FAQs

Question : How can I use lamps to create a cosy atmosphere?

Ans : Opt for warm-toned bulbs and place lamps in corners or next to seating areas to create soft, ambient lighting.

Question : What materials are popular for wall hangings?

Ans : Canvas, metal, wood, and fabric are popular materials, each offering unique texture and aesthetic.

Question : What size chandelier should I choose for my room?

Ans : The chandelier size should complement the room size. A general rule is to add the room's dimensions (in feet) and convert the total to inches for the chandelier's diameter.

Question : How do I clean my rug?

Ans : Regular vacuuming and occasional deep cleaning are essential. Follow the care instructions based on the rug’s material.