Are you looking for the best split AC in your budget? Check out the top split AC models with multiple features for your home. Bring home the one that suits your cooling needs.

The summer season is here and numerous regions of the country are facing severe heat-wave. It is very important to start finding refuge in a well-cooled home, as it becomes essential with the rising scale of Mercury. Split air conditioners offer a powerful and efficient solution for beating the heat. These models are designed for quiet operation and aesthetic integration into your living space, with advanced features like inverter technology that optimizes energy use and reduces bills. This article highlights the top seven split AC models to consider for your home this summer. Each has been selected for its superior cooling capabilities, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features, ensuring you find the perfect match to keep your home comfortable in the sweltering heat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC blends energy efficiency with top-notch performance, making it an excellent choice for small-sized rooms. Its variable speed inverter compressor effortlessly adjusts to the heat load, which is ideal for up to 100 sq.ft spaces. This model excels in energy efficiency with an ISEER Value of 3.92 and an annual consumption of just 521.6 units. The Copper Condenser Coil ensures long-lasting, low-maintenance operation. The AC's special features like the 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling Mode and Turbo Cool make it versatile for various comfort needs, while its quiet operation at just 28 dB ensures a peaceful environment.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 0.8 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star Annual Energy Consumption: 521.6 units ISEER Value: 3.92 Warranty: 10 years on inverter compressor, 5 years on PCB Noise Level: 28 dB Special Features: 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnosis, Dust Filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 3 Star rating with a low annual energy consumption helps reduce electricity bills. Limited to smaller spaces, not suitable for larger rooms. Includes 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Cool, and a low noise operation for a versatile and quiet cooling experience. May require time to understand and use all advanced features effectively.

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC offers dependable cooling performance, especially designed for small spaces up to 100 sq.ft. Its non-inverter compressor efficiently maintains the desired temperature without excessive energy use. With a robust cooling capacity even at 43-degree Celsius ambient temperature and a noise level of 32 dB, this AC ensures a quiet, comfortable environment. Its straightforward functionality, complemented by the Power chill feature, guarantees rapid cooling when needed. The Coanda airflow feature distributes air evenly throughout the room, enhancing the user's comfort.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC: Type: Fixed Speed Split AC Capacity: 0.8 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor Noise Level: 32 dB Key Features: Power chill operation, Coanda airflow, PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Power chill operation ensures the room cools quickly during sudden high heat conditions. May not be as energy-efficient as inverter models in the long run. Coanda airflow technology provides uniform cooling throughout the room. Lacks some of the modern functionalities found in newer models.

Also read: Choose from top 6 Voltas split ACs to keep your home cool and comfortable in sweltering summer

3. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC shines with its 5-in-1 convertible technology, allowing users to adjust cooling power to suit their needs, which is perfect for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor efficiently adapts to temperature changes, ensuring energy savings and consistent comfort. The AC cools effectively even at a high ambient temperature of 52-degree Celsius and includes features like a PM 2.5 filter and an Anti-Viral filter to enhance air quality. With a noise level of 32 dB and stabilizer-free operation, this AC combines functionality, efficiency, and convenience in a sleek package.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.0 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star Annual Energy Consumption: 698.49 units ISEER Value: 3.93 Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Noise Level: 32 dB Key Features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5 in 1 convertible feature allows adjustment of cooling capacity from 30% to 110%, optimizing energy usage and comfort. While efficient, there are more energy-efficient models available. Equipped with Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 filters to improve indoor air quality, making it ideal for health-conscious users. Suitable only for medium-sized rooms; not ideal for larger spaces.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features a sophisticated inverter compressor that efficiently adjusts cooling based on the heat load, promoting substantial energy savings. Its unique Dew Clean technology ensures the air you breathe is fresh and healthy by cleaning the indoor unit coil effectively. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it has a 3-star energy rating, balancing performance and power consumption adeptly. This model thrives in various climate conditions with a strong airflow that reaches up to 16 meters, making it a robust choice for widespread, uniform cooling.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star Annual Energy Consumption: Data not specified Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor Noise Level: Data not specified Key Features: Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, Coanda Airflow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ensures clean and healthy air by effectively cleaning the indoor unit. While efficient, there are more energy-efficient 5-star models available. Provides essential information on power consumption, room and set temperatures, enhancing user control and convenience. Lack of specific noise level data may concern users sensitive to sound.

