Amazon sale offers Xiaomi 12 Pro at 45,499: Here's how to get it

Amazon sale offers Xiaomi 12 Pro at 45,499: Here’s how to get it

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
1 min read . 07:24 AM ISTLivemint

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits.
  • The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display.

Looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone this festive season? If yes, then here’s a deal for you. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro is selling at a discounted price of 54,999. The phone’s price is down by 31% from its original price of 79,999. The e-tailer is giving an instant discount of 10% with SBI Bank credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers as well.

After all discounts and offers, the smartphone’s retail price will be 45,499, Amazon page says. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23. The sale offers huge discounts on a range of products including gadgets like smart speakers, laptops, wireless earbuds, electronic appliances, home appliances, and more.

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is certified A+ by DisplayMate and is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compliant.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the device is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and comes with support for 120W HyperCharge charger in the box. The charger is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 100% in 18 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The handset weighs 108 grams.

