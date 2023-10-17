Amazon Sale 2023: Want to shorten cooking time? Up to 45% off on food processors

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here to ease your struggles in the kitchen. Check out the best deals and discounts on food processors and get yourself a kitchen companion during the Amazon sale.

In the fast-paced, modern world, time is a precious commodity, especially when it comes to daily chores like cooking. That's why the Amazon Sale 2023 is making waves among home cooks and food aficionados alike. This year's sale brings with it an incredible opportunity to upgrade your kitchen arsenal with the latest and greatest food processors at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 45%.

Food processors have revolutionized the way we approach meal preparation. These versatile kitchen gadgets are designed to save you time and effort, allowing you to chop, slice, dice, puree, and mix ingredients with precision and ease. With powerful motors and a range of attachments, they can tackle a wide variety of culinary tasks, making them an indispensable tool for both budding home chefs and seasoned professionals.

The Amazon Sale 2023 is your chance to embrace the future of cooking. Imagine effortlessly chopping mountains of vegetables for a hearty stir-fry, quickly pureeing ingredients for a velvety soup, or effortlessly kneading dough for that perfect pizza night.

This year's Amazon Sale brings a cornucopia of choices, from compact food choppers to full-sized, high-powered food processors from renowned brands. You'll find an array of innovative features, including multiple speed settings, various blade attachments, and safety features that make these machines a joy to use.

Whether you're a busy professional looking to save time in the kitchen or a home chef eager to elevate your culinary creations, the Amazon Sale 2023 is your opportunity to invest in a top-notch food processor without breaking the bank. So, join us as we explore the best deals and offers, helping you find the perfect food processor to simplify your cooking adventures and make every meal a masterpiece. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and your culinary skills – your taste buds will thank you!

1. PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) The PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 is a versatile kitchen companion, and it's now available at a great discount as part of the Amazon Sale 2023. With a powerful 750W motor, this appliance can handle a variety of tasks, from mixing and grinding to juicing and food processing. It comes with four jars, each serving a unique purpose, and Gear Drive technology ensures efficient food processing. You'll appreciate its compact design that doesn't take up much storage space. Additionally, it's equipped with PowerChop for superior chopping and special disc inserts for precise slicing and shredding. Please note that during initial use, you might experience a slight burning smell due to the varnish coating on the motor, but this is normal and will subside with subsequent usage. If you need an all-in-one kitchen solution, this mixer grinder is an excellent choice, and the Amazon Sale 2023 makes it even more appealing.

Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1: Motor Warranty: 5 Years

Product Warranty: 2 Years

Wattage: 750W

Voltage: 230V

No of Jars: 4

Jar Sizes: ChefPro Jar (2.2 Litres), Wet Jar (1.5 L), Multipurpose Jar (1 Litre), Chutney Jar (0.5 Litre)

Body Material: ABS

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Speed Control: 3 Speed Control Motor + Pulse

Pros Cons Powerful 750W motor Initial burning smell Compact design Versatile with four jars Gear Drive technology for efficiency PowerChop for superior chopping Special disc inserts for precise work

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazing savings up to 60% on washing machines 2. Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines 12 different functions, making it a master at multitasking. This premium stainless steel finish model comes with a powerful 1000W copper motor and 13 accessories, and it's currently available at an impressive discount during Amazon Sale 2023. With three impact-resistant jars and a food processing bowl, it can handle tasks ranging from citrus and centrifugal juicing to shredding and kneading. The safety lock ensures secure operation, and the in-built storage drawer for blades and discs keeps everything organized. Whether you need to knead dough, slice and dice, or blend, this food processor does it all efficiently.

