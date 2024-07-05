Amazon sale on TVs: Enjoy up to 54% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi. Don't miss out on these incredible TV discounts for a limited time.

Get ready for incredible savings with Amazon's latest sale on the best TVs, offering discounts of up to 54% on top models from renowned TV brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system while enjoying unmatched savings. Whether you're a film buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gamer, there's a TV for everyone in this sale based on your needs and budget.

With the ongoing Amazon sale on TVs, buyers can enjoy heavy discounts on big TV brands. Our selection includes a range of sizes and features, from stunning 4K Ultra HD displays to smart TVs with advanced streaming capabilities. The best TVs are renowned for their superior picture quality, vibrant colours, and sleek designs, making these top nine TVs from leading brands enough to take your entertainment to new heights.

Not only do these Amazon deals on TVs offer substantial savings, but they also come with the assurance of purchasing from trusted brands known for their durability and cutting-edge technology. Take advantage of this limited-time offer with up to 54% off on top TVs to transform your living room into a high-tech entertainment hub. Hurry, as these deals will not last long if you wish to upgrade your viewing experience today with Amazon's unbeatable discounts.

Read Less Read More 1. Xiaomi 55 inches X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV in black offers a stunning viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support and is available at a discounted price with the ongoing Amazon sale on TV. This TV comes with the promise of a big TV brand and is equipped with Smart Google TV features, allowing it to provide seamless access to a variety of streaming services and apps. Its sleek design and advanced technology make it a stylish and functional addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV Display: 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR: Dolby Vision support for enhanced picture quality

Smart Features: Google TV with access to streaming services and apps

Design: Sleek black finish with slim bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning Picture Quality: 4K UHD with Dolby Vision for vibrant visuals. High Price: More expensive than similar models. Smart Features: Google TV with access to numerous apps. Software Issues: Potential delays in updates.

2. Xiaomi 65 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

During the ongoing Amazon sale on TV, you can buy the Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV in black at a discounted rate. This TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its large 4K Ultra HD display. It also features Google TV, which means you get easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The sleek design and advanced features make it a great addition to any living room space. Get this option from a big TV brand today and change the way you enjoy your favourite content.

Specifications of Xiaomi 65 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Display: 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR: Dolby Vision support for enhanced picture quality

Smart Features: Google TV with access to a variety of streaming services and apps

Design: Sleek black finish with slim bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K Display: Large 65-inch screen with Dolby Vision. Higher Cost: Price may be steep compared to smaller options. Smart Integration: Google TV for easy access to streaming services. Space Requirements: Large size may not fit well in smaller rooms.

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a great pick with the ongoing Amazon sale on TVs. Currently available in black, this TV from a big TV brand offers a compact yet high-definition viewing experience. It features Google TV integration and provides easy access to various streaming services and apps. What all do you get? A sleek design and advanced features to make it a versatile choice for improving home entertainment setups at a discounted price for a limited time.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Display: 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR: Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colour depth

Smart Features: Integrated Google TV platform with access to streaming apps and services

Design: Sleek black design with a modern aesthetic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sharp 4K Display: Compact 43-inch screen. Screen Size: May be too small for some preferences. Smart Integration: Google TV for easy access to apps. Viewing Angle: Limited angles for optimal viewing.

4. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a steal in Titan Grey during the Amazon sale on TVs. With this TV, you can enjoy mesmerising visuals with its 4K resolution. In addition, this big TV brand option features smart capabilities and provides access to various streaming services and apps. The Titan Grey design adds a modern touch to any living space, making it an attractive option for your next TV purchase, especially with the sale season currently on.

Specifications of Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Display: 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR: Crystal Vision HDR for enhanced contrast and vivid colours

Smart Features: Smart TV with built-in apps and streaming services

Design: Sleek Titan Grey finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 4K Display: Sharp 43-inch screen. Screen Size: May not suit larger viewing preferences. Smart Features: Built-in apps for easy access. Price: Could be higher compared to similar models.

5. Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

With the current Amazon sale on TVs, you can grab the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV in black at a limited-time price. This big TV brand option combines cutting-edge QLED technology with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, delivering vivid and lifelike visuals. It also offers a seamless smart TV experience, featuring easy access to apps and streaming services. In addition, it’s designed for modern living spaces, with its sleek black finish designed to improve aesthetic appeal while ensuring an exceptional viewing experience. This Samsung TV is ideal for those seeking advanced picture quality and smart functionality in a larger screen size.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Display: 138 cm (55 inches) QLED 4K Ultra HD resolution

HDR: Quantum HDR for enhanced contrast and brightness

Smart Features: Smart TV platform with built-in apps and voice control

Design: Slim black bezel design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant QLED Display: 55-inch screen with vivid 4K resolution. Higher Price: Could be more expensive than non-QLED options. Enhanced HDR: Quantum HDR for improved contrast and brightness. Size Consideration: Larger size may not fit well in smaller spaces.

6. Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV in Graphite Black offers exceptional picture quality with its OLED display technology, making it a steal during the ongoing Amazon sale on TVs. This TV features a 4K resolution and delivers vivid and lifelike visuals. In addition, this smart TV integrates seamlessly with various apps and streaming services for a comprehensive entertainment experience. What else do you get? A sleek Graphite Black design that enhances any living space with modern aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for those seeking superior OLED display technology and smart functionality in a 55-inch screen size from a big TV brand.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Display: 138 cm (55 inches) OLED 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Features: Smart TV platform with built-in apps and voice control

HDR: Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colours

Design: Sleek Graphite Black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid OLED Display: 55-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution. Higher Price: Potential costlier than LED TVs. Smart Features: Built-in apps and voice control. Burn-in Risk: OLED screens may have burn-in issues with static images.

7. LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Ceramic Black offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 4K resolution and that’s exactly why you should purchase it during the ongoing Amazon sale on TVs. It features smart TV capabilities, providing access to a variety of apps and streaming services. With the Ceramic Black design, you can add a touch of style to any room setup, blending modern aesthetics with advanced functionality. This TV is ideal for those seeking a combination of sharp visuals and smart features in a 55-inch screen size, this LG TV promises to upgrade your home entertainment with clarity and convenience.

Specifications of LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Display: 139 cm (55 inches) LED 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Features: Smart TV platform with built-in apps

HDR: Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for improved contrast and colours

Design: Ceramic Black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear 4K Display: 55-inch LED screen. Basic Smart Features: Limited compared to advanced models. HDR Support: Enhanced contrast and colour depth. Design Preference: Ceramic Black finish may not appeal to everyone.

8. LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Dark Iron Grey offers a high-definition viewing experience with its 4K resolution, making it a great purchase with the Amazon sale on TVs. It features smart TV capabilities, thanks to it being a top TV brand product. It also provides access to various apps and streaming services. The Dark Iron Grey finish adds a modern touch to any room decor so you make no compromises on features or good looks. This TV is ideal for those seeking crisp visuals and smart features in a 55-inch screen size, this LG TV promises to take your home entertainment to the next level with clarity and convenience.

Specifications of LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Display: 139 cm (55 inches) LED 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Features: Smart TV platform with built-in apps

HDR: Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colours

Design: Dark Iron Grey finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear 4K Display: Sharp 55-inch LED screen with vibrant 4K resolution. Basic Smart Features: Limited compared to higher-end smart TVs. HDR Support: Enhances contrast and colour depth for improved visuals. Design Preference: Dark Iron Gray finish may not suit all aesthetic tastes.

9. LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV in black delivers exceptional picture quality with OLED technology, making it a great option with the current Amazon sale on TVs. This TV features a 4K resolution to deliver vivid and lifelike visuals. This smart TV from a big TV brand integrates seamlessly with various apps and streaming services for comprehensive entertainment. Its sleek black design enhances any living space with modern aesthetics. Ideal for those seeking superior OLED display technology and smart functionality in a 55-inch screen size, this LG TV promises exceptional viewing and advanced features.

Specifications of LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Display: 139 cm (55 inches) OLED 4K Ultra HD resolution

Smart Features: Smart TV platform with built-in apps

HDR: Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colours

Design: Sleek black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid OLED Display: 55-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution. Higher Price: Potential costlier than LED TVs. Smart Features: Built-in apps and seamless integration. Burn-in Risk: OLED screens may have burn-in issues with static images.

Top 3 features of the best TVs with Amazon sale

Best TVs with Amazon sale TV Display Features Smart Features Colour Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV 4K Dolby Vision Google TV Black Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Apps Black Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV Black Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Apps Titan Grey Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D 4K Ultra HD QLED TV 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Apps Black Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart OLED TV 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV Apps Graphite Black LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Apps Ceramic Black LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Apps Dark Iron Grey LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart OLED TV 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV Apps Black

Best value for money TV with Amazon sale The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Ceramic Black offers excellent value with its combination of a sharp 4K display, smart TV features, and a sleek design. An ideal option for enhancing home entertainment, this big TV brand option delivers vibrant visuals and easy access to apps. This model stands out for its affordability while providing essential features for a satisfying viewing experience.

Best overall TV with Amazon sale The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV in black excels as the best overall choice with its stunning 4K Dolby Vision display and integrated Google TV for seamless streaming. With Amazon sale on TVs, you can enjoy advanced technology along with excellent value. This TV is ideal for those seeking superior picture quality and smart features in a 55-inch size, making it a standout option for enhancing home entertainment.

Factors to consider while buying a new TV with Amazon sale Screen size: Choose a size suitable for your viewing distance and room dimensions.

Resolution: Opt for at least 4K Ultra HD for sharp and detailed visuals.

HDR capability: Look for High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for better contrast and colour accuracy.

Smart TV features: Ensure it has built-in Wi-Fi and supports popular streaming apps for convenient access to content.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates (e.g., 60Hz or 120Hz) ensure smoother motion for sports and action-packed content.

Connectivity: Check for sufficient HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices and peripherals.

FAQs Question : What is HDR on a TV? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances a TV's contrast ratio and colour accuracy, producing brighter whites, deeper blacks, and a wider range of colours for more realistic and vibrant images. Question : What are Smart TVs? Ans : Smart TVs have built-in internet connectivity and support for various apps, allowing users to stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube directly on the TV without external devices. Question : How do I choose the right screen size for my TV? Ans : Consider your viewing distance and room size. For example, a 55-inch TV is generally suitable for viewing distances of 7-10 feet, while larger screens may be better for larger rooms. Question : What are OLED and QLED TVs? Ans : OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs use organic pixels that emit their own light, offering superior contrast and black levels. QLED (Quantum Dot LED) TVs use quantum dots to enhance colour accuracy and brightness, often paired with LED backlighting for improved HDR performance.

