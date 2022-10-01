5G services will launch in India today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 5G technology at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress. If you are planning to buy a new 5G phone, then Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is giving huge discounts on 5G smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others. Take a look

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

After a discount of 29%, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is selling at ₹11,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone packs up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 50MP main camera at the back. The primary rear camera is paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹13,999. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. It is equipped with a 48MP Ultra HD camera and runs on Android 12 operating system. The handset has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

After a discount of 13%, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G can be purchased at ₹13,999 on Amazon right now. The handset has an original price tag of ₹15,999. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G boasts of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and features a 2.5D flat frame design with matt finish.

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G is originally priced at ₹20,990. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the smartphone can be purchased at ₹14,990. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 48MP quad camera setup at the back.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹14,499 on Amazon. The smartphone boasts of a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate screen and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 nm processor. The device comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging.