Amazon is currently offering an exclusive sale on vacuum cleaners, with limited-time deals on top brands. A vacuum cleaner is a crucial home appliance that is designed to simplify and enhance your cleaning routine. In today's fast-paced world, keeping a clean home can be difficult, but a reliable vacuum cleaner makes this task much easier. With powerful suction and advanced technology, vacuum cleaners effectively eliminate dust, dirt, and allergens from various surfaces, ensuring a healthier living environment.

They are available in various models, including robotic, handheld, and canister vacuums, each catering to specific cleaning needs. Whether you have carpets, hardwood floors, or upholstery, a vacuum cleaner is essential for deep cleaning and maintaining hygiene. Don't miss out on Amazon sale on vacuum cleaners to upgrade your cleaning arsenal and effortlessly enjoy a pristine home.

1. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹ 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful canister vacuum equipped with a 1200 Watts motor to effectively clean various surfaces such as tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets, sofas, and fabric upholstery. It includes three free reusable dust bags valued at ₹500, making it a great deal. The foot-operated power on-off and auto cord winder switch make it easy to use, while the dust bag full indicator ensures timely maintenance. With five versatile accessories, this vacuum cleaner is designed to meet all your cleaning needs. Additionally, a post-purchase virtual demo by a dedicated customer service executive ensures you maximize the potential of your vacuum cleaner.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

Runtime: 15 minutes

Hose Length: 5 Feet

Maximum suction: 1700 millimetres

Wattage: 1200 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 Watts motor Corded operation limits mobility Dust bag full indicator for timely maintenance

2. BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning tool perfect for all-around home cleaning tasks. With a powerful 1000 Watts motor and an 8-liter capacity, it effectively tackles dust, water, and everyday messes. Its bagless design offers added convenience, while the 4 rolling casters ensure smooth maneuverability. This vacuum cleaner comes with a hose connection, floor brush, bristle brush, crevice nozzle, and a 5.5-meter electric cord, providing all the necessary accessories for different cleaning needs. Suitable for all types of floors, this vacuum cleaner streamlines your cleaning routine with its wet and dry capabilities.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Form factor: Canister

Colour Orange and Black

Wattage 1000 Watts

Capacity 8 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wet and dry cleaning capabilities Can be bulky for some users Easy manoeuvrability with 4 rolling casters

3. ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2024 New Launch, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO is a cutting-edge 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner, launched in 2024, that combines vacuuming and mopping functionalities to save time and effort. With a powerful 6500 Pa suction and a 5200 mAh battery, it efficiently covers over 3500 sq. ft. on one charge. The advanced navigation and mapping technology ensures precise and thorough cleaning of all types of hard floors, including tile, marble, wood, and carpets. This smart, fully automatic cleaner can be controlled via the ECOVACS Home App, allowing for customizable cleaning schedules and maps tailored to your home's needs.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Colour: Black

Controller type: App control

Battery cell composition: Lithium-ion

Item weight: 4.7 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Higher initial cost Advanced navigation and mapping technology

4. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

The Agaro Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning tool designed for home use, featuring a powerful 1600 Watts motor and 21.5 kPa suction power to effectively handle wet and dry messes. Its large 21-litre stainless steel tank allows for long cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Equipped with a 5-stage filtration process, flexible hose, adjustable tube, and multiple cleaning accessories, this vacuum is suitable for various surfaces. Additionally, the blower function and sturdy wheels add extra versatility and easy manoeuvrability.

Specifications of AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Wattage: 1600 watts

Capacity: 21 litres

Colour: Steel

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 21-litre stainless steel tank Large size may not be suitable for some users 5-stage filtration process for thorough cleaning

5. Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen AI+Lidar 2.0 | ODAC | 360°Real-time Mapping | 3S Mopping | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Free Virtual Demo | Works on Smart App

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner combines advanced AI and Lidar 2.0 navigation technology for precise and efficient cleaning. Tailored for Indian homes, it excels on various floor types, including wooden, marble, tile, and carpet. The 360° real-time mapping technology ensures comprehensive coverage, while the powerful 2700 Pa suction and extended runtime of over 3 hours in Quiet mode make it a reliable choice. Customizable CleanAssist allows for scheduling, selecting specific areas, and setting cleaning times via a smart app. Additionally, it features a 3S mopping technology that offers customizable mopping levels for different surfaces.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Surface recommendation: Hard floor

