Amazon sale: Make your home smarter with Amazon devices selling at up to 50% off

- Amazon sale offers up to 55% off on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, FireTV sticks and more.
Festive season has kicked off and so is time to deck up your home with gadgets like smart speakers, smart displays and more. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-tailer is giving up to 55% off on smart home devices like Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, FireTV sticks and more. We bring you list of offers available on Amazon smart home devices in the sale
Fire TV Stick Plus (2021)
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Plus (2021) is selling with 67% off in the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹2,599. The Fire TV Stick offers free access to Zee5, SonyLIV and Voot Select for a year. It is said to be 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in Full HD. It is equipped with Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock
After a discount of 46%, Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock can be purchased at ₹2,949 in the sale. The smart speaker has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available at a discount of 66% in the Great Indian Festival sale. The smart speaker is up for purchase at ₹1,549 on the e-tailer’s platform. Echo Dot can be used as a Bluetooth speaker by pairing your phone to it or you can connect it to other speakers/headphones through Bluetooth/3.5mm jack.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021)
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021) is selling with a discount of 46% in the sale. It can be purchased at ₹7,499. It features an 8-inch HD display and has a 13MP camera that can be used to make video calls. The smart display offers hands-free music control and can be used to make your home smart with Alexa and use voice to control lights, ACs, security cameras, TVs, geysers and more.
