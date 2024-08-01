Take advantage of Amazon's sale on Smart TVs, which includes major discounts and deals on top brands. You can find high-definition and 4K models with advanced features, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system at reduced prices.

The Amazon Sale on Smart TVs is here! This sale offers an incredible opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with the latest smart TVs at unbeatable prices. Featuring top brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Mi, the sale includes a wide range of models with advanced features like 4K resolution, HDR support, and voice control.

Equipped with high-definition displays, smart TVs provide stunning picture quality, with many models supporting 4K resolution and HDR for vibrant, lifelike visuals. Additionally, smart TVs often feature voice control, enabling easy navigation and smart home integration. With options ranging from compact screens to large, immersive displays, smart TVs cater to diverse preferences and room sizes, making them a versatile choice for modern entertainment needs.

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV provides an exceptional viewing experience, featuring a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Its LED display is compatible with 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG, delivering vibrant colours and remarkable contrast. Thanks to a wide colour gamut and MEMC technology, the visuals appear smooth and realistic. The television includes dual-band Wi-Fi and a variety of connectivity options, such as three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an optical port, an AV port, and an Ethernet port. It produces 30 watts of audio output, enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and DTS Virtual: X for a rich sound experience. The Google TV functionality allows access to numerous applications along with built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast capabilities. Additionally, it features Google Assistant for voice control, making it a smart enhancement for any household.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

Dimensions: 24.1D x 95.7W x 61.2H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision Lack of additional storage might be a limitation for some buyers Robust sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X support

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact yet feature-rich TV. With an HD Ready resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals. The LED panel includes features like Mega Contrast and PurColor for enhanced picture quality. It offers two HDMI ports and one USB port for connecting various devices. The TV's audio is powered by a 20-watt output with Dolby Digital Plus. Smart features include Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie, along with support for popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. The sleek and slim design fits well in any modern home decor.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Resolution: 768p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.6D x 72.3W x 72.3H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart TV features including Screen Share Lower resolution (HD Ready) compared to Full HD or 4K options Good picture quality with Mega Contrast and PurColor technology

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with a resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It boasts an HD Ready LED display with HDR 10 and HLG, delivering improved contrast and vibrant colours. The TV is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, built-in WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for extensive connectivity. The audio is provided by 16-watt 2.0 channel speakers with AI Sound for virtual surround sound. The WebOS Smart TV platform allows access to a wide range of OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Additionally, it supports Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit, Google Home, and Amazon Echo connections, enhancing its smart capabilities.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Resolution: 768p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 19.4D x 71.6W x 47.4H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI ThinQ and WebOS provide a smooth experience HD Ready resolution may not be as sharp as Full HD or 4K Wide range of connectivity options

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a remarkable 4K resolution of 3840x2160 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Equipped with the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, and 4K X Reality Pro, this TV ensures exceptional picture quality. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi. The TV provides a 20-watt sound output with Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, and eARC input. Smart TV features consist of Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, and Chromecast. It also supports popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, in addition to features like Apple Airplay, Homekit, and Alexa.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior 4K Ultra HD resolution The sound output might be less powerful for larger rooms Supports a wide range of connectivity options

5. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV delivers a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 and operates at a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It is equipped with 30W high-fidelity speakers that support Dolby Audio and offer various sound modes for an enhanced audio experience. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. Powered by Google TV, it features 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, ensuring a seamless and responsive smart TV experience. The display boasts HDR10, a wide colour gamut, and micro dimming technology for stunning and realistic visuals.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV Resolution: 1080p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.5D x 89.2W x 47H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution with HDR10 for sharp picture quality Limited HDMI and USB ports High-fidelity audio with Dolby Audio

6. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV provides a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It boasts a frameless design for a modern appearance and comes equipped with IPE Technology and True Display for improved image clarity. Connectivity choices consist of HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and LAN. This TV delivers a 24-watt sound output through its built-in box speakers. Smart functionalities include Android OS, Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, screen mirroring, and a quad-core processor.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV Resolution: 720p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 72D x 20W x 42H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design for a modern and sleek appearance Lower resolution (HD Ready) Good sound output with 24-watt in-built box speakers

7. Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV

The Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV features a resolution of 1366x768 with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It includes dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 for versatile connectivity. The TV offers a 30-watt sound output with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD for rich audio. Smart features include Android 11 OS, screen mirroring, Google Assistant, and access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. The display supports HDR, super contrast, and high brightness for vivid visuals.

