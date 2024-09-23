Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is starting with some kickstarter deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, earphones and more. Check out the top deals and get on with your shopping spree before the sale starts.

The highly anticipated Amazon Sale 2024 is officially right around the corner, offering Prime members exclusive early access starting September 26, followed by the sale opening to everyone on September 27. This year’s sale is packed with incredible discounts on a wide range of electronics, including laptops, tablets, speakers, headphones, and earphones.

Be sure to check out the Kickstarter deals, which allow you to grab the best offers before the general sale begins. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or find the perfect gift, this is the ultimate opportunity to save big on top electronics brands. With unbeatable deals across categories, now’s the perfect time to score that must-have device you’ve been eyeing. Don’t miss out – these offers are live for a limited time only!

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 offers excellent gaming performance with the Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Its 144Hz FHD IPS display ensures smooth visuals, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia use. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are a breeze. The laptop's advanced cooling system, combined with Lenovo's AI Engine+, enhances performance without overheating. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, this laptop is ready for both work and play. Additionally, it comes with a 3-month Game Pass and 1-year ADP coverage, ensuring a value-packed experience.

Specifications of Lenovo LOQ 2024 Intel Core i5-13450HX Gaming Laptop Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX (2.4GHz base, up to 4.6GHz, 10 Cores, 16 Threads)

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

Memory: 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD (expandable to 1TB)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6

Cooling: Hyperchamber thermal design with dual fans

OS: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021

Battery: 60Wh, up to 6 hours, Rapid Charge Pro

Connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Audio: 2x 2W HD Stereo Speakers, Nahimic Audio

Camera: 720p HD with E-cam shutter

Weight: 2.4Kg

Extra: 3-month Game Pass, 1-year ADP free

Hot deals on TWS earbuds that you can not miss today

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds provide a premium audio experience with 360 Reality Audio and DSEE technology that enhances sound quality. Offering up to 20 hours of battery life, these earbuds are ideal for long listening sessions. With fast pairing and quick charge support, they’re convenient for on-the-go use. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, and the integrated mic makes phone calls seamless. Sony’s app support lets users personalize the sound experience, making it a great choice for both music lovers and casual users.

Specifications of Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Quick Charge: 10 minutes charge for 1 hour of playback

Audio Features: 360 Reality Audio, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Fast Pair support

Microphone: Integrated mic for phone calls

App Support: Customizable sound settings via Sony Headphones Connect app

Additional Features: Lightweight and ergonomic design, splash-proof (IPX4)

The boAt Airdopes 91 offers an exceptional 45-hour playtime and ultra-low 50ms latency with Beast Mode for lag-free gaming. The dual microphones with ENx technology ensure clear calls, while the ASAP charge feature allows rapid recharges. Its IPX4 water resistance makes it ideal for workouts, and the IWP tech makes pairing effortless. Bluetooth 5.3 enhances connectivity, making these earbuds a powerful combination of durability and performance, suitable for everyday use and immersive gaming experiences.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 91 Truly Wireless Earbuds Battery Life: Up to 45 hours

Low Latency: Beast Mode with 50ms latency

Dual Microphones: ENx Technology for clear calls

Charging: ASAP Charge (quick charging support)

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, IWP Technology for instant pairing

Water Resistance: IPX4 rating

Design: Ergonomic, lightweight design for comfort

Attractive deals on speakers and soundbars during the Amazon sale 2024: Speakers and soundbars can light up your mood or bring a new life to a dull party. If you are looking for a new speaker or a soundbar for your home, you can check out the top deals revealed today for you and get the best offers before the sale even starts. We have listed the deals that are out and should look out for.

Get up to 36% off on tablets, deals revealed today

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a vibrant 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it delivers efficient performance, making multitasking easy. The in-box S Pen adds to its versatility, perfect for note-taking or sketching. With an IP68 rating, the tablet and S Pen are water and dust resistant, adding durability. The 8000mAh battery provides long-lasting power, while its dual cameras and AKG-tuned speakers enhance both productivity and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Display: 10.9-inch WQXGA (2304 x 1440) | 90Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Exynos 1380

Cameras: 8MP Rear, 12MP Ultra-wide Front

Battery: 8000mAh

Storage: 128GB ROM, Expandable | 6GB RAM

Durability: IP68 (Water and Dust Resistant) for Tablet and S Pen

Additional Features: Dual speakers by AKG, S Pen included, Wi-Fi, Dual SIM (pSIM + eSIM)

The Xiaomi Pad 6 impresses with its 11-inch 2.8K display and 144Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, it’s equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it ideal for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. Dolby Vision Atmos quad speakers provide immersive sound, and the 8840mAh battery ensures extended usage. With an elegant metal unibody design and excellent camera setup, this tablet is perfect for both work and play.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6 Display: 11-inch (27.9cm) | 2.8K (2880x1800) | 144Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 | Adreno 650 GPU

Memory: 8GB RAM | 256GB UFS 3.1 Storage

Cameras: 13MP Rear | 8MP Front with Focus Frame

Battery: 8840mAh

Sound: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android 13 with MIUI 14

Smartwatches top deals for today

The Amazfit Balance AI Smartwatch combines fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smart features. With a stunning 1.5" AMOLED display, it offers body composition analysis, sleep tracking, and advanced fitness coaching. Built-in Alexa and Bluetooth calling add convenience, while the dual-band GPS ensures precise location tracking. The 14-day battery life is excellent for long-lasting use without frequent recharging, making it a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts seeking a balance of smart features and health monitoring.

Specifications of Amazfit Balance Display: 1.5" AMOLED

Features: AI fitness coach, body composition analysis, sleep & health tracking

Smart Features: Bluetooth calls, Alexa built-in

GPS: Dual-band GPS

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Alexa, Dual-band GPS

Design: Sleek and durable

The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smartwatch impresses with its large 2.02" TFT display and 4G nano-SIM capability for seamless calls on the go. It offers built-in GPS, sports modes, and a comprehensive health suite, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. With a 400mAh battery, it provides ample power for extended usage. The smartwatch’s robust functionality, paired with its 4G calling and health tracking features, makes it ideal for active individuals seeking connectivity and performance.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smartwatch Display: 2.02" TFT

Connectivity: 4G Nano-SIM, VoLTE calling, GPS

Health Features: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sports modes

Battery: 400mAh

Additional Features: GPS, multiple sports modes, health suite

