Amazon sale: 4K Smart TVs that you can buy under 40,000

In the sale, Amazon is giving an additional discount of 10% to SBI Bank card holders. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It's day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The ongoing sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. If you are looking to buy a new smart TV for your home this Diwali, then now is the right time. The e-tailer is giving up to 50% on smart TVs from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and others.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It's day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The ongoing sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. If you are looking to buy a new smart TV for your home this Diwali, then now is the right time. The e-tailer is giving up to 50% on smart TVs from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and others.
Amazon is giving an additional discount of 10% to SBI Bank card holders. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. We have curated a list of best deals that are available on 4K smart TVs below ₹40,000
Amazon is giving an additional discount of 10% to SBI Bank card holders. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. We have curated a list of best deals that are available on 4K smart TVs below ₹40,000
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This Mi TV is listed with a discount of 40% on Amazon right now. It is up for grabs at ₹30,000. The smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It offers an audio output of 30 watts and comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support.
This Mi TV is listed with a discount of 40% on Amazon right now. It is up for grabs at ₹30,000. The smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It offers an audio output of 30 watts and comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support.
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
OnePlus U series 4K LED Smart TV is selling at ₹39,999 on Amazon after a discount of 33% on its original price. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It offers dedicated Kids mode and Game mode, and has features like hands-free voice control with Speak Now, Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0 and Data Saver Plus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus U series 4K LED Smart TV is selling at ₹39,999 on Amazon after a discount of 33% on its original price. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It offers dedicated Kids mode and Game mode, and has features like hands-free voice control with Speak Now, Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0 and Data Saver Plus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
This Samsung 4K Series ultra HD Smart TV is available at a discounted price of ₹28,980 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smart TV features an air slim design and has an audio output of 20 watts. It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.
This Samsung 4K Series ultra HD Smart TV is available at a discounted price of ₹28,980 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smart TV features an air slim design and has an audio output of 20 watts. It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.
Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vu Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV has a 50-inch screen and is selling at a discounted price of ₹30,000 on Amazon right now. The smart TV has 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle. It offers an audio output of30 watts.
Vu Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV has a 50-inch screen and is selling at a discounted price of ₹30,000 on Amazon right now. The smart TV has 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle. It offers an audio output of30 watts.
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
This AmazonBasics Smart TV is available at ₹27,999 on Amazon. The smart TV has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution display with 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity features include 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This AmazonBasics Smart TV is available at ₹27,999 on Amazon. The smart TV has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution display with 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity features include 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports.