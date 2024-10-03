The best water purifier is essential for ensuring clean and safe drinking water. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can find top brands at fantastic prices. With advanced technologies like RO, UV, and UF, these purifiers effectively remove impurities and enhance taste, making them suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The Amazon Sale presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home’s water purification system and enjoy safe, refreshing water every day.

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

This water purifier on Amazon sale prioritises efficiency, offering a remarkable 60% reduction in water usage compared to conventional reverse osmosis systems. With a generous 10-litre storage capacity, it guarantees pure water enhanced with essential minerals, including calcium and magnesium. The ultraviolet purification feature successfully eliminates dangerous bacteria and viruses, while the smart alert system informs you about filter replacement needs. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen setting.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Ultraviolet

2. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers 7-stage purification, ensuring safe and pure water. It features a free service plan worth INR 2500, covering installation, two maintenance visits, sediment and carbon filters, and unlimited repair visits for a year. This purifier on Amazon sale uses ultra-filtration to remove bacteria and viruses while retaining beneficial minerals. Its post-carbon filter eliminates unpleasant odours, and UV disinfection neutralizes harmful microbes.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

3. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification with a world-class RO membrane and UF membrane, ideal for treating water with TDS up to 2000 ppm. It features a 7-litre storage tank made from food-grade plastic, perfect for large families. The purifier comes with immersive LED indicators and includes a one-year comprehensive warranty, free installation, and nationwide service support.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Ultra Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Carbon Block, Sedimentation

4. Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier on Amazon sale 2024 provides a comprehensive 9-stage purification process using RO, UV, and Active Copper Technology, guaranteeing clean and safe drinking water. Its unique Active Copper+Zinc booster not only improves immunity but also enhances the taste of the water. Plus, Mineral Guard Technology keeps vital minerals like calcium and magnesium intact. This purifier is versatile enough to handle water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, and the stainless steel tank is both durable and resistant to corrosion.

Specifications of Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, MTDS

5. Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

This advanced water purifier by Urban Company is available at a discount on Amazon sale. merges innovative technology with simplicity, featuring intelligent IoT capabilities. Its 10-stage filtration process, which includes copper and alkaline filters, greatly enhances the quality of water. The device is designed to be maintenance-free for up to two years, offering a worry-free solution. Furthermore, with an 8-litre storage tank and UV protection, it ensures a reliable supply of safe drinking water.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

Material: Polypropylene Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 8 litres

Also read: Best RO water purifiers for home: Top 10 options to get clean and pure drinking water everyday

6. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White

The KENT Supreme Alkaline Water Purifier enhances your drinking experience by regulating the pH level of the water, thus offering a more beneficial alternative. Utilizing RO, UV, and UF filtration systems, it proficiently eliminates harmful elements such as arsenic and pesticides while retaining necessary minerals. The UV LED light continuously purifies the stored water, ensuring its safety. This purifier is ISI and NSF-certified, assuring your family receives the highest quality water.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

Material: Food Grade Material Plastic

Colour: White

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification method: RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the best Amazon deals on water purifiers

7. Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier, White, EX4WHAM01

The Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier delivers dual-layer protection with its RO and UV technologies, ensuring the safety of drinking water. It is equipped with a 5-stage purification system and a 6-litre tank, making it ideal for regular use. The Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) enriches the taste, while the copper-impregnated activated carbon contributes to improved water quality.

Specifications of Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: White

Capacity: 6 litres

Purification method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Also read: Best water purifiers: Top 10 choices for clean, safe and pure drinking water at home for healthy living

8. Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black

The Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper Water Purifier on Amazon sale offers 7-stage purification, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. It features advanced filters, including a copper cartridge and mineraliser, which infuse essential minerals like magnesium and potassium into the water. Its in-tank UV sterilization process runs every hour, keeping water safe even during power cuts. The copper-infused water boosts immunity and digestion.

Specifications of Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: In-tank UV Sterilization, RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper

9. Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Featuring a durable 4-litre stainless steel tank, the Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient Water Purifier is built to withstand corrosion and provide longevity. It employs RO+UV purification along with Active Copper Technology, which adds essential copper and zinc ions to the water for enhanced health benefits. The unit delivers hot water on demand at 85°C, mimicking the safety of boiled water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4 litres

Purification method: RO + UV

10. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Havells AQUAS delivers effective purification with its sophisticated 5-stage system, utilizing RO and UF technologies. It boasts a distinctive dual mineral technology that infuses the water with copper and zinc, promoting better health. The zero-splash faucet facilitates clean and effortless water access, and its 7-litre capacity is compatible with a variety of water sources, such as borewell and municipal supplies.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

Material: Plastic

Colour: White & Blue

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Activated Carbon

FAQs

Question : The ideal TDS level for drinking water is 50-150 ppm.

Ans : The ideal TDS level for drinking water is 50-150 ppm.

Question : Can water purifiers work without electricity?

Ans : Some UV+RO purifiers require electricity; however, gravity-based purifiers work without electricity.

Question : How often should I change the water purifier filters?

Ans : Filters should be changed every 6-12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Question : What is RO in water purifiers?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants from water.