Controller Type: 3d,voice,voice control

Battery cell composition: Lithium-ion

Item weight: 2.65 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced AI and Lidar 2.0 navigation Requires Wi-Fi for full functionality Powerful 2700 Pa suction

6. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Vacuum and Mopping,4000 Pa Turbo Suction,Advanced Laser Navigation,Smart Mapping,Pro Cleaning,Multiple Map Memory,Floor Cleaner Machine for Home,2024 Launch

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is equipped with a robust 4000 Pa Turbo Suction and cutting-edge laser navigation to optimize home cleaning. This robotic vacuum integrates both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, along with intelligent mapping and the ability to store multiple maps. Its 3200 mAh battery delivers up to 140 minutes of operation, covering an area of 1200 sq. ft. on a single charge. The dedicated app (Mi Home/Xiaomi Home) enables users to schedule cleaning sessions and establish virtual walls or restricted zones, ensuring personalized and efficient cleaning routines.

Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Colour: Black

Surface recommendation: Tiles

Battery cell composition: Lithium-ion

Item weight: 4.8 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 4000 Pa turbo suction Higher initial cost Smart mapping and multiple map memory

7. ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Self Emptying upto 60 days, Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum and Mop

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a flexible cleaning option for different types of floors such as hard floors, tiles, granite, and wooden flooring. It comes with a self-emptying function that can last up to 60 days, making maintenance hassle-free. Equipped with Lidar navigation, this robot vacuum ensures precise and effective cleaning, while the app control enables personalized scheduling and integration with smart home systems. Boasting powerful suction, anti-collision, and anti-dropping capabilities, the ILIFE T10s delivers thorough cleaning without the need for constant monitoring. Additionally, it offers various cleaning modes and special features like carpet boost and roller brush for top-notch performance.

Specifications of ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Colour: Black

Surface recommendation: Tiles, hard floor

Battery cell composition: Lithium-ion

Item weight: 8.51 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced Lidar navigation for precise cleaning Requires Wi-Fi and app setup for full functionality Suitable for various floor types

8. Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts powerful suction & blower vacuum cleaner with washable HEPA Filter & 6 accessories,compact,1 year warranty,light weight & easy to use (Red & Black)

The Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight, easy-to-use device designed for efficient cleaning. Powered by a 700 Watts motor, it delivers a strong 15.5 KPA suction and a high blower function, making it ideal for various cleaning tasks. The washable HEPA filter traps minute dust particles, ensuring ultra-clean expelled air. Its bagless design features a dust cup for easy disposal, while the 4-metre-long cord allows for easy movement around the home. The vacuum includes six accessories to cater to different cleaning needs, making it versatile for multiple surfaces, including tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets, and sofas.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Compact Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

Colour: Black and red

Surface recommendation: Hard floor

Voltage: 220 volts

Item weight: 1.34 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Washable HEPA filter for clean air Corded operation may limit mobility Includes six versatile accessories

9. Jimmy Jv35 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner,700W Anti Dust Mite Bed Vacuum Cleaner With Uv Light Sterilization,14 Kpa Suction Power Corded Handheld Vacuum With Hepa Filter For Bed,Sofa,Pillows And More,Purple

The Jimmy JV35 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner is specially designed for deep cleaning of beds, sofas, and pillows, offering 700 Watts of power and 14 Kpa suction. Its innovative UV sterilization technology eliminates dust mites, bacteria, and allergens, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The ultra-wide intake and dual-cyclonic filtration system ensure thorough cleaning of dust and mites. The vacuum emits constant heat at 60°C and uses 253nm ultraviolet light to destroy mite cells. It features three working modes—UV+Vacuum, TAP+Vacuum, and UV+TAP+Vacuum—for versatile cleaning. The washable design with a 0.5L dust cup and replaceable filters adds convenience.

Specifications of Jimmy Jv35 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

Colour: Silver

Surface recommendation: Carpet

Voltage: 220 volts

Item weight: 3.27 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid UV sterilization technology for deep cleaning Designed primarily for soft surfaces such as carpet Ultra-wide intake and dual-cyclonic filtration

10. FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, 8500PA Rechargeable, Car Vacuum with 500ML Dustbin, Wet/Dry Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Vacuum for Home, Car, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter, Black and red, 1 piece

The FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless boasts a robust 8500 PA suction power in a small, portable package, making it ideal for cleaning homes, cars, and pet hair. Equipped with a 500ml dustbin and cordless operation, this vacuum offers convenience and user-friendliness. Its wet/dry capability enables it to tackle a variety of messes, such as dust, crumbs, and spills. The integrated LED light ensures thorough cleaning even in poorly lit areas. The washable HEPA filter promotes long-lasting use and effectiveness. Additionally, this handheld vacuum comes with a quick charge system, delivering 20-30 minutes of runtime on a full charge.

