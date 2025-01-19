Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer, 4.1 Liter, Voice assistant control and Touch Panel,Wifi enabled,Uses upto 90% less fat,13-in-1 cooking functions,Black(HD9255/90)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 10 L with Dual Basket 5L & 5L|Separate Basket for Veg & Non Veg Food|2100 W|Sync Basket Feature |11 Preset Prog |Touch Control & Digital Display|2 Year Warranty NutriFry DualZone
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Regal Air Fryer For Home, 23L, Family, Rotisserie Convection Oven, 1800W Electric Oven, 7 Presets Programs, Stainless Steel, Bake, Roast, Toast and Reheat, Silver.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bergner Master Pro Multifunctional Dual Air Fryer - Air Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Heat, Defrost, 4.5 Liters, 1700 W, LED Display With Touchscreen, 11 Customizable Programs With Accessories - Silver
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Military Series Glamore 4 Jar 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder | 3-Speed Control With Pulse Effect Mixie| 2 Years Warranty | Jet Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wonderchef Galaxy Mixer Grinder 1000 W 100% Copper Motor, 4 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey, 5 Years Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Prestige 750 Watts Regal Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)| Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier with Bio Copper and Alkaline Filter Technology Purification, UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Litre | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Aquaguard Astor Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV+MTDS Technology | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier + 1 Complimentary Alkaline Water Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for all Water Sources
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Water Quality Indication | Filter Life Monitoring | 3-in-1 Active Copper
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, White.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Aquaguard Superio Alkaline Water Purifier with RO+UV+MTDS Technology | Stainless Steel Tank | 5L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Black Digital Display Touch Control Auto Diagnosis Suitable for High Rise Buildings Free Standard Installation & Pipes, Wall Mounting
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Feroglass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes|High Rise Compatible
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Magnatron 25L India’s First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Racold Altroi+ 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) White with Free Standard Installation & Pipes Smart LED Ring Free Electric Plug Convenient for Kitchen & bathroom, Wall Mounting
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating 【White】
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Geyser 25 Litre Water Heater with Shock Prevention Module & Digital Display | 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Coating | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes| White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W Room Heater for Bedroom w/Remote, 12H Timer, 2 Heat Modes & Fan Mode, Advanced Overheat Protection, ISI Approved, Low Consumption, Room Heaters Home for Winter | 1 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Room Heater For Bedroom TEKCOOL Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Warmex Room Heater for Bedroom | 2 Heat Settings: 1000/1200 W
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
zunpulse Tyrone Plus Smart Room Heater with App Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
K.U.H.A. Smart Room Heater || 2000 Watts Double Rod || Room Heater || 1 Year warranty || Make in India || Ideal for Small Room || Heavy Heating Element || Priya Disco-P-03
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
COMFYHOME 70CM 2000W Room Heater for Bedroom w/Remote, 12H Timer, 2 Heat Modes & Fan Mode, Advanced Overheat Protection, ISI Approved, Low Consumption, Room Heaters Home for Winter | 1 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
THERMOCOOL Sun Heater 16 Pedestal Sweep size Pedestal Fan (600/1200) Watt | Room Heater For Home | Pedestal Room Heater with ISI Approved (Black) | Perfect For Extreme Cold Winter | 1 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 13 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (BLACK GOLD)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ILIFE A20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping, 4000Pa Strong Suction, Advanced LiDAR Navigation, Customized Cleaning Upto 3500sqft, 3200mAh, WiFi App, Alexa, GH, Ideal for Cats, Dogs Hair
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Flexnest 2024 Newly Launched 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Handheld, Powerful Motor, Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Vacuum with Hepa Filter (XL01)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Jimmy Jv35 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner,700W Anti Dust Mite Bed Vacuum Cleaner With Uv Light Sterilization,14 Kpa Suction Power Corded Handheld Vacuum With Hepa Filter For Bed,Sofa,Pillows And More,Purple
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum HEPA Filter Cleaner 500W|Battery Operated,Rechargeable,Cordless&Hoseless|Cyclone5 Technology|Digital Control Panel|Bldc Motor|>28 Kpa High Suction|Multi Nozzle Operation,1Count
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Self-Emptying for up to 65 Days, 5,000Pa Suction Power, Advanced AI and LiDAR Navigation, 280-min Runtime, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210m Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon Sale 2025 is quickly coming to an end today, offering up to 85% off on a wide range of products. If you've been eyeing air fryers, mixer grinders, water purifiers, geysers, heaters, vacuum cleaners, glass stoves, or ovens, now is the time to act fast. These deals are part of the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale, which has brought great offers on some of the best small appliances for your home. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab these items before the sale ends.
