Amazon Sale Price Extended: Limited time offers on AC, refrigerators, washing machines and more

Amit Rahi

The Amazon Sale is extended with limited-time offers on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. Enjoy great discounts on top models with smart features and upgrade your home appliances at unbeatable prices.

Unlock amazing discounts on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more in the Amazon Sale
Our Picks

Our Picks

The Amazon Sale has been extended, offering unbeatable, limited-time deals on a wide range of home appliances featuring cutting-edge technology and smart features. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home with an energy-efficient, Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioner, invest in a spacious refrigerator with smart temperature control, or get a high-performance washing machine equipped with AI-driven cycles, now is the perfect time to make a purchase. With incredible discounts on top brands, this sale allows you to bring home top-tier appliances without compromising on quality or innovation.

Beyond significant price drops, the sale also features exclusive offers on appliances with the latest tech advancements. Whether you're replacing your old models or furnishing a new home, you’ll find appliances with advanced functionalities—like voice control, energy-saving modes, and seamless connectivity—at the best prices. Don’t miss out on these extraordinary offers—grab them while you can and enjoy the convenience of high-tech, high-quality appliances at affordable prices!

This Carrier 1.5 ton split ac comes with Flexicool inverter technology that adjusts the power depending on the load. It also saves energy by increasing or decreasing the cooling capacity to save up to 50% energy consumption. It is perfect for mid sized rooms with a decent airflow and high cooling capacity of maximum 5350 watts. More features include convertible cooling, auto cleanser, insta-cool and more. You can buy this AC during the Amazon Sale with up to 48% off.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (Suitable for rooms 111 to 150 sq. ft)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Capacity
4800 Watts (Maximum 5350 Watts)
Air Flow
450 CFM
Refrigerant
R32 (Environmentally friendly)
Warranty
10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on product

The Haier 596 L side by side refrigerator is perfect for large homes of 4 to 5 people. It comes with a large freezer capacity of 203 litres and fresh food capacity of 392 litres. With a 3 star energy rating, this fridge keeps your electricity bills low. You get 10 years of comprehensive warranty on the refrigerators and 1 year on the compressor. The fridge offers great energy efficiency and less noise.

Specifications

Capacity
596 Liters (392L fresh food, 204L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Expert Inverter Technology
Warranty
1-year comprehensive, 10 years on inverter compressor
Convertible Space
100% convertible fridge space with adjustable temperature
Cooling Technology
Frost Free

Pigeon 20L microwave oven is a compact model for quick reheat, cook, steam and defrost. This 700 Watts solo microwave oven is powerful enough to cook or reheat your food quickly. There are five power levels for better and consistent cooking of food. You get all the basic features of a microwave oven in this like timer, eco, defrost and turnable. If you are looking for a compact and powerful model then go for this, it is available for a discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Liters (Ideal for bachelors and small families)
Power
700 Watts
Power Levels
5 (Re-Heat, Pop, Cook, Steam, Defrost)
Warranty
2 years
Special Features
Auto Defrost function

Blue Star 1.5 ton split AC comes with a 5 in 1 cooling mode as per your desired comfort. It is enough for a medium sized room with high air circulation of about 251 CFM and 5150 Watts cooling capacity. This is a smart AC which can be controlled via the smartphone app or via the voice commands to Alaxa or Google Home. It comes with 100% copper, anticorrosive fin protection, dry mode, eco mode and more. During the Amazon sale, it is available for a discounted price.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (For medium-sized rooms, 151-180 sq. ft)
Cooling Capacity
5010 W (Min: 1767 W, Max: 5150 W)
Energy Efficiency
Inverter technology, Eco Mode
Warranty
5 years on product, 10 years on inverter compressor
Special Features
5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep
Dimensions
IDU: 84.5 x 19.3 x 30 cm, ODU: 85.8 x 32.7 x 53.6 cm

The Elica 60cm Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor offers powerful suction, energy efficiency, and a convenient autoclean feature. Its advanced motor technology ensures reduced power consumption, while the filterless design and sealed motor keep it free from oil and water residue. The chimney's motion sensor allows easy operation, and the high suction capacity ensures a smoke-free kitchen, making it ideal for Indian cooking.

Specifications

Suction Capacity
1500 m³/hr
Motor
BLDC (Inverter) for reduced power consumption
Technology
Filterless design with sealed motor
Autoclean
Automatic oil collection
Control Type
9 Speed Touch Control + Motion Sensor
Warranty
15 Years

The LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine delivers superior wash quality with energy and water efficiency. It features advanced AI technology for optimal fabric care, including Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care. With 14 wash programs and a 1200 RPM spin speed, it caters to various fabric types and laundry needs, making it ideal for large families.

