Amazon Sale 2023: Want to print at home? Avail up to 29% off on printers

1. Canon PIXMA G3000

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a versatile all-in-one printer perfect for your home or office needs. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can grab this printer at an attractive price. This printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it an excellent choice for various tasks. With Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, you can easily connect your devices to this printer. It offers high-resolution printing, whether it's colour or monochrome. Additionally, the printer is known for its cost-effective ink usage, which means you won't break the bank on ink refills. It also comes with two additional black ink bottles as a bonus during the sale.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G3000:

Printer Type: Inktank

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.0 ipm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.8 ipm

Print Cost (Monochrome): ₹0.10

Print Cost (Colour): ₹0.24

Maximum Print Resolution (Colour): 4800x1200 dpi

Maximum Print Resolution (Monochrome): 4800x1200 dpi

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, and more

Max Paper Thickness: 64 to 275 GSM

Maximum Input Sheet Capacity: 100 sheets (A4)

Compatible Ink: GI790 Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black

Additional Printer Function: Borderless Printing

Power Wattage of Printer: OFF: 0.3W, Standby: 1.7W, Copying: 9W-14W

Page Yield: GI790 BK- 6000 prints, GI790 Cyan, Magenta, Yellow- 7000 prints

Onsite Warranty: 1 year or 15000 prints (whichever is earlier)

2. HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet 2723 All-in-One Printer is a versatile device suitable for home use. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can take advantage of special offers on this printer. This printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, providing essential functionalities for your needs. Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, it offers easy wireless connections to your devices. The printer delivers decent print speeds, making it efficient for everyday tasks. With a 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray, it can handle various paper sizes, and it supports high-resolution printing.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2723:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: High-speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Compatible OS: Windows, MacOS

Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages

Pages per Minute (Black): Up to 7.5 ppm (ISO)

Pages per Minute (Colour): Up to 5.5 ppm (ISO)

Page Size Supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Paper Tray Capacity: Input - 60-sheet, Output - 25-sheet

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity options No automatic duplex printing High-resolution printing Limited duty cycle Compact and suitable for home use

3. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is an eco-friendly and cost-efficient choice for home and small office use. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can explore special deals on this printer. With its all-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy) and duplex printing feature, this printer offers versatile capabilities. It features a heat-free technology that not only saves energy but also minimizes your printing costs. The printer comes with a spill-free refilling system, making it convenient to maintain. Smart Wi-Fi and app connectivity provide user-friendly usage, and the printer supports a wide range of paper sizes.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252:

Brand: Epson

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Special Feature: Network ready

Recommended Uses: Office, Home

Printer Output: Colour

Max Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Max Print Speed (Monochrome): 33 ppm

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL

Ideal Usage: Home and Small offices

Compatible OS: Windows, Mac OS

Pros Cons Duplex printing feature No home installation included Heat-free technology for cost-efficiency Spill-free refilling system Smart Wi-Fi and app connectivity Free Onsite warranty and Home service

4. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One

The Canon PIXMA E477 All in One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer is a versatile choice for home and student use. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can explore exclusive deals on this printer. This inkjet printer can print, scan, and copy, offering essential functions. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for added convenience. The printer's compact design makes it suitable for small spaces. With mobile connectivity via Canon Print Service, PIXMA Cloud Link, and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, you can print from various devices. The Canon PIXMA E477 offers efficient and cost-effective printing, with options for colour and monochrome output.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477:

Printer type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printer output: Colour

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Scanner: Yes

Scanner resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

OS Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Hardware Interface: High-Speed USB

Duplex: No

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4 ipm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8 ipm

Page size supported: Various, including A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, and more

Max paper thickness: 64 to 275 GSM

Pros Cons Wi-Fi and mobile connectivity No duplex printing Efficient and cost-effective Compact design for small spaces Genuine Canon ink recommended for warranty

5. Brother DCP-T820DW - Wi-Fi & Auto Duplex Color Ink Tank Multifunction

The Brother DCP-T820DW is a versatile all-in-one printer that offers efficient printing, scanning, and copying for both home and office use. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily print from your devices. What makes this printer stand out is its auto-duplex feature, saving you time and paper. The high-resolution scanner ensures crisp scans, and its refillable ink tank system helps reduce operating costs. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this printer at an even more affordable price, making it an excellent deal.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T820DW:

Printer Type: Ink Tank

Functions: Print, Scan & Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi & USB

