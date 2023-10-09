Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 77% off on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, geysers

Amazon Sale 2023 is here, offering everyone a chance to upgrade one's household with the latest vacuum cleaners, air fryers, geysers and more. Read on to learn about the best picks during this Amazon sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here, and it's bringing with it a bonanza of savings on small home and kitchen appliances that are set to transform the way you handle daily chores and activities. In today's fast-paced world, where efficiency and convenience are paramount, having the right small appliances in your kitchen and home can make all the difference. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast looking to elevate your cooking game, a tech-savvy individual seeking the latest gadgets to simplify your life, or simply in need of reliable, time-saving devices, this sale has something for everyone. Modern tech and appliances are more than just the premium smartphone.

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale promises an extensive array of modern home and kitchen appliances at irresistible prices. From state-of-the-art kitchen gadgets that streamline meal preparation to cutting-edge home appliances designed to enhance your daily routines, the sale is a treasure trove of innovation and affordability. Whether you're looking to upgrade your morning coffee routine with a sleek coffee maker, keep your clothes fresh and wrinkle-free with a high-tech garment steamer, or whip up healthy smoothies effortlessly with a powerful blender, you'll find a diverse range of options to cater to your specific needs during this Amazon sale.

The beauty of modern home and kitchen appliances lies in their ability to blend seamlessly into our lives, making tasks easier, faster, and more enjoyable. Smart appliances equipped with innovative features and connectivity options are also on offer, promising a future where your home is smarter and more responsive to your needs.

Join us as we explore the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale's incredible selection of home and kitchen appliances, delving into the highlights, features, and benefits of the best picks for you among the vast options of products. Discover how these appliances can simplify your daily routines, save you time and effort, and add a touch of convenience and sophistication to your life—all while enjoying substantial savings during this limited-time sale event. Get ready to make the most of this opportunity to upgrade your home with the latest in small appliance technology.

1. ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 is a powerful 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that has made its mark in the Amazon Sale 2023. With advanced dToF technology and True Mapping 2.0, it offers efficient and precise cleaning. This smart robot vacuum boasts 4300 Pa powerful suction, ensuring it leaves no dirt or dust behind. The 5200 mAh battery provides extensive coverage of over 4000 sq. ft. on a single charge, making it ideal for large spaces. Its smart mapping technology and simultaneous vacuuming and mopping function set it apart. The DEEBOT N10 can tackle various surfaces, from tiles and marble to wood and carpets. It's also conveniently controlled through an app. If you're looking for a modern cleaning solution during the Amazon Sale 2023, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 is a top choice.

Pros Cons Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Limited colour options Large coverage area on a single charge Expensive Smart mapping technology Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping App control for convenience

2. MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro The MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro is a top choice in the Amazon Sale 2023 for those seeking a high-performance cleaning companion. With 3000 Pa powerful suction, it effectively sweeps and mops your floors, ensuring a spotless finish. The next-gen LDS laser navigation system and intelligent mapping enable efficient route planning. This smart vacuum offers app control and voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It's equipped with 19 high-precision sensors and a smart water tank, making it perfect for various floor types. With advanced mopping and a coverage area of up to 2000 sq ft., it's a fantastic addition to any home.

Pros Cons Powerful suction for effective cleaning No batteries included Intelligent mapping for efficient cleaning Limited colour options App and voice control for convenience Expensive cleaning solution High-precision sensors for accuracy Large coverage area

3. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 is making waves in the Amazon Sale 2023 as a must-have kitchen appliance. With its patented Rapid Air technology and unique starfish design pan, it delivers evenly fried results without flipping the food, using up to 90% less fat. This versatile appliance allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat your favourite dishes. It features a touch screen with 7 presets and a Keep Warm function, making cooking a breeze. The auto-shut off function adds a layer of safety, and its extra-long cord ensures easy placement in your kitchen. Dishwasher-safe and easy-to-clean, it's a versatile and convenient addition to your culinary arsenal.

Pros Cons Uses up to 90% less fat May not be suitable for large families Versatile cooking options Limited colour options Easy-to-use touch screen Dishwasher-safe and easy to clean Extra-long cord for flexibility

4. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a game-changer in the Amazon Sale 2023 for those looking to enjoy their favourite fried foods with less guilt. With a capacity of 4.2 litres, it's perfect for preparing French fries, samosas, nuggets, and more, using up to 85% less oil. Its 360° high-speed air circulation technology ensures even and quick cooking. Powered by 1200 Watts, it heats up rapidly and cooks food evenly. The non-stick food basket allows for easy browning without sticking. It's a convenient and healthy way to enjoy fried dishes.

