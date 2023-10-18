Amazon Sale 2023: Want workstation? Avail up to 28% off on AiO PCs

Amazon Sale 2023 brings you the opportunity to get heavy discounts up to 28% on All-in-One PCs. Get your home workstation today, check out the options from different renowned brands.

Are you in the market for a versatile and efficient All-in-One (AiO) PC to upgrade your workstation or home office setup? If so, you're in luck. The Amazon Sale of 2023 brings with it an incredible opportunity to acquire top-tier AiO PCs at unbelievable prices. With discounts of up to 28% off, this is the perfect time to invest in a powerful computing solution other than laptops that will revolutionize the way you work, create, and connect.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, a reliable and high-performance PC is not just a convenience but a necessity. AiO PCs offer an ideal solution that combines the power of a desktop with the space-saving benefits of a compact design.

These AiO PCs come in a variety of configurations to suit your specific needs, offering a range of processors, memory options, and impressive graphics capabilities. Whether you're a graphics designer, a data analyst, a content creator, or someone who appreciates seamless multitasking, there's an AiO PC for you.

The Amazon Sale 2023 comes at a strategic time, especially considering the growing trend of remote work and the need for more capable home offices. The sale provides a unique opportunity to enhance your productivity, streamline your tasks, and upgrade your overall computing experience.

The AiO PCs on sale are not only high-performing but also stylish and space-efficient. With their minimalist designs, they will complement any workspace. If you've been contemplating an upgrade or considering the leap to an AiO PC, the Amazon Sale 2023 is your golden opportunity. Don't miss out on the chance to save big while acquiring a versatile and powerful computing companion.

Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the best deals and top AiO PC options available during this remarkable sale. It's time to transform your workspace and redefine your computing experience with these exceptional AiO PCs.

1. HP AIO PC 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Experience enhanced productivity with the HP AIO PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor. The 21.5-inch FHD anti-glare display provides crisp visuals and reduced glare. With 8GB RAM, a combination of 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD, this PC offers ample storage and smooth performance. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for your convenience. The Intel UHD Graphics ensures a seamless visual experience, and you can stay connected with the integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi. Additionally, the HP wireless keyboard and mouse combo add to the convenience. Grab this AIO PC on Amazon Sale 2023 and elevate your computing experience.

Specifications of HP AIO PC 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U: Brand: HP

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Screen Size: 21.5 Inches

RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

Storage: 1 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.4 GHz)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Wireless: Yes

Special Feature: Wireless keyboard and mouse combo

Ports: Various USB ports, HDMI, headphone/microphone combo

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Pros Cons Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor Not suitable for heavy gaming Adequate RAM and storage combination Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed Convenient wireless keyboard and mouse Multiple ports for connectivity

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Phone running low on battery? Get 80% off on power banks 2. Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i5 27" FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop Elevate your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3. This all-in-one desktop is a powerhouse for various applications, from multimedia to everyday use and business tasks. With its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, you can expect smooth and efficient performance. The 27-inch FHD IPS display offers clear and vibrant visuals, while its 3-side edgeless design provides an immersive viewing experience. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021, it ensures you have the latest software for productivity. The inclusion of Alexa built-in adds a touch of convenience to your daily tasks. If you're seeking a versatile and capable all-in-one desktop, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is an excellent choice, and you can get it at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3: Specific Uses: Multimedia, Everyday Use, Business

Brand: Lenovo

Personal computer design type: All in One

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Screen Size: 27 Inches

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

Model Name: IdeaCentre AIO

Included Components: User Manual, Wireless Keyboard, Power Cable, Wireless Mouse, All In One (AIO)

CPU Model: Core i5

Pros Cons Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Not intended for gaming Spacious 27-inch FHD IPS display with edgeless design 512GB SSD may fill up quickly for heavy storage users Comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 Alexa built-in for added convenience

3. HP All-in-One PC Intel Pentium J5040 21.5-inch The HP All-in-One PC with Intel Pentium J5040 is a versatile computing solution suitable for personal, education, and business purposes. It's powered by an Intel Pentium Silver J5040 processor, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, you can expect efficient multitasking and quick data access. The 21.5-inch FHD three-sided micro-edge display provides crisp visuals and immersive viewing. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019, ensuring you have the latest software tools. Whether you're working, studying, or simply browsing the web, this HP All-in-One PC offers a seamless experience. Don't miss the chance to grab it at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of HP All-in-One PC: Specific Uses: Personal, Education, Business

Brand: HP

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Screen Size: 21.5 Inches

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Model Name: HP Slim Desktop

Included Components: Desktop PC, Slim Desktop

CPU Model: Pentium

Pros Cons Efficient Intel Pentium Silver J5040 processor Not suitable for gaming or resource-intensive tasks Ample 8GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD Smaller screen size may not be ideal for everyone Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Sleek micro-edge display design

4. Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 27" FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is a powerful and versatile all-in-one desktop designed for multimedia, everyday use, and business tasks. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this AIO PC delivers dependable performance, making multitasking a breeze. It features 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a swift 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth operations and rapid data access. The 27-inch FHD IPS 3-side edgeless display offers a fantastic viewing experience with crisp visuals. With Windows 11 Home and Office Home and Student 2021 pre-installed, you're equipped with the latest software for work and entertainment. This all-in-one desktop comes with a 5.0MP camera and wireless keyboard and mouse, enhancing your computing experience. Don't miss the opportunity to grab it at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3: Specific Uses: Multimedia, Everyday Use, Business

Brand: Lenovo

Personal computer design type: All in One

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

Screen Size: 27 Inches

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Model Name: IdeaCentre AIO

Pros Cons Impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor May not be suitable for heavy gaming or resource-intensive tasks Generous 8GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD Larger screen size may not be ideal for everyone Preloaded with Windows 11 and Office Home and Student 2021 High-quality 5.0MP camera and wireless peripherals

5. ASUS AiO A3 Series The ASUS AiO A3 Series is an impressive all-in-one desktop that offers great performance and convenience. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with a maximum turbo speed of 4.4 GHz, this PC can handle a wide range of tasks efficiently. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you'll experience smooth multitasking and quick boot times. The 23.8-inch FHD display provides a wide viewing angle and is anti-glare, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. Running on Windows 11 Home and preloaded with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, it's ready to tackle your everyday tasks. Get this during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of ASUS AiO A3 Series: Brand: ASUS

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Screen Size: 23.8 Inches

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

Display: 23.8-inch FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor No dedicated graphics card for gaming or design-intensive tasks Fast 512GB SSD storage FHD anti-glare display Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Sleek and space-saving design

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Want to upgrade your viewing? Get up to 74% off on projectors 6. ASUS AiO A5 Series The ASUS AiO A5 Series is an all-in-one desktop designed to meet various computing needs. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-1340P processor with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz, supported by 16GB of RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. This combination on the Amazon sale, ensures smooth multitasking and quick application loading. The 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen display offers an interactive experience. It comes with Windows 11 Home and pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021 for productivity. With features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, this all-in-one PC is well-equipped for everyday use, education, and business tasks.

Specifications of ASUS AiO A5 Series: Brand: ASUS

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Screen Size: 23.8 Inches

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Processor: Intel Core i5-1340P

Display: 23.8-inch FHD Touchscreen

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor No dedicated graphics card Large and responsive FHD touchscreen Relatively heavier at 8.9 kg Ample 16GB RAM for multitasking No dedicated GPU for gaming or heavy tasks Fast 512GB SSD storage Pre-installed with Windows 11 Includes MS Office Home & Student 2021 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3

7. Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 27" FHD IPS All-in-One Desktop The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 offers an elegant space-saving solution for a variety of computing needs. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this all-in-one desktop offers a responsive display at a base speed of 1.2 GHz (up to 4.4 GHz) with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with plenty of memory and storage for your tasks. The 27-inch FHD IPS display offers crisp viewing, and it comes with Windows 11 and MS Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed for maximum performance. Its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities ensure seamless connectivity. Get this on a great deal on Amazon sale.

Specifications for the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3: Brand: Lenovo

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Screen size: 27 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 27-inch FHD IPS

Image: Intel UHD integrated graphics

Pros Cons Efficient Intel Core i3 processor No dedicated graphics card Large 27-inch FHD IPS display Slightly heavier at 8.9 kg Ample 8GB RAM and fast 1TB SSD storage No dedicated GPU for gaming or heavy tasks Pre-installed with Windows 11 Large screen size may require more desk space Includes MS Office Home & Student 2021 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity

8. HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 23.8-inches FHD Desktop PC The HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3 desktop PC offers a streamlined and efficient computing experience. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, it delivers reliable performance for everyday use. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a combination of a 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and a 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD, you have sufficient memory and storage. This desktop features a 23.8-inch FHD display with anti-glare technology for clear visuals. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2019 pre-installed. With features like a 1080p FHD IR privacy camera, integrated dual array digital microphones, and wireless keyboard and mouse, it's designed for modern needs.

Specifications of HP All-in-One AMD Ryzen 3: Brand: HP

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Screen Size: 23.8 Inches

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Display: 23.8-inch FHD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 3 processor for everyday tasks No dedicated GPU for demanding graphics applications Spacious 23.8-inch FHD display with anti-glare Slightly heavy at 72% NTSC Multiple storage options (SSD + HDD) Lacks Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless connectivity Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 1080p FHD IR privacy camera and microphone Wireless keyboard and mouse included

Best value for money The best value for money is the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 27" FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop. This AIO offers an impressive combination of specifications, including a 12th Gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, making it a great choice for everyday use, productivity, and even some multimedia tasks. The large 27-inch FHD display and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed software enhance the overall value of this desktop.

Best deal The best deal among these AIO PCs is the HP All-in-One PC Intel Pentium J5040 21.5-inch FHD Three-Sided Micro-Edge Display. This compact yet capable AIO PC offers excellent value with its Intel Pentium processor, 8GB RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD. The 21.5-inch FHD display and bundled software, including Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019, make it a compelling choice for a wide range of users. Its affordable price point makes it an excellent deal for those looking for a budget-friendly AIO solution.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

