The all-new Fire TV Cube is a hands-free streaming device featuring Alexa, Wi-Fi 6, and 4K Ultra HD, making it our fastest streaming media player yet. With an octa-core processor, it offers lightning-fast app starts and is twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The built-in mic and speakers allow you to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice from anywhere in the room. Enjoy stunning picture quality with cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Seamlessly navigate your entertainment options, from streaming services to set-top boxes. With access to over a million movies and TV show episodes from platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, plus millions of songs, the Fire TV Cube is perfect for any entertainment enthusiast. Manage your smart home directly on the screen using Alexa, all while enjoying built-in privacy controls, including a microphone off button. Experience the best of streaming during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of All-new Fire TV Cube Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Usage: Streaming media player

Special features: Hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and Atmos support

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is our most affordable streaming device, designed for easy access to fast Full HD streaming. It comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which now features app controls for added convenience. Enjoy a vast library of over a million movies and TV show episodes from popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more—subscription fees may apply. You can also access free content from YouTube, MXPlayer, and TVFPlay. Voice commands make it simple to search for shows; just say, “Alexa, find comedies." The Fire TV Stick Lite lets you watch movies, web series, news, and sports, with parental controls included. Setting it up is a breeze—just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, turn on your TV, and connect to the internet. Take advantage of amazing deals during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Connectivity: HDMI

Resolution: Full HD

Usage: Streaming device

Special features: Alexa Voice Remote Lite, Parental controls

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the ultimate streaming device for ultra-cinematic 4K entertainment. This next-generation stick enhances your viewing experience with improved performance and supports cutting-edge technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Enjoy thousands of movies and TV episodes from popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, along with access to thousands of free titles from streaming apps like YouTube and MXPlayer. With Alexa built into the remote, you can effortlessly control your smart home devices, check the weather, or dim the lights. The Alexa Voice Remote also allows you to quickly find and launch content with voice commands, making it easier than ever to access your favourite shows and apps. Don’t miss the fantastic deals available during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi 6

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Usage: Streaming device

Special features: Dolby Vision and Atmos support, Alexa Voice Remote

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite offers an enhanced reading experience with its 6.8" display and adjustable warm light. Designed specifically for readers, it features a flush-front design and a 300 ppi glare-free display that mimics real paper, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight. With up to 10 weeks of battery life and the ability to store thousands of titles, this device is perfect for book lovers on the go. A single USB-C charge keeps you reading for weeks, not hours. The adjustable warm light allows you to switch the screen shade from white to amber for comfortable reading in any lighting. Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, it’s great for reading at the beach or in the bath. Explore new stories with Kindle Unlimited, which provides access to over 2 million titles. Note that this device does not support Audible audiobooks. Enjoy fantastic savings during the Amazon Sale!

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite Storage: 16 GB

Display: 6.8" glare-free

Usage: E-reader

Special features: Adjustable warm light, Waterproof design