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 26 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 30 ppm

Maximum Print Resolution (Colour): Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi

Maximum Print Resolution (Monochrome): Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi

Paper Size: A4, Letter, Legal, Envelopes, and more

Maximum Input Sheet Capacity: 150 pages

Ink Bottles: BTD60BK, BT5000C, M, Y

Special Features: Automatic Document Feeder, Refillable Ink Bottle Technology, Wireless Printing

Ideal Usage: Home and Small Office

Included Components: Power Cable, USB Cable, Installation CD, Original Ink Bottles

Page Yield: BTD60BK (Black) - 7500 pages, BT5000 C, M, Y - 5000 pages

Pros Cons Auto-duplex printing saves paper No mobile connectivity via app Refillable ink tanks reduce costs Not suitable for heavy-duty printing High-resolution scanning capability Fast printing speeds Wireless connectivity for convenience

6. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is a reliable all-in-one inkjet colour printer that is perfect for home use. This compact printer offers print, scan, and copy functionality and is easy to set up. While its printing speed might not be the fastest, it delivers excellent print quality. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this printer at an attractive price, making it a cost-effective choice for your home printing needs.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Scanner: Yes

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.0 ipm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.0 ipm

Maximum Print Resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, B5, DL envelope, and more

Maximum Input Sheet Capacity: 60 sheets (A4)

Compatible Ink: PG745s, CL746s (Optional: PG745, PG745XL, CL746, CL746XL)

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No wireless connectivity Good print quality for home use Limited features (no duplex or mobile) Affordable pricing during sale Slower printing speed Easy setup and operation Basic functionality for home use

7. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 670 is an all-in-one ink tank colour printer designed for both home and office use. With the convenience of wireless connectivity, you can print, scan, and copy documents with ease. This printer offers cost-effective printing during Amazon Sale 2023, with impressive page yields. The automatic duplex printing feature saves time and paper. If you're looking for a high-capacity ink tank printer with reliable performance, the HP Smart Tank 670 is an excellent choice.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 670:

Printer Type: Ink Tank

Functions: Printer, Scanner, Copier

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Scanner: Yes

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 7 pages/min

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 12 pages/min

Printer Page Size: A4, Letter, Legal

Power Wattage of Printer: 2.00 Watts (Sleep mode)

Special Feature: Auto-Duplex

Ideal Usage: Home, Office

Included Components: HP Smart Tank 670 series, HP GT53XL Black Original Ink Bottle, and more

Pros Cons High-capacity ink tanks No mobile connectivity for printing Auto-duplex printing feature Limited speed for demanding workloads Reliable wireless connectivity Relatively slower colour printing speed Impressive page yields May take more space due to the ink tanks Cost-effective during sale

8. HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer

The HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer is an excellent choice for home users looking for a versatile and convenient printer. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this printer with remarkable features, including automatic document feeding, copy, scan, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Its integration with the HP Smart app makes setup and use a breeze. This printer offers fast printing and scanning, making it ideal for a wide range of home tasks. If you need a printer that combines quality and convenience, the HP Ink Advantage 4178 is a fantastic option.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 4178:

Printer Type: HP Thermal Inkjet

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 7.5 ppm

Maximum Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 DPI

Duty Cycle: Up to 1000 pages

Special Feature: Automatic Document Feeder, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ideal Usage: Home

Included Components: HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, HP Ink Cartridges, Power Cord, and more

Pros Cons Automatic document feeder No mobile app support for faxing Dual-band Wi-Fi Limited speed for office use Fast printing and scanning Lack of mobile app for faxing High-quality prints Simple setup with HP Smart app

Best value for money

The HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Printer stands out as the best value for money. With high-capacity tanks that can handle up to 6000 pages in black and 8000 pages in colour, this printer offers incredibly low print costs of just 10 paise for black and 20 paise for colour. It features auto-duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and a range of smart features, making it an excellent choice for both home and office use. Its eco-conscious design, automatic ink sensor, and easy setup via the HP Smart app make it a standout option.

Best deal

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Printer offers an incredible deal for those looking for a basic all-in-one inkjet printer for home use. During Amazon Sale 2023, it provides a budget-friendly option for your essential printing, scanning, and copying needs. Despite its affordability, it maintains high-quality prints and includes a one-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase. For those seeking a simple and cost-effective printing solution, the Canon PIXMA MG2577s is the best deal to look out for.