Many of these products come with the latest tech features that make your cooking and daily tasks quicker and simpler. From faster cooking with air fryers to smarter cleaning with vacuum cleaners, these appliances are built to save you time and energy. Be it preparing a meal, cleaning, or heating water, the products on offer in the Amazon Sale 2025 are designed to help you get more done in less time. Hurry, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends tonight, and only a few hours are left to grab these deals!
Let’s explore the top deals and offers on air fryers, mixer grinders, geysers, room heaters, and other small appliances in this Amazon Sale.
Smart tech air fryers at great deals during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 65% Off
Unlock amazing deals on air fryers with smart technology in the Amazon Sale 2025. These air fryers come with advanced features such as app-controlled settings and preset cooking options, allowing you to cook faster and healthier with minimal oil. The Republic Day Sale offers significant savings, so grab the latest models and enjoy effortless cooking with these smart appliances in the Amazon Sale!
Check out the incredible deals and offers on air fryers during the Amazon Sale and grab yours before it’s too late:
Smart mixer grinders with smart technology: Save up to 68% in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
You can buy mixer grinders with advanced tech features from the products mentioned below. These grinders are designed for quick, efficient grinding, making your kitchen tasks easier. The Amazon Sale offers up to 68% off on these appliances. Don't miss out on these deals during the Republic Day Sale before it ends. So don’t think so much and grab your favourite mixer grinder today.
Explore the unmissable deals and offers on mixer grinders during the Amazon Sale:
Smart water purifiers with RO, UV, and alkaline technology: Save up to 81% in the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
The advanced water purifiers on Amazon come with advanced RO, UV, and Alkaline technology that ensure purified, mineral rich, and safe drinking water. These essential features are designed to provide cleaner, healthier water for your family, and now you can save up to 81% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Don’t miss out on the amazing offers available in the Republic Day Sale!
Explore amazing deals on smart tech water purifiers during the Amazon Sale:
Smart geysers with auto shut off and in coloy heating: Up to 62% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale
Smart geysers now come with Auto Shut off for added safety and Incoloy Heating Elements for quicker and durable heating. These features ensure efficient water heating while preventing overheating, making them a reliable choice for every home. Grab these advanced geysers during the Amazon Sale 2025 with discounts of up to 62%. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale for incredible deals on geysers equipped with smart technologies!
Explore blockbuster deals and offers on smart geysers during the Amazon Sale:
Smart room heaters with overheat protection and ceramic heating: Up to 60% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale
All smart room heaters today come with overheat protection, a crucial safety feature that automatically shuts off the heater to prevent overheating. This ensures a safe and worry free experience while keeping your space warm. Don’t miss the chance to grab amazing deals during the Republic Day Sale. Explore great discounts now in the Amazon Sale 2025!
Explore steal worthy deals and offers on smart room heaters during the Amazon Sale:
Smart vacuum cleaners with Wi-Fi control and automatic dirt detection: Up to 85% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale
Smart vacuum cleaners are designed to make cleaning easier and more efficient. Many of them come with automatic dirt detection to identify areas that need extra attention and adjust their suction power accordingly. Plus, with features like remote control via app and scheduling, you can control your vacuum from anywhere and set cleaning times that fit your schedule. Don’t miss the chance to grab these smart vacuums at fantastic prices during the Republic Day Sale. Hurry up and get the vacuum cleaner you've been eyeing during Amazon Sale 2025!
Check out irresistible deals and offers on smart vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Sale:
Similar articles for you
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get OnePlus Buds 3, Ambrane MagSafe charger and other mobile accessories at 81% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Bumper offers! Up to 70% off on best monitors and printers from HP, LG and others
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on gaming laptops, monitors and more from LG, Asus and other brands
Amazon sale 2025: Grab the best gadgets and top accessories, including power banks, this Republic Day
FAQs
Question : Can I find good deals on mixer grinders in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?
Ans : Absolutely, mixer grinders are available at great discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Question : What smart features do air fryers offer in the sale?
Ans : Air fryers with smart presets and touch controls make cooking faster and easier during the sale.
Question : Are water purifiers included in the Amazon Sale 2025?
Ans : Yes, you can grab water purifiers with advanced filtration technologies at discounted prices.
Question : Are vacuum cleaners also part of the Amazon Sale 2025?
Ans : Yes, vacuum cleaners with smart features like automatic dirt detection are available at great discounts.
Question : What other small appliances can I expect to find on sale?
Ans : You can find amazing deals on glass stoves, ovens, and other kitchen essentials during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.