Amazon sale offers Xiaomi 12 Pro at 45,499: Here’s how to get it

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits.
The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone this festive season? If yes, then here’s a deal for you. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹54,999. The phone’s price is down by 31% from its original price of ₹79,999. The e-tailer is giving an instant discount of 10% with SBI Bank credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers as well.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone this festive season? If yes, then here’s a deal for you. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹54,999. The phone’s price is down by 31% from its original price of ₹79,999. The e-tailer is giving an instant discount of 10% with SBI Bank credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers as well.
After all discounts and offers, the smartphone’s retail price will be ₹45,499, Amazon page says. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23. The sale offers huge discounts on a range of products including gadgets like smart speakers, laptops, wireless earbuds, electronic appliances, home appliances, and more.
After all discounts and offers, the smartphone’s retail price will be ₹45,499, Amazon page says. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23. The sale offers huge discounts on a range of products including gadgets like smart speakers, laptops, wireless earbuds, electronic appliances, home appliances, and more.
Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is certified A+ by DisplayMate and is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compliant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is certified A+ by DisplayMate and is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compliant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the device is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.
Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the device is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.
Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and comes with support for 120W HyperCharge charger in the box. The charger is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 100% in 18 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The handset weighs 108 grams.
Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and comes with support for 120W HyperCharge charger in the box. The charger is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 100% in 18 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The handset weighs 108 grams.