Specifications of Usha FP 3811 Food Processor: Wattage: 1000W

Voltage: 230V

Frequency: 50Hz

Jar Quantities: Bowl (3.5 L), Blender Jar (1.8 L), Multipurpose Jar (1.2 L), Chutney Jar (0.5 L)

Safety Lock: Yes

Pros Cons Powerful 1000W copper motor Initial smell 13 accessories for versatile use Premium black stainless steel finish Safety lock for secure operation Large jar capacities for efficient processing Overload protection for motor safety In-built storage drawer for organized storage

3. Inalsa INOX 1000 1000W Food Processor The Inalsa INOX 1000 Food Processor is a game-changer in the kitchen, especially when you're short on time. Powered by a 1000W copper motor, this multifunctional appliance handles tasks like chopping, blending, mixing, juicing, and more. You can save valuable time and counter-top space with this versatile kitchen companion. It's available at a special discount during Amazon Sale 2023. The food processor includes 12 accessories, from a 1.5L PC BPA-free blender jar to a 400ml chutney jar. The appliance is designed for precise slicing and dicing, allowing for even cooking and exceptional flavours. With its wide feeder tube, you can process large foods like a whole block of cheese with ease.

Specifications of Inalsa INOX 1000 Food Processor: Wattage: 1000W

Voltage: 230V

Frequency: 50Hz

Jar Quantities: Bowl (3.5 L), Blender Jar (1.8 L), Multipurpose Jar (1.2 L), Chutney Jar (0.5 L)

Pros Cons Powerful 1000W copper motor Understanding the appliance may take time 12 accessories for versatile use Initial smell Precise slicing and dicing for even cooking and flavors Wide feeder tube for quick processing Cord plug/length: 3 pins, 1.1m In-built safety features for user protection 3-speed settings for flexibility

4. INALSA Food Processor The INALSA Easy Prep Food Processor is a versatile kitchen companion, ideal for households looking to save time and space. With an 800W motor, this multifunctional appliance can chop, knead, and shred, eliminating the need for multiple kitchen gadgets. It's an excellent choice for those looking to spend less time in the kitchen. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this amazing food processor at a special price. With features like overload protection and child lock safety, it ensures safe and efficient food preparation. The 1.4 L main bowl capacity is perfect for handling large meal preparations in one go. This food processor is easy to maintain, and its silent performance makes for a peaceful cooking experience. It's also backed by a 2-year warranty, and the package includes a variety of useful accessories.

Specifications of INALSA Easy Prep Food Processor: Wattage: 800W

Voltage: AC 240V

Pros Cons Versatile functions Initial smell Overload protection and child lock safety Quality might not feel very premium to everyone 1.4 L main bowl capacity Easy to maintain Silent performer 2-year warranty Multiple accessories included

5. Bajaj FX-1000 DLX If you're looking for a versatile kitchen companion, the Bajaj FX-1000 DLX Food Processor and Mixer Grinder is a top choice. With a robust 1000W motor, it handles various tasks with ease. During the Amazon Sale 2023, you can grab this fantastic kitchen appliance at a discounted price.

The package includes a range of attachments, from liquidizing and grinding jars to a chutney jar and more. Whether you need to mix, blend, grind, or chop, this food processor's got you covered. Safety features like the processing bowl interlock ensure a secure operation.

With a unique 2-in-1 pusher for slender vegetables, it simplifies your food preparation. Additionally, the 100% copper motor enhances durability. During the sale, you can save big and bring home a kitchen marvel with Bajaj's 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj FX-1000 DLX: Power: 1000 watts

Operating Voltage: 220 - 240 volts

Warranty: 2 years on the product

Attachments: 3 Jars (Liquidizing jar with Blade, Grinding Jar with Multifunctional Blade, Chutney Jar with fixed blade), Processing Bowl, Spindle, Spindle Extension, 2 in 1 Pusher, Kneading and Chopping Blade, Fine/Coarse shredding blade, Unique Slicing Blade, Spatula, Citrus Juicer, Centrifugal Juicer, Instruction Manual & Warranty Card

Pros Cons Powerful 1000W motor for efficient food processing Might be a bit noisy during operation Multiple attachments for versatile kitchen tasks Safety interlocks for secure usage 2-year warranty for peace of mind

6. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 During the Amazon Sale 2023, the Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder is a standout choice for your kitchen needs. As India's No 1 Mixer-Grinder Brand, it offers a robust and powerful 750W Vega W5 Motor that can handle various kitchen tasks with ease. The master chef jar empowers you to perform a wide range of food processing functions.

