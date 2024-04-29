As the scorching summer hits many parts of India hard, it's time to gear up for the Amazon Sale 2024 and beat the heat with incredible discounts on the best air coolers! This year's sale promises unbeatable deals, including up to 54% off on a wide range of air cooling solutions, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cooling setup without breaking the bank.

With temperatures rising, it's essential to have a reliable air cooler to keep your home or office comfortable and cool. The Amazon Sale 2024 brings you a curated selection of the best air coolers, designed to provide efficient cooling performance while being energy-efficient and eco-friendly.

Whether you're looking for a portable air cooler for your bedroom, a tower air cooler for your living room, or a heavy-duty desert air cooler for larger spaces, the Amazon Sale 2024 has something for everyone. Don't miss out on this chance to stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer months while enjoying significant savings on top-quality air coolers.

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is a powerful and portable cooling solution for your home. With a durable DuraMarine pump, this cooler offers a 3-year warranty for peace of mind. The TurboFan Technology ensures powerful air throw, while the 3-speed control allows you to adjust the airflow according to your needs. Its 35-litre reservoir capacity is ideal for personal use, covering up to 200 square feet. The adjustable airflow and convenient mobility with caster wheels make it easy to move around. However, it's important to note that this cooler is designed for personal use and may not be suitable for larger spaces.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Reservoir Capacity: 35 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw Designed for personal use only 3-year warranty Not suitable for larger spaces

2. Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler offers powerful cooling for large rooms up to 490 square feet. With an 88-litre tank capacity, it provides long-lasting cool air and features auto-fill for continuous water supply. The cooler's 4-way air deflection ensures even cooling throughout the room. It is inverter-compatible, allowing uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Equipped with high-density honeycomb pads and an ice chamber, it provides superior comfort and cooling efficiency. With features like humidity control, auto drain, and an everlast pump, the Crompton Ozone Royale is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Royale Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Features: Auto Drain, Motor with Overload Protection, Humidity Control, Everlast Pump, Inverter Compatible

Air Flow Capacity: 4200 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Reservoir Capacity: 88 Litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling for large rooms Large sizes may be challenging to move or store Auto-fill feature for convenience Noisy at high speed

3. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a compact and powerful cooling solution for small rooms up to 12 square meters. It features i-Pure technology for clean air, a powerful blower for instant cooling, and high-efficiency cooling with honeycomb pads. With a 12-litre tank capacity and low power consumption, this cooler is energy-efficient and easy to operate, even in tight spaces, thanks to its multi-directional wheels.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Coverage: Up to 12 square meters

i-Pure Technology: Multistage filter for clean air

High-Efficiency Cooling: Dura pump, honeycomb pads, and cool flow dispenser

Tank Capacity: 12 litres

Power Consumption: 170 watts

Additional Features: Powerful blower, easy-to-use dial knobs, and multi-directional wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and powerful Suitable for small rooms only Clean air with i-Pure Technology

Also read: Air cooler price (April 2024): Top 8 options that promise exceptional cooling and advanced features

4. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler offers a powerful cooling solution for your home with its 3-side honeycomb pads, i-Pure Technology, and low power consumption. It is portable and compact, making it suitable for various spaces. With a 27-litre tank capacity and a coverage area of up to 16 square meters, this air cooler provides efficient cooling. It features a high-speed blower for instant cooling and is designed for easy operation with dial knobs. Additionally, it has a multistage filter for clean air and can be operated on inverters, ensuring comfort without high electricity bills.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 27 litres

Floor Area: 16 Square Meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and compact design May not cool larger rooms effectively Low power consumption Users found difficult draining the tank

5. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a 24-litre reservoir capacity, this freestanding cooler is equipped with Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, ensuring clean and fresh air. The DuraMarine Pump enhances durability and longevity, while Turbo Fan Technology ensures quick cooling. Inverter compatibility adds to its versatility. This white cooler is easy to control with knob controls and offers three different speeds to suit your needs. With a compact design and included wheels set, it's convenient to move around. The cooler also comes with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Anti-bacterial Filter

