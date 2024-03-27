Amazon's latest sale event is a treasure trove for tech enthusiasts and home entertainment aficionados alike, offering unbeatable deals on big smart TVs spanning sizes of 55 inches and above. As we increasingly seek cinematic experiences in the comfort of our homes, the demand for larger screens, superior picture quality, and advanced smart features has skyrocketed. This sale caters precisely to that demand, showcasing an impressive selection from some of the industry's most respected brands.

Imagine diving into the depths of your favourite fantasy world or feeling the thrill of a live sports event, all from a screen that fills your field of vision with breathtaking clarity and colour. The deals feature a variety of models, each boasting features like 4K resolution, OLED technology, immersive sound systems, and integrated smart platforms that bring thousands of streaming options directly to your fingertips.

Whether you're a movie buff longing for a theatre-like experience, a gamer seeking an expansive playground, or simply looking to upgrade your living space with the latest in television technology, Amazon's sale promises something for everyone. With discounts on top brands, it's the perfect opportunity to elevate your home entertainment setup without stretching your budget.

1. iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 58 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a technological marvel, providing an expansive and immersive viewing experience. Its 4K resolution and HDR 10 support bring out the most vibrant colours and deepest contrasts. With Google TV, it offers seamless access to a vast range of content, while 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM ensure smooth operation. The edgeless design not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also maximizes the viewing area. Dolby Audio enhances the sound, making it a comprehensive package for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of iFFALCON 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Screen Mirroring, HDR 10

Display: A+ Grade Panel, Edgeless Design, HDR 10

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 58-inch screen for immersive viewing Larger size may not fit all living spaces Rich, dynamic picture quality with 4K and HDR 10 Limited USB ports for external devices

2. iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 55 inches Smart LED Google TV merges cutting-edge display technology with smart features for an unparalleled entertainment experience. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution, enriching viewers with impeccable detail and vibrant colours. The AI Picture Engine and dynamic colour enhancement ensure that every scene is lifelike. Integrated Google TV opens up a world of content, from streaming apps to live TV, all navigable with in-built Wi-Fi. The edgeless design is not just visually appealing but maximizes screen real estate, making it a centrepiece of any modern living room.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, HDR 10, Screen Mirroring

Display: A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, Edgeless Design

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 4K resolution with HDR 10 Limited USB port may hinder connectivity Expansive app access with Google TV

3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense Tornado 3.0 Series stands out with its impressive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, designed to deliver a cinematic viewing experience right at home. The high refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support make it perfect for gaming, offering smooth, tear-free visuals. Sound is no less impressive, with a JBL 2.1 Channel Speaker System delivering powerful audio complemented by Dolby Atmos. Google TV enhances the smart experience, providing easy access to a plethora of apps and content. Its 10 bit panel and bezel-less design not only promise stunning visuals, but also an aesthetic appeal that complements any decor.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 61 Watts, JBL Speaker System, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, HDR, VRR, ALLM

Display: 10 bit Panel, Bezel-less, MEMC

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 65-inch screen with high refresh rate May be too large for smaller rooms JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos Higher price point due to premium features

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV

The TCL Bezel-Less Full Screen Series stands as a testament to the seamless blend of form and function, offering a visually stunning 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display that captivates with its clarity and vibrancy. Powered by Google TV, it opens up a universe of content, from streaming services to apps, all optimized by the AI Picture Engine for unparalleled picture quality. The sound experience, bolstered by Dolby Audio, envelops the viewer in clear, immersive audio, making every viewing a cinematic event. The sleek, bezel-less design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also maximizes the viewing area, ensuring a distraction-free entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Sound: 56 Watts, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling

Display: A+ Grade Panel, HDR 10, Dynamic Colour Enhancement

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning bezel-less design for immersive viewing Single USB port may limit external connectivity Robust sound output with integrated speaker boxes

5. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV marries cutting-edge QLED technology with smart functionality, offering a 55-inch screen that dazzles with a billion colours and remarkable clarity. It supports a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, ensuring every scene is rendered in stunning detail and depth. The Full Array Local Dimming technology enhances contrast, allowing for deeper blacks and brighter whites. With Google TV, viewers have access to endless entertainment options, all easily navigable with voice commands via Google Assistant. The bezel-less design and QLED panel make this TV not just a technological marvel, but also a design statement in any room.

Specifications of Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Sound: 49 Watts, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, HDR Support

Display: QLED, Full Array Local Dimming, HDR10+

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced QLED display offers exceptional clarity and color Might be on the higher end of the price spectrum for its category Supports multiple HDR formats for enhanced viewing

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Resolution Smart Features iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (58") 147 cm (58 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55") 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, HDR 10, 4K Upscaling Hisense Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Dolby Atmos, JBL Speakers TCL Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Dolby Audio, AI Picture Engine Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Dolby Atmos, QLED

Best value for money

The Hisense Tornado 3.0 Series offers remarkable value for money. It stands out with its 65-inch display, powered by Dolby Atmos and JBL speakers for an immersive sound experience, at a price that undercuts many competitors. Its combination of size, audio-visual quality, and smart features make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their home cinema without overspending.

Best overall product

The iFFALCON 58" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV claims the title of the best overall product. It offers a large 58-inch screen with crisp 4K resolution, comprehensive smart features through Google TV, and advanced picture enhancement technologies like HDR 10 and 4K upscaling. This TV strikes the perfect balance between size, quality, and smart capabilities, making it an ideal choice for a broad spectrum of entertainment needs.

How to find the right big screen TV?

Finding the right big screen TV involves considering several key factors. Start with the display size and resolution; for larger rooms, a screen size of 55 inches or more and a 4K resolution ensure a clear, immersive viewing experience. Evaluate the smart platform for compatibility with your preferred streaming services and ease of use. Sound quality is also crucial, so look for models with superior built-in speakers or plan for an external sound system. Lastly, check for connectivity options to easily integrate with your other devices. Reviews and recommendations can provide valuable insights into performance and reliability.

FAQs

Question : Is a 4K resolution necessary for big screen TVs?

Ans : Yes, a 4K resolution is highly recommended for big screen TVs to ensure clear, detailed images, especially on screens larger than 55 inches.

Question : Can I use voice commands to control my smart TV?

Ans : Many smart TVs now support voice commands through built-in assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, offering a convenient way to search content, control playback, and manage smart home devices.

Question : How important is HDR in a big screen TV?

Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) significantly enhances picture quality by expanding the range of colors and contrast, making it an important feature for creating more lifelike images.

Question : Do I need a soundbar with my big screen TV?

Ans : While many big screen TVs come with decent built-in speakers, adding a soundbar can greatly improve your audio experience, offering clearer dialogue and more immersive sound.

Question : What should I consider regarding TV placement?

Ans : Consider the size of the room and seating arrangement. Big screen TVs are best viewed from a distance, so ensure there's enough space to sit comfortably without straining your eyes or having to move your head to see the entire screen.