Specifications of FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless

Colour: Black

Surface recommendation: Carpet

Voltage: 12 volts

Item weight: 1.19 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wet and dry functionality for versatile cleaning Smaller dustbin may require frequent cleaning Built-in LED light for cleaning in low light

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaner on Amazon sale- limited time deals

Best vacuum cleaner on Amazon sale- limited time deals Capacity Cordless Filter type Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 2 litres No Cloth BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 8 litres No Cartridge ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 0.4 litres Yes Hepa AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 21 litres No Hepa Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner NA Yes NA Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 0.3 litres Yes Cartridge ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 2.5 litres Yes Hepa Eureka Forbes Compact Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner 0.8 litres No Hepa Jimmy Jv35 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner 0.5 litres No Hepa FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless 0.5 litres Yes Hepa

Best value for money vacuum cleaner on Amazon sale- Limited time deal

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a top pick for value, featuring 1600 watts of power and 21.5 kPa suction strength. With a 21-litre tank and blower function, it’s versatile and efficient. The washable 3-litre dust bag and stainless steel body enhance durability and ease of use.

Best overall vacuum cleaner on Amazon sale- Limited time deal

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX offers exceptional value with 1200 watts of powerful suction and multiple accessories. It includes 3 free reusable dust bags, a dust bag full indicator, and user-friendly features like an auto cord winder, making it a comprehensive choice for deep cleaning.

Factors to consider before buying the best vacuum cleaner



Type of vacuum: Determine if you need an upright, canister, robotic, or handheld vacuum based on your cleaning needs and home layout.

Suction power: Look for a vacuum with strong suction power for effective cleaning, especially if you have carpets or pets.

Filtration system: Consider models with HEPA filters or other advanced filtration systems to capture allergens and improve air quality.

Capacity: Check the dust bag or bin capacity to reduce the frequency of emptying and ensure the vacuum fits in your storage space.

Attachments and accessories: Ensure the vacuum comes with essential tools such as a crevice tool, upholstery brush, and floor brush for versatile cleaning.

Corded vs. Cordless: Decide between corded models for uninterrupted power and cordless ones for more mobility and convenience.

Noise level: Consider the noise level if you prefer a quieter operation or have sensitive household members.

Ease of use: Look for features like swivel steering, lightweight design, and easy controls for comfortable use.

FAQs

Question : What are the different types of vacuum cleaners available?

Ans : Vacuum cleaners come in various types including upright, canister, handheld, stick, and robotic vacuums. Upright vacuums are powerful and suitable for large carpeted areas, while canister vacuums offer flexibility for cleaning hard-to-reach places. Handheld and stick vacuums are lightweight and ideal for quick clean-ups, and robotic vacuums provide automated cleaning.

Question : How often should I vacuum my home?

Ans : The frequency of vacuuming depends on factors like the size of your home, the presence of pets, and the level of foot traffic. Generally, high-traffic areas and homes with pets should be vacuumed daily or every other day, while less busy areas can be vacuumed once or twice a week.

Question : What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner?

Ans : Key features to consider include suction power, filtration system, bagged or bagless design, attachments and accessories, cord length or battery life for cordless models, weight, and ease of manoeuvrability. Advanced features like HEPA filters, adjustable suction settings, and smart navigation for robotic vacuums can also enhance performance.

Question : How do I maintain and clean my vacuum cleaner?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes emptying the dust bin or replacing the bag, cleaning or replacing filters, and checking for blockages in the hose or attachments. For optimal performance, clean the brush roll and ensure the vacuum's parts are free from hair, debris, and dust buildup.

Question : Are vacuum cleaners suitable for all floor types?

Ans : Most vacuum cleaners are designed to clean a variety of surfaces, including carpets, hardwood, tile, and laminate floors. Some models come with adjustable settings or specific attachments for different floor types. It's important to choose a vacuum with the appropriate features to avoid damaging delicate surfaces.