Specifications

Capacity
9 Kg
Wash Programs
14
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam
Warranty
2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

Also read: Best ACs in India: Choose from the top 10 options for maximum comfort and cooling

The Samsung 385 L, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers flexible storage options with its Convertible 5-in-1 feature, allowing you to convert the freezer to a fridge or other modes. With a digital inverter compressor, it ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and long-lasting performance. This fridge is ideal for large families, offering ample space and premium cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
385 Liters
Energy Rating
2 Star
Technology
Digital Inverter Compressor
Convertible 5-in-1
Modes include Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, Home Alone
Warranty
1-year comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter compressor
Interior
297L fresh food capacity, 88L freezer capacity, toughened glass shelves

Also read: Best 1.5 ton split AC: Top 9 picks to stay cool at home with latest AC options for advanced cooling features

This Bosch 9Kg 5 star fully automatic front load washing machine is perfect for large families. It comes with great wash quality and it is easy to use. It comes with a 5 star energy rating for best in class energy efficiency which will save time and energy at the same time. For faster drying the laundry, it features a powerful motor that offers up to 1200 RPM. The washing machine offers 14 wash programs for efficient washing. And it is available with a huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
9 Kg (Suitable for large families)
Energy Rating
5 Star
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Warranty
2 years on product, 12 years on motor
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse

The LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is an ideal choice for large families, offering both efficiency and convenience. With a spacious 322-liter capacity, it provides ample storage with a dedicated fresh food section of 241L and an 81L freezer. The refrigerator features a convertible freezer that allows you to change the freezer to a fridge when extra storage space is needed, making it versatile for various needs. Grab this with a large discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
322 L (241 L fresh food capacity, 81 L freezer capacity)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor (energy-efficient, low noise, durable)
Warranty
1-year on product, 10 years on compressor
Interior
2 Trimless tempered glass shelves, 28L vegetable box, Pull-out tray, Egg tray
Special Features
Convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow (even cooling), Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Anti-bacterial gasket

Also read: Best ovens to bake like pro: Top 10 options to explore baking and discover the joy of experimenting in the kitchen

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star is a fixed speed Split AC that offers power chill operation for quick cooling and PM 2.5 filter for healthier air. With 0.8 Tons capacity, it is perfect for small rooms. With a copper condenser coil and a DNNS self-healing coating, this AC offers enhanced durability and low maintenance. It operates silently with a noise level of just 32 dB(A), providing a comfortable environment.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Non-Inverter Compressor, PM 2.5 Filter, Copper Condenser Coil
Warranty
1-year on product, 5 years on compressor
Key Features
Power Airflow, Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling, Noise Level: 32 dB(A)
Cooling Capacity
100% at 43°C

The IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI-Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012) is designed to deliver superior wash quality with the latest AI technology. It uses a neural network-based algorithm to detect fabric type and weight, adjusting wash duration, water levels, and wash actions accordingly to ensure the best results. With an 8 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. The washing machine comes with 10 wash programs to handle a variety of fabrics and laundry needs, from bulky items to delicate wool.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI-powered wash
Warranty
4 years on the machine, 10 years on the motor, 10 years on spares
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Wash Programs
10
Drum Type
Stainless Steel Crescent Moon Drum (gentle on fabrics, effective wash)

Also read: Best ovens: Top 8 choices with advanced features for baking, grilling and everyday use from LG, Samsung and more

The Samsung 396 L, 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL) combines advanced technology and premium features to enhance both cooling efficiency and flexibility for modern homes. It is powered by Bespoke AI, which optimizes energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode for an additional 10% energy savings. This refrigerator’s Convertible 5-in-1 technology allows you to switch between Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes, providing flexibility for various storage needs.

Specifications

Capacity
396 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Bespoke AI, Digital Inverter Compressor
Warranty
1-year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor
Interior
3 shelves (Toughened Glass), 1 vegetable drawer
Special Features
Convertible 5-in-1 modes, Twin Cooling Plus, Active Fresh Filter, Power Freeze, Wi-Fi Enabled

FAQs

Question : What products are available in the extended Amazon Sale?

Ans : The sale includes a wide variety of home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and more at discounted prices.

Question : How long will the Amazon Sale last?

Ans : The sale is for a limited time only, so be sure to take advantage of the deals before they end.

Question : Can I get discounts on top appliance brands?

Ans : Yes, the sale offers exclusive discounts on popular brands, ensuring you get quality products at unbeatable prices.

Question : Is there a specific range of appliances on sale?

Ans : The sale includes a broad range of appliances suitable for different needs, including energy-efficient and high-performance models.

Question : How do I access these deals?

Ans : Simply visit the Amazon website or app to browse the available deals and shop for your desired appliances.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
