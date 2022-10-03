Amazon sale offers Xiaomi 12 Pro at 45,499: Here’s how to get it

Looking to buy a flagship Android smartphone this festive season? If yes, then here’s a deal for you. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi 12 Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹54,999. The phone’s price is down by 31% from its original price of ₹79,999. The e-tailer is giving an instant discount of 10% with SBI Bank credit and debit cards. There are exchange offers as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}