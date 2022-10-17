Amazon sale: Big screen smart TVs selling at 43% off

Amazon sale: Big screen smart TVs selling at 43% off2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- Online commerce platform Amazon is giving up to 43% discount on big screen smart TVs from Sony, LG and others in the ongoing Great Indian festival sale.
Diwali season is here and many of us are busy decking up our home with new interior and decorative items. Needless to say, TV is an important part of your living room that can add value to it. If you are looking to buy a smart TV with a large display, then now is the time. Online commerce platform Amazon is giving up to 43% discount on big screen smart TVs from Sony, LG and others in the ongoing Great Indian festival sale. We have picked the top four items for you to consider. Take a look
Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
This Sony Bravia Smart TV has a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹80,000. This is a flat 43% off on its original price – ₹1,39,900. The smart TV comes with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. The display runs on X1 4K processor with features like 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro and Motion Flow XR100. The device has an audio output of 20watt and comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.
OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S
OnePlus U series 4K LED Smart TV has an original price tag of ₹69,999. It is available with 14% off on Amazon and can be purchased at ₹59,999. The smart TV has a 65-inch display with 60 Hertz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle. It runs on Android TV 10 and offers hands-free experience with support for Google Assistant. The TV features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It has a 30watt speaker system.
LG 121 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA
This LG smart TV with 48-inch screen can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹69,990 on Amazon right now. It is available at 36% off. The smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD screen with 3840x2160 pixel resolution and AI 4K Upscaler. Connectivity features include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0 and optical ethernet. The TV has a 2.0 channel speaker system with an output of 20watt.
Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65
After a discount of 23%, Redmi smart TV with 65-inch 4K ultra HD display is selling at ₹57,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The TV boasts of a 30watt audio system and comes with support for DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through eARC and DTS-HD.
