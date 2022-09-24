Amazon sale: 4K Smart TVs that you can buy under 40,000

It's day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The ongoing sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. If you are looking to buy a new smart TV for your home this Diwali, then now is the right time. The e-tailer is giving up to 50% on smart TVs from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}