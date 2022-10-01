Amazon sale: Offers on affordable 5G phones from Samsung, Xiaomi and more

Amazon sale: Offers on affordable 5G phones from Samsung, Xiaomi and more2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is giving huge discounts on 5G smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others.
5G services will launch in India today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 5G technology at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress. If you are planning to buy a new 5G phone, then Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is giving huge discounts on 5G smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others. Take a look
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
After a discount of 29%, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is selling at ₹11,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone packs up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 50MP main camera at the back. The primary rear camera is paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹13,999. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. It is equipped with a 48MP Ultra HD camera and runs on Android 12 operating system. The handset has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G
After a discount of 13%, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G can be purchased at ₹13,999 on Amazon right now. The handset has an original price tag of ₹15,999. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G boasts of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and features a 2.5D flat frame design with matt finish.
Oppo A74 5G
Oppo A74 5G is originally priced at ₹20,990. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the smartphone can be purchased at ₹14,990. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 48MP quad camera setup at the back.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T 5G is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹14,499 on Amazon. The smartphone boasts of a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate screen and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 nm processor. The device comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging.