This product features a 3-in-1 Insta Fresh Fruit Juicer Jar for instant juice, super extraction, and blending, adding versatility to your kitchen. With a motor warranty of 5 years and a product warranty of 2 years, you're ensured of a durable and reliable appliance. Plus, it comes with lifelong free service.

Specifications of Preethi Zodiac MG-218: Power: 750 watts

Operating Voltage: 230V AC ~ 50 Hz

Warranty: 5 years on the motor and 2 years on the product

Safety Indicator: In case of overload, the indicator light changes from Blue to "Red."

Pros Cons Powerful 750W Vega W5 Motor May experience some initial burning smell 3-In-1 Insta Fresh Fruit Juicer Operating noise level can be on the higher side Motor Warranty: 5 Years Product Warranty: 2 Years Lifelong free service

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Tired of dust everywhere? Get up to 69% off on vacuum cleaners 7. Morphy Richards Icon Superb 1000-Watt Food Processor In the Amazon Sale 2023, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb 1000-Watt Food Processor is a culinary powerhouse. With 11 different kinds of attachments and a 16-in-1 function, this appliance can handle various kitchen tasks with ease. The presence of 6 stainless steel blades allows you to perform multiple functions, from chopping and slicing to kneading and grinding.

One remarkable feature is the child lock for added safety, making it suitable for households with kids. The 3.2 L food processing bowl and 2.3 L liquidizing jar offer ample capacity for preparing large meals. Morphy Richards provides a 2-year warranty, ensuring the longevity of this kitchen marvel.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb: Power: 1000 watts

Power Requirement: AC 230V, 50Hz

6 stainless steel blades

2-year warranty

Pros Cons 16-in-1 function, 6 stainless steel blades Noise level might be higher Ample capacity with various jars Child lock for added safety 2-year warranty for peace of mind

8. Rico Atta Kneader Dough Maker Electric Food Processor This all-in-one machine simplifies meal preparations as an atta mixer, roti maker, chopper, salad maker, and vegetable cutter, providing exceptional utility.

The automatic electric dough kneader allows you to effortlessly prepare atta, roti, chapati, and naan. With detachable sharp stainless steel blades, this machine handles various culinary tasks. The robust 400-watt copper motor and an unbreakable 800 ml food processing bowl offer superior performance. Available on Amazon sale 2023, it features two-speed settings for precision, making tasks like whipping cream, beating eggs, creating pastries, and kneading bread dough a breeze.

The Rico Atta Kneader Dough Maker Electric Food Processor comes with multiple attachments, including a kneader blade, 800 ml food processor bowl, citrus juicer, slicer blade, chopper blade, and shredder blade. Plus, it's backed by a warranty for peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Rico Atta Kneader Dough Maker: Power: 400 watts

Power Requirement: AC 240 V

800 ml food processing bowl

2-speed settings

Pros Cons Versatile kitchen companion Initial burning smell Powerful 400W motor Noise level may vary Unbreakable food processing bowl Multiple attachments for various functions Two-speed settings for control Warranty for added assurance

Best value for money The Usha FP 3811 Food Processor stands out as the best value for money. With a powerful 1000W copper motor, it offers versatile functionality. Equipped with 13 accessories, including 3 impact-resistant jars, this food processor is a kitchen powerhouse. Its premium SS finish and safety features, like overload protection and a safety lock, ensure both durability and user security. Usha's dedication to customer service adds further value to this already feature-packed appliance.

Best deal As for the best deal, the Rico Atta Kneader Dough Maker Electric Food Processor offers excellent utility and affordability. With a 400W copper motor and an array of attachments, it simplifies kitchen tasks while being budget-friendly. This all-in-one machine serves as an atta mixer, roti maker, chopper, salad maker, and vegetable cutter, making it an exceptional deal for those looking for versatile kitchen assistance.

