The Amazon Sale 2024 is offering fantastic deals on a variety of gadgets that tech lovers won't want to miss. With discounts reaching more than 70%, shoppers can find incredible prices on popular devices like the Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, and more.



1. Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green

The Amazon Echo Pop is a smart speaker designed to enhance your home experience with Alexa. Offering loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals, it's perfect for playing music hands-free from popular apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. Its stylish design is available in four colours; Black, White, Green, and Purple. It blends seamlessly into any decor. You can control smart lights, ACs, TVs, and more with your voice, making it ideal for anyone looking to simplify their daily tasks. The Echo Pop also features multiple privacy controls, including a mic-off button, ensuring your comfort and security.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Alexa-enabled devices

Usage: Smart home control

Special features: Voice control, Multiple privacy layers

2. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a smart speaker that delivers a bigger sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals than ever before. Featuring motion detection and a temperature sensor, it enhances your home automation by automatically turning on lights or adjusting your AC when you enter a room or when it gets hot. Just ask Alexa to play music from popular services like Amazon Music and Spotify. Perfect for anyone looking to manage their day easily, it can set reminders, pay bills, and add items to your shopping list. With multiple privacy controls, including a mic-off button, you can enjoy peace of mind. Use it as a standalone speaker or pair it via Bluetooth for added flexibility.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Alexa-enabled devices

Usage: Smart home control

Special features: Motion detection, Temperature sensor

3. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is a smart speaker that combines hands-free entertainment with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. This upgraded version features a 13 MP camera, allowing you to make video calls to friends and family using the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices. Stream millions of songs from services like Amazon Prime Music and Spotify, complete with on-screen lyrics for a fun sing-along. Enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows from platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. With voice control, you can manage smart home devices like lights, TVs, and security cameras easily. Designed with privacy in mind, it includes a mic-off button and a built-in camera cover for added security.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Camera: 13 MP

Usage: Smart home control and entertainment

Special features: Auto-zoom and pan camera, Voice control



4. Amazon Echo Show 10- 10.1" HD smart display with motion, premium sound and Alexa (Black)

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a premium smart display featuring a 10.1" HD screen that automatically moves to face you, providing a seamless viewing experience. With its powerful 10W speaker, it delivers high-quality sound for all your entertainment needs. Alexa integration allows you to control the Echo Show 10 with your voice, supporting both English and Hindi. Enjoy streaming TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or music from services like Amazon Prime Music and Spotify. The built-in 13 MP camera lets you monitor your home remotely through pan and zoom features. Perfect for smart home setups, it works with Zigbee devices and Matter-compatible products without requiring a separate hub.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter

Camera: 13 MP

Usage: Smart home control, entertainment

Special features: Auto motion tracking, Pan and zoom camera

5. Amazon Echo Studio- Our best-sounding smart speaker ever - With Dolby Atmos, spatial audio processing technology, and Alexa (Black)

The Amazon Echo Studio is our best-sounding smart speaker ever, delivering an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos and advanced spatial audio processing technology. Its five speakers create powerful bass, improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs, making every note come alive. Enjoy hands-free music control by streaming millions of songs from services like Amazon Prime Music and Spotify. Alexa makes daily tasks easy; simply ask her for news, weather updates, or to pay your bills. The Echo Studio automatically adjusts to your room's acoustics for optimal sound. With a built-in smart home hub, it can control Zigbee and Matter-compatible devices. Privacy is prioritised, featuring multiple layers of protection and a mic-off button.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Studio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter

Speakers: 5

Usage: Smart home control, entertainment

Special features: Dolby Atmos, Spatial audio processing



6. All-new Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6, 4K Ultra HD

The all-new Fire TV Cube is a hands-free streaming device featuring Alexa, Wi-Fi 6, and 4K Ultra HD, making it our fastest streaming media player yet. With an octa-core processor, it offers lightning-fast app starts and is twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The built-in mic and speakers allow you to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice from anywhere in the room. Enjoy stunning picture quality with cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Seamlessly navigate your entertainment options, from streaming services to set-top boxes. With access to over a million movies and TV show episodes from platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, plus millions of songs, the Fire TV Cube is perfect for any entertainment enthusiast. Manage your smart home directly on the screen using Alexa, all while enjoying built-in privacy controls, including a microphone off button.

Specifications of All-new Fire TV Cube

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Usage: Streaming media player

Special features: Hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and Atmos support



7. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is our most affordable streaming device, designed for easy access to fast Full HD streaming. It comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which now features app controls for added convenience. Enjoy a vast library of over a million movies and TV show episodes from popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more—subscription fees may apply. You can also access free content from YouTube, MXPlayer, and TVFPlay. Voice commands make it simple to search for shows; just say, "Alexa, find comedies." The Fire TV Stick Lite lets you watch movies, web series, news, and sports, with parental controls included. Setting it up is a breeze—just plug it into your TV's HDMI port, turn on your TV, and connect to the internet.

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Connectivity: HDMI

Resolution: Full HD

Usage: Streaming device

Special features: Alexa Voice Remote Lite, Parental controls

8. All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, ultra-cinematic 4K streaming, supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR10+

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the ultimate streaming device for ultra-cinematic 4K entertainment. This next-generation stick enhances your viewing experience with improved performance and supports cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Enjoy thousands of movies and TV episodes from popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, along with access to thousands of free titles from streaming apps like YouTube and MXPlayer. With Alexa built into the remote, you can effortlessly control your smart home devices, check the weather, or dim the lights. The Alexa Voice Remote also allows you to quickly find and launch content with voice commands, making it easier than ever to access your favourite shows and apps.

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi 6

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Usage: Streaming device

Special features: Dolby Vision and Atmos support, Alexa Voice Remote

9. All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite offers an enhanced reading experience with its 6.8" display and adjustable warm light. Designed specifically for readers, it features a flush-front design and a 300 ppi glare-free display that mimics real paper, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight. With up to 10 weeks of battery life and the ability to store thousands of titles, this device is perfect for book lovers on the go. A single USB-C charge keeps you reading for weeks, not hours. The adjustable warm light allows you to switch the screen shade from white to amber for comfortable reading in any lighting. Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, it's great for reading at the beach or in the bath. Explore new stories with Kindle Unlimited, which provides access to over 2 million titles. Note that this device does not support Audible audiobooks.

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite

Storage: 16 GB

Display: 6.8" glare-free

Usage: E-reader

Special features: Adjustable warm light, Waterproof design

FAQs

Question : What gadgets are on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024?

Ans : You can find discounts on a wide range of gadgets, including smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Echo Show displays, Kindle e-readers, and more.

Question : How much can I save on gadgets during the sale?

Ans : Many gadgets are available at discounts of up to 75%, offering significant savings compared to regular prices.

Question : Is there a limit on how many items I can buy during the sale?

Ans : While there is no strict limit on the number of items you can purchase, availability may vary based on stock levels.

Question : Are there any exclusive deals for Prime members?

Ans : Yes, Amazon Prime members often enjoy early access to deals and exclusive discounts during the sale.

Question : Can I return items purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, items purchased during the sale typically follow Amazon’s standard return policy, allowing returns within a specified period.

