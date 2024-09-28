The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is here, bringing incredible savings of up to 75% on essential home appliances! This is your chance to grab the best room heaters and geysers from trusted brands like Bajaj, Havells, and more. As the temperatures drop, ensuring a warm and comfortable home is vital, making these deals too good to miss. Whether you're searching for the best geysers for an efficient hot water supply or the best room heaters to keep your space warm, this sale offers everything you need to enhance your living environment.

The Morphy Richards oil-filled radiator features 9 fins, providing efficient heat distribution throughout your room. With a powerful 2000-watt output and an adjustable thermostat, it ensures a cosy environment in just minutes. The unit also includes castor wheels for easy mobility, making it suitable for any room in your home. Don’t miss out on the current Amazon sale to warm up your space with this reliable heater, designed for long-lasting comfort.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Colour: Grey

Weight: 15500 gms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

The Havells Pacifio Mica room heater utilizes advanced micathermic technology to deliver rapid and efficient heating, ideal for chilly evenings. It operates silently and features two heat settings for customized comfort, ensuring your space is always cosy. Its sleek design and portable nature make it a great addition to both indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for versatility.

Specifications of Havells Room Heater 2000W Pacifio Mica Colour: Black & Rose Gold

Weight: 3400 gms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Check out the current Amazon deals for this reliable heating solution that fits seamlessly into any home. The USHA 3609FS oil-filled radiator is designed with energy efficiency in mind, featuring three heating positions and wave-style fins for improved heat distribution. With PTC heating technology, it ensures fast warmth while keeping safety a priority with its overheat protection feature, making it perfect for homes with kids and pets. This durable heater is perfect for indoor use and includes a convenient cord winder for easy storage when not in use.

Specifications of Havells Room Heater 2000W Pacifio Mica Colour: White

Weight: 64800 gms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

4. Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Heater combines modern design with functionality, featuring a 2000-watt output for quick heating in any room. Its three heat settings and 400W PTC ceramic fan offer flexibility for various room sizes, ensuring optimal warmth at all times. This heater is equipped with anti-leak fins and has a noiseless operation for a peaceful environment, making it ideal for bedrooms and living areas.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home Colour: Black

Weight: 14950gms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

The Crompton Insta Fervor room heater on Amazon sale is designed with 9 fins and a powerful 2400-watt output, providing quick and efficient warmth to large areas. Its three heat settings and 400W PTC fan ensure that your space reaches the desired temperature swiftly and comfortably. The wave fins promote effective heat distribution, while its noiseless operation enhances comfort and tranquillity.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Fervor 9 Fins 2400 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater Colour: Black Gold

Weight: 10110 gms

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Forced Air

Check out the best geysers: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

The Crompton Amica Pro offers a 15-litre capacity and is specially designed to withstand hard water conditions with its superior glassline coating, ensuring minimal scaling and longer life. This geyser on Amazon sale features a powerful 2000W heating element, providing quick heating when you need it most. Safety is paramount with its three-level protection system, which includes a capillary thermostat and automatic thermal cut-out. Designed for high-rise buildings, it can handle pressures of up to 8 bars.

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 15-Litre Storage Water Heater Colour: White and Blue

Capacity: 15 litres

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

The Havells Instanio 10-litre storage water heater is equipped with a colour-changing LED ring indicator that informs you of the water's temperature, providing an extra layer of convenience. With its Feroglas coated tank, this heater is built for durability, ensuring resistance against corrosion and extending its lifespan. The heavy-duty heating element and Whirlflow technology provide faster heating and greater energy efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater Colour: White and Blue

Capacity: 10 litres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Power Source: Corded Electric

With a capacity of 10 litres, the V-Guard Divino geyser is crafted for superior efficiency and durability. Its vitreous enamel tank coating offers robust protection against corrosion, making it particularly suitable for hard water environments. The geyser is equipped with advanced multi-layered safety features, including overheat protection and a pressure release valve, ensuring safe operation.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater for Home Colour: White

Capacity: 10 litres

Material: Outer body made of high-quality steel with special coating, outer body made of high-quality Steel with a special coating

Power Source: Corded Electric

The Racold Omnis DG on Amazon Great Indian Festival is equipped with an impressive 25-litre capacity, making it an excellent choice for larger family units. It utilizes advanced Titanium Plus technology, which ensures enhanced durability and effectively addresses high-pressure and water impurities. The distinctive Flexomix feature allows for optimal hot water output while sustaining temperature for extended periods, leading to fewer heating cycles. Moreover, the Silver-Ion technology effectively curtails bacterial growth, guaranteeing the safety of bathing water.

Specifications of Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater Colour: White & Black

Capacity: 25 litres

Material: Polypropylene

Power Source: Corded Electric

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti geyser combines durability and energy efficiency, featuring a glass-lined inner tank that prevents corrosion, ensuring longevity. This 25-litre capacity heater includes multiple safety systems, such as a 4-in-1 multifunctional valve, providing comprehensive protection against overheating and pressure. Its Swirl Flow technology guarantees a 20% increase in hot water output, making it a reliable choice for families.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Storage Water Heater For Home Colour: White

Capacity: 25 litres

Material: Metal

Power Source: Corded Electric

FAQs Question : Is it safe to use a geyser in high-rise buildings? Ans : Yes, most modern geysers are designed to handle the water pressure in high-rise buildings, typically up to 8 bars. However, ensure that you select a geyser specifically rated for high-pressure applications. Question : What types of room heaters are available on Amazon sale 2024? Ans : Room heaters come in various types, including convection heaters, infrared heaters, and fan heaters. Convection heaters warm the air in the room, infrared heaters provide direct heat to objects and people, and fan heaters circulate warm air quickly for immediate comfort. Question : Are room heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Energy efficiency varies by type and model. Look for heaters with energy-saving features, such as adjustable thermostats and timers. Infrared and convection heaters tend to be more energy-efficient as they provide targeted heating, while fan heaters can quickly warm up small spaces. Question : What size geyser do I need for my home? Ans : The size of the geyser you need depends on your household's hot water requirements. For small families, a 10-15 litre geyser is usually sufficient, while larger families may require a 25-litre or more geyser.