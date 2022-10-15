Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Amazon sale: 5 gadgets to buy under 2,500 as Diwali gifts

Amazon sale: 5 gadgets to buy under 2,500 as Diwali gifts

2 min read . 03:23 PM ISTLivemint
The colour changing LED lamp is selling at a discounted price of 1,299 on Amazon

  • Buyers can get additional discounts on these gadgets in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The e-tailer is giving up to 10% instant off to ICICI Bank, Citi Bank and Axis Bank customers.

Looking for budget buys this Diwali to gift your loved ones? If yes, then read on. We have curated a special list of electronic devices that are ideal Diwali gifts and can also be used to amp up your home interior. Buyers can get additional discounts on these gadgets in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The e-tailer is giving up to 10% instant off to ICICI Bank, Citi Bank and Axis Bank customers. Take a look

Odzeni Crystal Rose Diamond 16 Color Rgb Changing Mode Led Lamp

Brighten up your space with this colour changing RGB LED lamp. It is selling at a discounted price of 1,299. Its original price is 3,599 and is currently available with a discount of 64% on Amazon right now. It offers USB charging and is claimed to last up to 8 hours with a single charge. The lamp offers three levels of brightness.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0- Music Player

After a discount of 19% on its original price, Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0- Music Player is currently selling at 1,499 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The music player comes preloaded with 351 evergreen Hindi songs. It has both USB and Bluetooth modes to enable you to enjoy your personal collection of songs.

OnePlus Smart Band

OnePlus Smart Band comes with a 100mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days of battery backup. The smart band is equipped with a 1.1-inch screen and is up for grabs at a discounted price of 1,499 on Amazon. The device is 5ATM water resistant and features 13 exercise modes.

LTETTES Flameless Led Glass Cup Candles Paraffin Wax Aa Battery Powered Faux Wick

The device is selling at 1,995 on Amazon right now. These glass cup candles are powered by Aa battery and can be operated via remote. The candles offer two models- flickering and constant light, and have four brightness levels.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) combo with Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb

This Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with Wipro bulb combo is up for purchase at 2,499 on Amazon. Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

