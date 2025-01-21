The Amazon Sale has been extended, offering unbeatable, limited-time deals on a wide range of home appliances featuring cutting-edge technology and smart features. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home with an energy-efficient, Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioner, invest in a spacious refrigerator with smart temperature control, or get a high-performance washing machine equipped with AI-driven cycles, now is the perfect time to make a purchase. With incredible discounts on top brands, this sale allows you to bring home top-tier appliances without compromising on quality or innovation.

Beyond significant price drops, the sale also features exclusive offers on appliances with the latest tech advancements. Whether you're replacing your old models or furnishing a new home, you’ll find appliances with advanced functionalities—like voice control, energy-saving modes, and seamless connectivity—at the best prices. Don’t miss out on these extraordinary offers—grab them while you can and enjoy the convenience of high-tech, high-quality appliances at affordable prices!

This Carrier 1.5 ton split ac comes with Flexicool inverter technology that adjusts the power depending on the load. It also saves energy by increasing or decreasing the cooling capacity to save up to 50% energy consumption. It is perfect for mid sized rooms with a decent airflow and high cooling capacity of maximum 5350 watts. More features include convertible cooling, auto cleanser, insta-cool and more. You can buy this AC during the Amazon Sale with up to 48% off.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (Suitable for rooms 111 to 150 sq. ft) Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Capacity 4800 Watts (Maximum 5350 Watts) Air Flow 450 CFM Refrigerant R32 (Environmentally friendly) Warranty 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on product Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Haier 596 L side by side refrigerator is perfect for large homes of 4 to 5 people. It comes with a large freezer capacity of 203 litres and fresh food capacity of 392 litres. With a 3 star energy rating, this fridge keeps your electricity bills low. You get 10 years of comprehensive warranty on the refrigerators and 1 year on the compressor. The fridge offers great energy efficiency and less noise.

Specifications Capacity 596 Liters (392L fresh food, 204L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Expert Inverter Technology Warranty 1-year comprehensive, 10 years on inverter compressor Convertible Space 100% convertible fridge space with adjustable temperature Cooling Technology Frost Free Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Pigeon 20L microwave oven is a compact model for quick reheat, cook, steam and defrost. This 700 Watts solo microwave oven is powerful enough to cook or reheat your food quickly. There are five power levels for better and consistent cooking of food. You get all the basic features of a microwave oven in this like timer, eco, defrost and turnable. If you are looking for a compact and powerful model then go for this, it is available for a discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 20 Liters (Ideal for bachelors and small families) Power 700 Watts Power Levels 5 (Re-Heat, Pop, Cook, Steam, Defrost) Warranty 2 years Special Features Auto Defrost function Click Here to Buy Pigeon 20L Nano Wave Solo Microwave Oven | 700 Watts | 5 power levels (Re-Heat, Pop, Cook, Steam, Defrost - SKSMWO20L) | Black

Blue Star 1.5 ton split AC comes with a 5 in 1 cooling mode as per your desired comfort. It is enough for a medium sized room with high air circulation of about 251 CFM and 5150 Watts cooling capacity. This is a smart AC which can be controlled via the smartphone app or via the voice commands to Alaxa or Google Home. It comes with 100% copper, anticorrosive fin protection, dry mode, eco mode and more. During the Amazon sale, it is available for a discounted price.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (For medium-sized rooms, 151-180 sq. ft) Cooling Capacity 5010 W (Min: 1767 W, Max: 5150 W) Energy Efficiency Inverter technology, Eco Mode Warranty 5 years on product, 10 years on inverter compressor Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep Dimensions IDU: 84.5 x 19.3 x 30 cm, ODU: 85.8 x 32.7 x 53.6 cm Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Energy Saver, Blue Fins, ID318YKU, 2024 Model, White)

The Elica 60cm Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor offers powerful suction, energy efficiency, and a convenient autoclean feature. Its advanced motor technology ensures reduced power consumption, while the filterless design and sealed motor keep it free from oil and water residue. The chimney's motion sensor allows easy operation, and the high suction capacity ensures a smoke-free kitchen, making it ideal for Indian cooking.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Motor BLDC (Inverter) for reduced power consumption Technology Filterless design with sealed motor Autoclean Automatic oil collection Control Type 9 Speed Touch Control + Motion Sensor Warranty 15 Years Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)

The LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers superior wash quality with energy and water efficiency. It features advanced AI technology for optimal fabric care, including Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care. With 14 wash programs and a 1200 RPM spin speed, it caters to various fabric types and laundry needs, making it ideal for large families.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Wash Programs 14 Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

The Samsung 385 L, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers flexible storage options with its Convertible 5-in-1 feature, allowing you to convert the freezer to a fridge or other modes. With a digital inverter compressor, it ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting performance. This fridge is ideal for large families, offering ample space and premium cooling.

Specifications Capacity 385 Liters Energy Rating 2 Star Technology Digital Inverter Compressor Convertible 5-in-1 Modes include Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, Home Alone Warranty 1-year comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter compressor Interior 297L fresh food capacity, 88L freezer capacity, toughened glass shelves Click Here to Buy Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2024 Model)

This Bosch 9Kg 5 star fully automatic front load washing machine is perfect for large families. It comes with great wash quality and it is easy to use. It comes with a 5 star energy rating for best in class energy efficiency which will save time and energy at the same time. For faster drying the laundry, it features a powerful motor that offers up to 1200 RPM. The washing machine offers 14 wash programs for efficient washing. And it is available with a huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg (Suitable for large families) Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Warranty 2 years on product, 12 years on motor Special Features Hygiene Steam, Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse Click Here to Buy Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

The LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is an ideal choice for large families, offering both efficiency and convenience. With a spacious 322-liter capacity, it provides ample storage with a dedicated fresh food section of 241L and an 81L freezer. The refrigerator features a convertible freezer that allows you to change the freezer to a fridge when extra storage space is needed, making it versatile for various needs. Grab this with a large discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 322 L (241 L fresh food capacity, 81 L freezer capacity) Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Smart Inverter Compressor (energy-efficient, low noise, durable) Warranty 1-year on product, 10 years on compressor Interior 2 Trimless tempered glass shelves, 28L vegetable box, Pull-out tray, Egg tray Special Features Convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow (even cooling), Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star is a fixed speed Split AC that offers power chill operation for quick cooling and PM 2.5 filter for healthier air. With 0.8 Tons capacity, it is perfect for small rooms. With a copper condenser coil and a DNNS self-healing coating, this AC offers enhanced durability and low maintenance. It operates silently with a noise level of just 32 dB(A), providing a comfortable environment.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Non-Inverter Compressor, PM 2.5 Filter, Copper Condenser Coil Warranty 1-year on product, 5 years on compressor Key Features Power Airflow, Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling, Noise Level: 32 dB(A) Cooling Capacity 100% at 43°C Click Here to Buy Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

The IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI-Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012) is designed to deliver superior wash quality with the latest AI technology. It uses a neural network-based algorithm to detect fabric type and weight, adjusting wash duration, water levels, and wash actions accordingly to ensure the best results. With an 8 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. The washing machine comes with 10 wash programs to handle a variety of fabrics and laundry needs, from bulky items to delicate wool.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI-powered wash Warranty 4 years on the machine, 10 years on the motor, 10 years on spares Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Drum Type Stainless Steel Crescent Moon Drum (gentle on fabrics, effective wash) Click Here to Buy IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)

The Samsung 396 L, 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL) combines advanced technology and premium features to enhance both cooling efficiency and flexibility for modern homes. It is powered by Bespoke AI, which optimizes energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode for an additional 10% energy savings. This refrigerator’s Convertible 5-in-1 technology allows you to switch between Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes, providing flexibility for various storage needs.

Specifications Capacity 396 Liters Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Bespoke AI, Digital Inverter Compressor Warranty 1-year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor Interior 3 shelves (Toughened Glass), 1 vegetable drawer Special Features Convertible 5-in-1 modes, Twin Cooling Plus, Active Fresh Filter, Power Freeze, Wi-Fi Enabled Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

