps a powerful multi-burner cook top for those grand family feasts? The 2023 Amazon Sale has it all.

Don't miss this opportunity to embrace the future of cooking technology while enjoying significant savings. Upgrade your kitchen, enhance your culinary skills, and bring a new level of efficiency to your daily life. With up to 61% off during Amazon's 2023 sale, the choice is easy, and the time is now.

1. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop is a reliable kitchen companion, and it gets even better with Amazon Sale 2023 discounts. This 2100-watt stove is known for its efficiency and precision. It ensures even cooking, thanks to its high-quality heating element. Safety is paramount with features like auto shut-off, and the black glass top adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. If you're looking for a convenient and energy-saving way to cook, this induction stove is a perfect choice.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01:

Power: 2100 Watts

Material: Glass

Special Feature: Auto Shut Off

Brand: Philips

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Limited menu options Fast and even heating Limited temperature settings Auto shut-off for safety Glass top can be fragile Stylish and sleek design Not suitable for all types of cookware

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

The Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop is a versatile cooking solution with an attractive Amazon Sale 2023 discount. It offers a 7-segment LED display, making it easy to control power and temperature. With a power consumption of 1800 Watts, this stove is energy-efficient. Safety is ensured with features like automatic switch-off when no cookware is detected. The high-grade electrical and durable top plate make it a reliable choice for your kitchen. Whether you're cooking simple meals or experimenting with recipes, the Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop has you covered.

Specifications of Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop:

Power: 1800 Watts

Material: Crystal Glass

Special Features: 7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Limited menu options High-temperature resistance Limited temperature control Safety features Can only use induction base cookware Sleek design Relatively short power cord

3. Wipro Vesta CIC202 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Wipro Vesta CIC202 Induction Cooktop is a smart and efficient cooking solution that comes with a discount as part of the Amazon Sale 2023. It features a sensor touch control for easy operation and 10 pre-programmed Indian menu functions. This stove offers hands-free cooking with timer settings, making meal preparation a breeze. The crystal glass plate not only adds elegance to your kitchen but also ensures easy cleaning. With 2000 watts of power, it cooks quickly while saving energy. The precision temperature control and safety features like auto switch-off provide stress-free cooking.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta CIC202 Induction Cooktop:

Power: 2000 Watts

Material: Crystal Glass Plate

Special Features: Sensor Touch Control, 10 Pre-Programmed Indian Menus

Brand: Wipro

Pros Cons Precise cooking control Limited menu options Hands-free cooking with timer Requires induction-compatible cookware Energy-efficient Relatively short power cord Easy to clean

4. V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL Induction Cooktop

The V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL Induction Cooktop offers a fast and even cooking experience, and it's currently available at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023. With a power range of 120W to 1800W, it ensures efficient cooking. This induction stove comes with four pre-programmed cooking menus (Boil, Dosa/Roti, Idli, and Curry) and two manual functions (Fry and Manual), catering to various cooking needs. The 4-hour timer function and 24-hour preset function make cooking a breeze. The cooktop's compact design ensures easy storage, and it comes with a 1.2m long power cord for hassle-free usage. It's backed by a 1-year offsite warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL Induction Cooktop:

Power: 120W - 1800W

Material: Not specified

Special Features: Four Pre-Programmed Menus, Timer Function

Brand: V-Guard

Pros Cons Fast and even cooking Limited to basic cooking functions Multiple pre-programmed menus Limited warranty Convenient timer and preset functions Compact design for easy storage

5. Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

The Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop is an excellent addition to your kitchen, especially with the discounts available during Amazon Sale 2023. It offers an array of features, including Indian menu options, automatic voltage regulation, anti-magnetic wall, easy maintenance, and energy-saving design. The product boasts an intelligent computer-controlled procedure with automatic power and temperature adjustments for different foods, making cooking effortless and energy-efficient. With the flame-free heating, it's environmentally safe. The cooktop also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop:

Power: 1200W

Material: Not specified

Special Features: Indian Menu Options, Automatic Voltage Regulator, Anti-Magnetic Wall

Brand: Prestige

Pros Cons Indian menu options Limited to basic cooking functions Automatic voltage regulation Limited warranty Anti-magnetic wall for safety Limited information on material Energy-saving and environmentally safe

6. Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop

The Philips Viva Collection Glass Induction Cooktop is a high-quality appliance that will surely elevate your cooking experience. The product is currently available at a discounted rate during Amazon Sale 2023, making it a great deal. With features like 10 preset menus, a 24-hour preset timer, sensor touch keys, and auto-off program, this stove ensures you have a hassle-free cooking experience. The glass panel provides a premium finish and allows for easy cooking and cleaning. Its cool-to-touch surface ensures safety, and the 2100-watt power heats up your dishes in no time. The inclusion of a 1-year warranty offers additional peace of mind.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop:

Power: 2100W

Material: Glass

Special Features: Sensor Touch Keys, 10 Preset Menus, 24-hour Preset Timer

Brand: Philips

Pros Cons 10 preset menus for various recipes Limited warranty 24-hour preset timer function Cool-to-touch surface for safety

7. Usha Cookjoy (Cj1600Wpc) 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Usha Cookjoy Induction Cooktop is a reliable and efficient kitchen companion, and the 1600-watt power ensures quick and precise cooking. The appliance boasts a "Keep Warm" function, which is particularly useful for keeping food ready to eat after cooking. During Amazon Sale 2023, this induction cooktop offers great value for money. The "Pause" feature allows you to cook at your own pace, and it also features an auto switch to power-saving mode to prevent overheating. The pan sensor technology ensures it operates only when cookware is placed on it, adding to its safety features. Additionally, it offers a range of pre-set Indian menus and timers for versatile cooking options.

Specifications of Usha Cookjoy (Cj1600Wpc) 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop:

Power: 1600W

Material: Plastic

Special Features: Keep Warm Function, Pause, Auto Switch to Power Saving Mode, Pan Sensor Technology, Pre-set Indian Menus, Timer

Pros Cons Keep Warm function for maintaining food temperature Plastic body Pause feature for flexible cooking Auto switch to power-saving mode Pan sensor technology for safety Pre-set Indian menus for versatile cooking

8. iBELL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop

The iBELL Crown Slim 50 Induction Cooktop offers a powerful 2000W induction for fast and efficient cooking. Its auto shut-off and overheat protection features ensure safety and reliability. The cooktop boasts high-quality coils that provide even heating for consistent results. With super-wide voltage adaptability and multifunction controls, it's easy to use and versatile for various cooking needs. During Amazon Sale 2023, the iBELL Crown Slim 50 provides a great deal on an induction cooktop that combines performance and safety. It also offers a 1-year standard warranty with an additional year when registered for free within 30 days of delivery, giving you peace of mind.

Specifications of iBELL CROWN SLIM 50 Induction Cooktop:

Power: 2000W

Material: Black SLIM50

Special Features: Auto Shutoff, Overheat Protection, High-Quality Coils, Super Wide Voltage Adaptability, Multifunction Controls

Pros Cons Powerful 2000W induction for fast cooking Limited special features Auto shutoff and overheat protection for safety High-quality coils for even heating Super-wide voltage adaptability Multifunction controls for versatility

Best value for money

The Philips induction cooktop offers reliable performance with a brand you can trust. It features a powerful 2100W induction that can handle various cooking tasks efficiently. With its high-quality materials and safety features, it's a dependable choice.

Best deal

The Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop provides excellent value for money with its 1800W induction power and a range of features, including a 7-segment LED display and safety protections. It's an energy-efficient option suitable for a wide range of cooking needs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