Specifications of Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV Resolution: 720p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Built-in Dual Band Wi-fi

Dimensions: 11D x 73.5W x 44H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive connectivity options HD Ready resolution may not be preferred by some buyers Wide range of smart TV features

8. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV has a resolution of 1366x768 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It runs on Fire OS 7, giving you access to over 12000 apps from the App Store, including Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. This TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. It also provides 20 watts of sound output with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD for an immersive audio experience. The display features a vivid picture engine and a metal bezel-less design for a sleek appearance.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Resolution: 720p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.3D x 71.6W x 42.4H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Access to a wide range of apps with Fire OS 7 and a user-friendly interface Lower resolution (HD Ready) compared to higher-end models Metal bezel-less design for a modern aesthetic

9. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart VIDAA OS TV has a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 4K CEVO engine for outstanding picture quality. The TV has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It provides 30 watts of sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X. Smart features include VIDAA OS, Alexa Built-in, and access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Resolution: 1080p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.8D x 96.5W x 56.3H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution with advanced picture technology Limited number of HDMI and USB ports compared to other models Strong audio performance with Dolby Audio and DTS support

10. TCL Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B delivers a sleek design and robust features at an affordable price point. It features an HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, it includes 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. Smart features consist of built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and pre-installed apps like Netflix and Prime Video. With a 178-degree wide viewing angle, HDR 10, and AiPQ Engine, this TV ensures vivid picture quality and enhanced clarity.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV Resolution: 768p

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 18D x 71.5W x 46.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with Android TV, in-built Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring Sound might not be powerful enough for larger rooms HDR 10, AiPQ Engine, and Micro Dimming ensure vibrant color

Top 3 features of the best smart TV on Amazon sale

Best smart TV on Amazon sale Resolution Display Technology Feature Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K LED 4K Dolby Vision, Hey Google, Google TV, HDR 10, HLG, Wide Colour Gamut Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 768p LED Screen Share, Music System, Content Guide , Connect Share Movie LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 768p LED WebOS 22 with User Profiles and Family Settings, Game Optimizer, HGIG Mode Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K LED Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 1080p LED Google TV, 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, Blue Light Reduction VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 720p LED IPE Technology, ‎‎Optimum range remote with shortcut keys, True Display, Android OS, HDR-10, Wide Colour Gamut Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) 9XPRO Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV 720p LED Super Contrast, Smart Ergonomic Remote,Remote With Voice Assistant , Android 1, HDR, Wide Colour Gamut Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 720p LED Fire OS 7, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 1080p LED Official Android TV 11(R), Built-in Assistant, Quad Core Processor TCL Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 768p LED HD Ready Android TV , In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, 64-bit Quad Core Processor , Ai-Clarit

Best value for money smart TV on Amazon sale The Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series TV offers excellent value for money with its Full HD resolution, smart Google TV features, and multiple connectivity options. Its sleek design, vibrant display, and integrated apps like Netflix and Prime Video make it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall smart TV on Amazon sale With its remarkable 4K resolution, advanced Google TV features, and Dolby Vision support, the Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD TV excels in performance. Its sleek design, powerful smart capabilities, and excellent picture quality combine to make it the top choice for a premium viewing experience.

Factors to consider before buying the best smart TV on Amazon sale Screen Size: Choose a screen size that fits your room and viewing distance.

Resolution: Higher resolutions like 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) and 8K offer clearer, sharper images compared to Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Operating System: Consider TVs with user-friendly interfaces like Android TV, Google TV, Tizen, or WebOS.

Connectivity options: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI, USB, and other ports to connect your devices.

Audio quality: Check for sound quality and whether the TV supports Dolby Audio or DTS.

Price range: Set a budget and compare features within that range to get the best value.

Brand and warranty: Consider well-known brands that offer good customer support and warranty.

FAQs Question : What screen size is ideal for my room? Ans : The ideal screen size depends on the viewing distance. A general rule is to sit at a distance of about 1.5 times the screen diagonal for HD TVs and 1 to 1.5 times for 4K TVs. Question : What is the difference between LED, OLED, and QLED displays? Ans : LED TVs use LED backlighting for brightness. OLED TVs offer better contrast and color accuracy with self-emissive pixels. QLED TVs use quantum dots for enhanced brightness and color. Question : Do I need a 4K TV if I mostly watch standard HD content? Ans : While 4K TVs offer better picture quality, even for HD content, standard HD content will look good on HD-ready TVs. However, 4K TVs future-proof your purchase as more 4K content becomes available. Question : Are built-in speakers on smart TVs good enough, or do I need a soundbar? Ans : Built-in speakers on smart TVs vary in quality. For an enhanced audio experience, especially in larger rooms, a soundbar or external speakers are recommended. Question : What smart features should I look for in a smart TV? Ans : Look for user-friendly operating systems like Android TV, Google TV, Tizen, or WebOS. Features like built-in voice assistants, app availability, screen mirroring, and Wi-Fi connectivity are essential for a good smart TV experience.