Colour: White

Controls Type: Knob

Reservoir Capacity: 24 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-bacterial Hexacool Technology Limited speed options Turbo Fan Technology Manual controls may be outdated

Also read: Best air coolers in India (April 2024): Choose from our top 10 options for a chilly summer at home

6. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump, 3-Yr Warranty, Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo is a powerful desert air cooler designed for homes, offering a cooling capacity of 5600 CMPH and a massive 90-litre water tank. It features DuraMarine pump technology for pump protection, Hexacool pads for bacteria resistance and efficient cooling, and TurboFan technology for improved air circulation. The cooler also includes an ice chamber for enhanced cooling effects. With a 3-speed control and a coverage area of 650 square feet, this white cooler is ideal for large rooms. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty, extendable to 3 years, making it a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 5600 CMPH

Reservoir Capacity: 90 Litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling capacity Large size may be challenging to move DuraMarine Pump for pump protection Requires regular cleaning and maintenance

7. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler offers efficient and powerful cooling for rooms up to 16 square meters. With a powerful blower and honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures an even and efficient distribution of cool air. The cool flow dispenser and i-Pure technology provide consistent comfort and clean air. It operates at a low power consumption of 150 Watts, making it energy-efficient and suitable for use with inverters. The 40-litre water tank with a water level indicator provides long-lasting cooling. Experience fresh and cool living with this air cooler, perfect for beating the summer heat.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Coverage Area: Up to 16 square meters

Cool Flow Dispenser: Yes

i-Pure Technology: Yes

Powerful Blower: Yes

Power Consumption: 150 Watts

Tank Capacity: 40 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for up to 16 sq. meters May be too large for smaller rooms Even water distribution with a cool flow dispenser Requires regular water refills

Also read: Best air coolers in India: Top 10 models from renowned cooler brands

8. Bajaj DMH 115 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pump| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Inverter Compatibility | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 115 115-litre desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution for large rooms. It features the innovative DuraMarine Pump with a 3-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance. Equipped with Hexacool and TurboFan Technology, this cooler delivers efficient cooling. Its inverter compatibility adds to its versatility. The ice chamber allows for additional cooling when needed. With a 115-litre reservoir capacity and 3-speed control, it is ideal for hot summer days. The white cooler has a freestanding design, making it easy to place in any room.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 115 Litre Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: DuraMarine Pump with a 2-year warranty

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 3178 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Controls Type: 3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DuraMarine Pump with 3-year warranty Large size may be challenging to move or store Hexacool and TurboFan Technology Requires regular cleaning for optimal performance

9. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler offers a convenient and effective cooling solution for your home. With a capacity of 18 litres, this portable cooler is suitable for rooms up to 300 square feet. It delivers an optimum airflow of 1200 cubic meters per hour, ensuring quick and efficient cooling during hot summer days. The cooler features an ice compartment for enhanced cooling efficiency and comes with odourless and thicker honeycomb pads for better cooling. It also includes an auto-swing mode for even air distribution. Additionally, it is designed with safety in mind, featuring an earthing core resistance certified model.

Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Havells

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White, Light Blue

Air Flow Capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour (CMPH)

Reservoir Capacity: 18 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for easy movement May not be suitable for larger rooms Optimum air delivery for effective cooling Ice compartment requires manual refilling

Also read: Best tower air coolers in India: Buying guide for top 9 options in 2024

10. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a large reservoir capacity of 65 litres, it is ideal for rooms up to 700 sq. ft. The cooler features a high air delivery of 3000 m3/hr and a heavy air throw of 45 ft., ensuring quick and effective cooling. It offers 3 speed levels and a remote control for convenient operation. The cooler also includes features like an anti-bacterial tank, low-noise operation, an aroma chamber, and a shockproof body. Overall, it is a portable and durable air cooler suitable for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: Grey And Black

Controls Type: Remote

Reservoir Capacity: 65 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large reservoir capacity Not suitable for very large rooms High air delivery and air throw Remote control range may be limited

