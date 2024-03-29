Amazon Sale: Get up to 46% off on premium smart TVs above ₹50000

Get the best deals on smart TVs above ₹ 50000 during the Amazon Sale. Check out top deals and discounts of up to 46% on feature-loaded smart TVs.

The idea of upgrading your home entertainment system with a premium smart TV has never been more enticing, thanks to Amazon's latest sale offering up to 46% off on select models priced above ₹50,000. This unique opportunity allows technology enthusiasts and cinephiles alike to dive into a world of amazing clarity, immersive soundscapes, and cutting-edge smart features without stretching their budget. From ultra-high-definition displays that bring cinematic quality into your living room to advanced connectivity options that ensure seamless integration with your favourite streaming services, these smart TVs are designed to elevate your viewing experience to new heights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With offerings from leading brands known for their innovation and quality, this sale is a golden ticket to owning a sophisticated fixture for your home entertainment setup. Smart functionality allows for voice commands, personalized content recommendations, and easy access to a vast universe of digital content, all wrapped up in sleek designs that enhance any room's aesthetics. Don't miss this chance to completely reinvent your TV watching experience with the latest in television technology, available now at unbeatable prices on Amazon.

1. Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This Samsung Smart LED TV brings future-proof 4K Ultra HD clarity to your living room, offering a neat fusion of visual excellence and smart technology. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures stunning picture quality, while HDR 10+ maximizes every scene's detail and colour. Its comprehensive connectivity, including 3 HDMI and Wi-Fi, makes it ideal for modern households. The smart features, including voice control and screen mirroring, offer practicality, although the sound output might feel limited for larger rooms.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W output, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, Dual Audio Support, Buds Auto Switch

Smart TV Features: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube support, Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker, Smart Hub

Display: Crystal Processor 4K, Pur Color, HDR 10+, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, plus 1 year on panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal Processor 4K ensures vibrant visuals. Sound output might not be enough for larger spaces. Wide range of smart features and connectivity options. Some might find the 50Hz refresh rate limiting for fast-paced content.

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74L is an appealing choice for those seeking superior 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound within the Google TV ecosystem. Its X1 4K Processor displays breathtaking clarity and detail, while the Dolby Audio-supported speakers bring a rich audio experience. The Google TV interface offers a wealth of streaming options and voice search functionality. Despite its prowess, the TV could benefit from a boost in brightness to complement its HDR capabilities in well-lit environments.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast Built-In, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, MotionFlow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior 4K HDR visuals with X1 4K Processor. Brightness might not suffice in brightly lit rooms. Rich sound quality with Dolby Audio support. Limited USB ports could restrict connectivity options.

Also read: Amazon sale: Save big with up to 65% off on best 40-inch smart LED TVs and bring home a new entertainment companion 3. Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L Google TV blends high-resolution 4K visuals with the dynamic range of HDR to produce amazing picture quality. Its 60 Hertz refresh rate and wide viewing angle ensure a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience. The Google TV platform provides a broad variety of streaming options, enhanced by voice search capabilities. The sound system, while clear, might not fully capture the depth of cinematic scores without additional speakers.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, MotionFlow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional 4K HDR visuals. Sound system may not satisfy all cinematic experiences. Wide array of smart features and streaming options.

4. LG 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG's 65UR7500PSC Smart LED TV is a top favourite with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and AI-enhanced sound, making it a versatile choice for lots of different types of content. The WebOS platform and AI ThinQ offer a user-friendly interface with plenty of smart features, including voice control. Connectivity is reliable with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI inputs. However, individuals seeking more intense audio might find the 20 Watts output limiting and could benefit from an external sound system.

Specifications of LG 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound, Auto Volume Levelling, Bluetooth Surround Ready

Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10, 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED, Slim Design, 4K Upscaler

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI-enhanced sound and visuals. 20 Watts output might require external speakers. User-friendly WebOS platform with AI ThinQ.

5. OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S

The OnePlus 65U1S delivers a rich 4K Ultra HD multimedia experience, having 1 billion colours and an exceptional Gamma Engine that sharpens image quality. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, motion is smoothly presented, balancing fast-paced scenes. Its 30 Watts sound output, co-tuned with Dynaudio, offers an immersive audio experience, though audiophiles might seek additional speakers for a fuller sound. Android TV 10 provides a user-friendly interface with tons of smart features, though the hands-free voice control might sometimes require precise enunciation.

Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (2.1 compatible), 2 USB ports, eARC support

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, Kids Mode, Game Mode

Display: 1 billion colours, Gamma Engine, HDR10+ certified, MEMC, Bezel-less design

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, additional 1 year on panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vivid 4K display with 1 billion colours. Hands-free voice control may require clear enunciation. High-quality sound co-tuned with Dynaudio. Additional speakers recommended for audiophiles.

Also read: Amazon sale: Save big with up to 65% off on best 40-inch smart LED TVs and bring home a new entertainment companion 6. Vu 164 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED

Vu's 65GloLED Series is a noteworthy product with its AI-enhanced picture quality and dynamic backlight control. The Glo AI Processor gives smooth performance across Google TV's interface, offering seamless access to a rich library of streaming services. The sound system is adequate for everyday use, but for those seeking a cinema-like auditory experience, external sound solutions might be preferable. Despite its impressive features, some users might find the brightness levels challenging in very bright environments.

Specifications of Vu 164 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV: Screen Size: 65 Inches

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor, MEMC, Google TV, Dual Band WiFi & Bluetooth 5.1

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Google Play Store, Hotstar, Spotify

Display Technology: LED

Included Components: TV Unit, Remote Control, Power Cord, User Manual, Table Mount Stand, VESA Wall Mount Bracket, Batteries

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI-enhanced picture quality with dynamic control. Brightness may not be optimal in very bright rooms. Comprehensive smart features and connectivity.

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Technology & Size Smart TV Platform & Features Sound System Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD, 65 inches Samsung Smart Hub, AI Speaker, Tap View 20W, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD, 65 inches Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast Built-In 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD, 55 inches Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase LG 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD, 65 inches WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit 20 Watts, AI Sound, Bluetooth Surround Ready OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 4K Ultra HD, 65 inches Android TV 10, Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0 30 Watts, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Audio Vu 164 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 4K, 65 inches Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google Eco-system 104 Watts DJ Sound

Best value for money The OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S offers the best value for money. With a 30 Watts sound system co-tuned with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio, it provides superior sound quality. Its Android TV 10 platform ensures a wide array of smart features, including hands-free voice control. The Gamma Engine and HDR10+ certification promise a vivid and immersive viewing experience, making it an exceptional choice for its price.

Best overall product The Samsung 163 cm Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product. Its Crystal Processor 4K delivers stunning picture quality, while the smart features, including AI Speaker and Tap View, enhance user convenience. The OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound ensure that the audio quality matches the visual excellence. This TV combines innovative technology with user-friendly features, making it the top choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience.

How to find the best TV above ₹ 50000? When looking for the best TV above ₹50000, prioritize the display technology and size, smart features, and sound quality. Start with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and vibrant visuals. Next, consider the smart platform; options like Google TV, WebOS, or proprietary systems like Samsung's Smart Hub offer various apps and features. Look for connectivity options that suit your needs, including HDMI and USB ports. Sound is crucial; seek models with higher wattage speakers or those co-tuned with renowned audio brands. Read user and expert reviews for real-world insights. Finally, compare warranties and customer support from different brands to ensure long-term satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What makes a smart TV "smart"? Ans : A smart TV connects to the internet, allowing access to online services like streaming, web browsing, and apps directly on the TV, without needing external devices. Question : Is a higher refresh rate important for a TV? Ans : Yes, a higher refresh rate (measured in Hertz, Hz) means smoother motion, important for fast-paced sports and action movies. A 60 Hz refresh rate is standard, but 120 Hz offers a noticeable improvement in motion clarity. Question : Can smart TVs work without an internet connection? Ans : Smart TVs can operate without an internet connection for basic TV functions and to play media from connected devices, but smart features like streaming apps require internet access. Question : What is HDR in TVs? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast and color of the picture, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker, resulting in a more realistic and vibrant image. Question : How does screen size impact the viewing experience? Ans : Screen size affects immersion and viewing comfort. Larger screens provide a more immersive viewing experience, especially in larger rooms, but the ideal size should also be based on how close you sit to the TV.