Pros Cons Healthier frying with less oil Steep learning curve Rapid heating and even cooking Limited colour options Large capacity for various dishes Non-stick basket for easy cleaning

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Galaxy Watch 4 available at a price of ₹ 7,991. Here's how to get the offer 
5. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact and lightweight vacuum cleaner that delivers powerful suction, making it a valuable addition to your home cleaning arsenal. With a durable 1900W motor, this vacuum generates up to 370W of high suction power, ensuring thorough cleaning results. Thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology, it maintains strong suction power for longer. The MultiClean nozzle seals closely to the floor, providing comprehensive cleaning across all floor types. Hygienic dust disposal and an integrated brush for furniture and upholstery add convenience to the mix. The allergy H13 filter captures fine dust particles, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. With ActiveLock couplings and a Turbo brush for pet hair, this vacuum is a versatile cleaning companion.

Pros Cons Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Not cordless, limited mobility Effective on all floor types Relatively compact dust container Hygienic dust disposal with one-hand operation Noisy operation Allergy-friendly with H13 filter Dust container may need frequent emptying Versatile with integrated brush and Turbo brush

6. AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner The AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning tool with a powerful 400W brushless DC motor that offers up to 25 kPa suction power. This vacuum comes with a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery and three adjustable suction modes, providing up to 60 minutes of operation in the lowest mode. The motorized multi-floor rolling brush effectively removes dust, pet hair, and crumbs from hard floors and carpets. With a 0.5-litre bagless dust collection bin, hygienic emptying is easy. Its flexible head can swivel up to 270 degrees for effortless manoeuvrability. Additionally, it can be converted from a handheld to a stick vacuum, offering versatility for various cleaning tasks. The vacuum features a filter that traps particles as small as 0.3 microns, ensuring cleaner air.

Pros Cons Powerful suction and adjustable modes Relatively shorter runtime in high mode Effective on hard floors and carpets Longer recharging time Hygienic dust disposal with one-hand use Limited dustbin capacity Versatile 2-in-1 design Efficient particle filtration

7. Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) The Racold Pronto Pro 3L Vertical Instant Water Heater is your ideal kitchen companion, especially during the Amazon Sale 2023. This sleek and compact water heater is designed to deliver instant hot water for your kitchen needs. With a 3KW heating element, it ensures rapid water heating, allowing you to access hot water in no time. Whether you're preparing tea, cooking, or simply need hot water on demand, this water heater has you covered. Its high-pressure resistance makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. The Pronto Pro prioritizes safety with three levels of protection against high temperature and pressure, ensuring worry-free operation in your kitchen. With its Italian design and reliability, it's a must-have appliance during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Pros Cons Rapid water heating Small capacity for larger families Suitable for high-pressure applications High power consumption Multiple safety features Limited hot water storage Stylish Italian design Extended lifespan with stainless steel tank

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 tech deals available today featuring Galaxy Z Flip 4, iPad Air and more 
8. Orient Aura rapid pro with Free Installation| 5.9L instant water heater The Orient Aura Rapid Pro is your ultimate hot water solution for the kitchen, and it's a perfect addition to your Amazon Sale 2023 shopping list. Offering an industry-first 5.9L instant hot water capacity, this water heater ensures you never run out of hot water while cooking or performing kitchen chores. The high-grade stainless steel tank guarantees an extended lifespan, fulfilling your hot water needs endlessly. With a powerful Copper heating element, it rapidly heats water, making it readily available for various kitchen tasks. Its shock-proof and rust-resistant polymer body ensures safety and durability, even in a busy kitchen environment. The pressure compatibility of up to 6.5 bars makes it suitable for low-rise and mid-rise buildings. Safety features such as the Pressure Release Valve and Anti-siphon hole provide additional peace of mind. Plus, the high-quality Glass Wool Insulation retains heat longer, making it the perfect solution for your kitchen during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Pros Cons Industry-first 5.9L capacity Limited hot water storage Fast heating and optimal hot water High power consumption Suitable for low-rise and mid-rise Multiple safety features Glass Wool Insulation for heat retention

Best overall product The ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product in this selection. This robot vacuum offers powerful suction at 4300 Pa and comes equipped with a high-capacity 5200 mAh battery, ensuring efficient and long-lasting cleaning. Its advanced features make it an excellent addition to any household, providing convenience and cleanliness, especially during the ongoing sale.

Best deal The best deal on Amazon Sale 2023 among these products is the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer. It features a non-stick 4.2 L basket, making it ideal for preparing your favourite dishes with significantly less oil. The discounted price makes it an excellent choice for those looking to embrace healthier cooking options without breaking the bank during the sale.

