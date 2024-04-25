Find microwaves at discounted prices of up to 34% during the Amazon Sale 2024. Microwaves have become an indispensable appliance in modern kitchens, offering convenience, efficiency, and versatility. Whether you're reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen foods, or cooking a quick meal, a microwave can save you time and effort in the kitchen.

Microwaves are especially beneficial for busy individuals and families, allowing you to prepare meals in a fraction of the time it would take using conventional cooking methods. With features like auto-cook menus, defrost functions and quick-start options, microwaves simplify meal preparation and make it accessible to cooks of all skill levels.

When choosing the right microwave for your needs, you must consider factors such as capacity, cooking power, and features. For smaller households or individuals living alone, a compact microwave with a capacity of around 20 litres may suffice. Families with more members may opt for larger models with capacities of 25 litres or more. Additionally, look for features that suit your cooking habits and preferences, such as convection cooking, grill functions, and preset cooking programmes. Touchpad controls, easy-to-clean interiors, and safety features like child locks are also worth considering.

During the Amazon Sale 2024 you can enjoy significant savings while still getting a high-quality appliance from top brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and more. With the convenience of online shopping and doorstep delivery, shopping during the Amazon Sale 2024 is hassle-free and convenient.

1. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

With a spacious 30-litre capacity the IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for medium to large families. This versatile microwave isn't just for reheating, it's also great for baking, grilling, defrosting, and cooking. The touch keypad is sensitive and easy to clean, making operation a breeze. Plus, with features like Auto Reheat, Delay Start, and Keep Warm, your mealtime will just get better and easier. Not to mention, safety is paramount, especially for households with little ones, so rest assured with the Child Safety Lock. And with IFB's generous warranty, you can have peace of mind for years to come.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Brand: IFB

Colour: Black

Capacity: 30 litres

Special Features: Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook/Quick start, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode, Convection Temperature (40 to 200 degree Celsius), Preheat, Keep Warm, Auto Programs, Sound on/off, Ceramic

Wattage: 800 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 30-litre capacity Higher initial investment Versatile cooking functions Some users are not satisfied with the service Easy-to-clean touch keypad

2. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making feature comes with a 10-year warranty and is one of the best microwaves for larger families. Its 28-litre capacity ensures that you cook as well as reheat your meals with ease. This multifunctional microwave is not limited to just reheating; it excels in baking, grilling, defrosting, and cooking. The touch keypad is both sensitive and easy to clean, simplifying operation. With features like Auto Cook, Indian Recipe, and Dough Proof/Curd, it caters to a variety of culinary needs. Safety is paramount with the Child Safety Lock, while the 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making

Brand: Samsung

Colour: Black

Capacity: 28 Litres

Special Features: Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock, Turntable, Racks, Eco Mode

Wattage: ‎900 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking functions Takes a long time to make curd Long-lasting 10-year warranty Higher initial investment Easy-to-clean touch keypad

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic microwave on sale has a capacity of 20L and a 255mm turntable making it perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. Boasting 800 watts of high power, it ensures fast and even cooking for delicious results every time. The auto-programmed reheat and defrost modes maintain food textures and flavours, while the 5 power levels offer cooking flexibility. Its compact design saves space on your countertop, and the Vapour Clean feature keeps the oven odour and stain-free with just a touch of a button. Plus, the heat-resistant glass door and epoxy grey cavity coating enhance durability.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 L

Special features: Autocook, heat-resistant glass door, 5 power levels, vapour clean

Wattage: 800 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design saves space Basic functionality for simple cooking tasks Even cooking with 800 watts power Easy-to-use quick minute timer

4. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Check out the LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven that you can grab at a 16% discount on the Amazon Sale 2024. This microwave is perfect for affordable reheating, defrosting, and cooking, ideal for bachelors and small families. With a capacity of 20 litres, it's compact yet efficient. The 44 auto-cook menus offer a wide range of recipes, from soups to cakes to snacks. Enjoy faster and healthier cooking with LG's patented i-wave technology, ensuring even microwave circulation for consistent results. The steam clean feature makes cleaning a breeze, while the anti-bacterial cavity reduces bacteria growth. With its easy-to-clean membrane control panel and additional features like a child lock and completion beeper, cooking has never been easier.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand: LG

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Special Feature: Auto Cook

Energy Consumption: Power Output - 700 W | Microwave Power Levels – 5

Wattage: 24 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wide range of auto-cook menus No starter kit is included with the product Patented i-wave technology for faster cooking Basic solo microwave functions Steam clean feature for easy maintenance

5. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a 20-litre capacity and superior powder-coated cavity, it's perfect for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Featuring 18 auto-cook menus and a defrost function, it offers versatility in meal preparation. The feather touch control with LED display ensures easy operation, while the 5 power levels cater to your cooking needs. Rest assured with Whirlpool's 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 2 years on the magnetron.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand: Whirlpool

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Special Feature: Auto_cook

Wattage: 700 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design saves space Basic functionality suitable only for simple tasks Feather touch control for easy operation No starter kit is included with the product Versatile with 18 auto cook menus and defrost

6. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

The IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven in silver is designed to meet the needs of families with 5 to 6 members. Its spacious 25-litre capacity makes it perfect for reheating, melting, and cooking various dishes. You will get a 1-year warranty on the microwave oven and an impressive 3-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity. The push buttons and jog dial control panel are sensitive to touch and easy to clean, ensuring hassle-free operation. With features like multi-stage cooking, auto defrost and delay start, it offers versatility in cooking options. Safety is a priority with the child safety lock feature. Plus, with 61 auto-cook menus and additional functions like disinfecting, deodorising, and sensor malfunction protection, this microwave is a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven

Brand: IFB

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 25 litres

Special Feature: 61 Auto-cook menus, Disinfect, Deodorize, Timer option, Power Save, Overheating Protection, Sensor Malfunction Protection

Wattage: 50 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 25-litre capacity Push button and jog dial control may be unfamiliar Super warranty for peace of mind Relatively higher initial investment Versatile features with 61 auto-cook menus

7. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven with 23-litre capacity and innovative 800 watts of high power ensures fast, even cooking and delicious results every time. The 360-degree heat wrap technology guarantees uniform heat distribution for faster and more efficient cooking. With 61 pre-loaded auto-cook menus, ranging from starters to desserts, you can easily whip up a variety of healthy and delicious meals. Keep your oven odour and stain-free with the vapour clean function, activated with a simple touch of a button. The compact design saves space on your countertop, and the touch keypad control panel is easy to clean and operate.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Black Mirror

Capacity: 23 litres

Special Feature: Autocook

Wattage: ‎800 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking options with 61 auto-cook menus Relatively smaller capacity for larger families Innovative 360-degree heat wrap for uniform cooking May have a learning curve for new users Magic grill feature for crispy and juicy results Higher initial investment compared to solo models