Also read: Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities

Daikin's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC makes an impact with its exceptional energy efficiency and high ISEER rating of 5.2, ensuring that it not only cools spaces effectively but also minimizes electricity consumption. The unit is equipped with Dew Clean Technology, which automates the cleaning of the coil, maintaining air quality and unit efficiency. Its quiet operation and powerful cooling capacity make it suitable for medium-sized rooms, ensuring comfort even during the extreme temperatures.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton Energy Rating: 5 Star Annual Energy Consumption: Data not specified Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor Noise Level: 38 dB(A) Key Features: Dew Clean Technology, Ambient Operation up to 54-degree Celsius, Power Consumption Display

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star rating and high ISEER value ensure maximum energy savings. Higher upfront cost compared to lower star-rated models. Automatically cleans the indoor coil, enhancing air quality and maintaining performance. At 38 dB, it might not be the quietest option available, though it remains within a comfortable range.

6. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines affordability with efficiency, offering a variable speed compressor that adapts power usage based on heat load, which is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Its 3-star energy rating balances performance with energy conservation, while the 4-way swing feature ensures even cooling throughout the space. The unit is designed to withstand high ambient temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius, making it highly effective in various climatic conditions. The additional features like anti-dust filters and a digital temperature display enhance user convenience and maintenance.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.4 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star Annual Energy Consumption: 4600 units Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor ISEER Value: 3.81 Key Features: Adjustable cooling, anti-dust filter, LED display, self-diagnosis

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4 cooling modes adjust the capacity from 20% to 120% to suit different cooling needs. 3-star rating is decent but not the most efficient for those seeking lower energy bills. Anti-dust filter and LED display enhances indoor air quality and ease of use with visible settings. At 47 dB, it might be slightly louder compared to other models which could be a consideration for noise-sensitive environments.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Inverter Split AC is exceptional with its top-tier energy efficiency and flexible cooling options, allowing you to adjust the AC's operation to match specific cooling needs and varying room sizes. This AC's 5-star rating ensures it operates at reduced energy consumption, significantly lowering electricity bills. Its advanced features like a comfort sleep function and hydrophilic blue fins enhance durability and ensure an optimal sleeping environment by maintaining a consistent temperature throughout the night.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split Air Conditioner: Type: Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton Energy Rating: 5 Star Annual Energy Consumption: 770.98 units Warranty: Comprehensive manufacturer warranty details not specified ISEER Value: 5.02 Key Features: Convertible 5-in-1 cooling, auto restart with memory function, turbo cooling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High Energy Efficiency with 5-star rating and high ISEER value indicate significant energy savings. Higher upfront cost due to advanced features and 5-star rating. Flexibility with 5 cooling modes allows optimal energy usage and comfort.

Top 3 features of the best split ACs during the Amazon Sale 2024

Product Name Cooling Capacity Energy Efficiency Special Features Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star, ISEER: 3.92 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean, Turbo Cool Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Power Chill Operation, Coanda Airflow Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star, ISEER: 3.93 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star, ISEER: 5.2 Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.4 Ton 3 Star, ISEER: 3.81 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, LED Display Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star, ISEER: 5.02 Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Comfort Sleep, Turbo Cooling

Best vale for money split AC: Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC distinguishes itself as the best value for money among the options listed. It offers a good balance between affordability and features such as the 5 in 1 Convertible cooling capacity and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, making it a great choice for those needing efficient cooling without breaking the bank.

Best overall split AC: Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is the best overall product due to its robust features like the 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode, Turbo Cool, and Comfort Sleep alongside a reasonable 3-star energy efficiency, making it ideal for small rooms. Its versatile features coupled with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor make it a compelling choice for long-term usage.

How to find the right split AC during Amazon sale 2024: Finding the right split AC during the Amazon Sale in 2024 involves several steps. First, determine the size of the room to choose the correct tonnage, ensuring efficient cooling without overpaying for unnecessary capacity. Look for higher ISEER ratings as they indicate better energy efficiency, which means lower electricity bills. Review the features such as inverter technology, air purifying filters, and noise levels, which enhance comfort and air quality. Also, consider the warranty and after-sales service as key factors. Checking customer reviews and comparing prices during the sale can lead to the best deal. Lastly, look out for additional discounts, cashback offers, or bundled deals during the Amazon Sale to maximize savings.

FAQs Question : What does an inverter AC do? Ans : Inverter ACs adjust the speed of the compressor to control the refrigerant flow rate, thereby consuming less power and maintaining a more constant temperature compared to conventional ACs. Question : Is a higher ISEER rating better? Ans : Yes, a higher ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating means the AC is more energy-efficient, leading to lower electricity bills. Question : How often should I clean my AC filters? Ans : It's recommended to clean AC filters every month during peak usage to maintain efficiency and indoor air quality. Question : What is the benefit of having a PM 2.5 filter in an AC? Ans : A PM 2.5 filter can trap fine particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometers in size, which helps in reducing pollutants and allergens in the air you breathe. Question : Can I install a split AC myself? Ans : It is advisable to have your split AC installed by a professional to ensure it is done correctly, as poor installation can lead to frequent maintenance issues and reduced efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!