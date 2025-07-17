Amazon sale prices extended for HP laptops; Grab this chance of saving big on latest and popular models

Amazon has extended its sale prices on HP laptops, giving you more time to upgrade without overspending. Whether you're eyeing a sleek everyday machine or a performance-driven multitasker, now’s the time. Popular HP series like OmniBook, Pavilion, and Envy are all part of the deal.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP 15, Intel Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1255TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered LaptopView Details
₹62,990
HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion), QC Snapdragon X (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, OLED, 14''/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Ultra Light-weight, Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
₹69,990
HP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 50 TOPS, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K,IPS, 16''/40.6cm, Touchscreen, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.8kg, ag1048au, Next-Gen AI Copilot+ LaptopView Details
₹79,990
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16"/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TUView Details
₹64,990
HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 5-8640U AI Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), WUXGA, 13.3"/33.8cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1Kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, Ultra-Light, 5MP Camera, bg0016AUView Details
₹78,873
Expect savings on the latest configurations with 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors, fast SSDs, and sharp displays. Plus, Prime members can stack up to 10% extra off with SBI and ICICI cards. From work to entertainment, HP’s line-up covers every use case, and this extended Prime Day pricing won’t last much longer.
A reliable everyday machine with a crisp FHD display and smooth multitasking capabilities. This 15.6-inch HP laptop is ideal for students and professionals who need performance without bulk. Backed by Intel’s 12th Gen i5 processor and integrated graphics, it's made for work, video calls, and light entertainment. Benefit from Amazon Sale 2025 pricing and an extra 10% off with SBI or ICICI cards.
Built for mobility and speed, the new HP OmniBook X features a Snapdragon X Elite processor and AI-powered enhancements for real-world productivity. The 13.3-inch lightweight design and excellent battery life make it perfect for travellers, remote workers, and students. Grab this ultra-modern device during the Prime Day Sale while stocks last.
This convertible HP OmniBook blends tablet convenience with laptop productivity. It features a responsive 14-inch touchscreen and a flexible design ideal for note-takers, content creators, and hybrid users. Now on deep discount during the Amazon Prime Sale, it’s a great pick for multitaskers and those needing versatility on the go.
The HP Pavilion af0015TU brings you a solid mix of design and daily performance. Whether you're streaming, working, or multitasking, this model handles it with ease. A good fit for students and professionals seeking a balance of power and affordability during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.
Weighing under 1kg, the Pavilion Aero 13 is HP’s lightest laptop, yet packs serious power. Ideal for students and mobile professionals, it combines a compact form with AMD Ryzen 7000 series performance. Save big on this bestseller during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
The HP Spectre x360 offers a premium experience with its 16-inch touch display and 2-in-1 flexibility. It's a powerful, creative tool for designers, editors, and multitaskers. With enhanced graphics and stellar design, this model is one of the stars of the Prime Day Sale.
This 14-inch HP laptop offers a compact build with solid internals for students and remote workers. It’s powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and delivers smooth day-to-day performance. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Sale 2025 discount and card offers to score this efficient machine.
The OmniBook Flip gives you the freedom to use it your way—tablet, tent, or laptop. Built with a sturdy hinge and fast Ryzen 7000 processor, this 2-in-1 is perfect for multitaskers and creatives. Buy during the Amazon Sale 2025 to make the most of limited-time discounts.
The HP Pavilion suits general student needs, while OmniBook models offer better portability and future-ready features, ideal for tech-savvy learners who multitask or attend hybrid classes.
Yes, with its powerful processor, high-res touchscreen, and 2-in-1 design, the Spectre x360 is great for video editing, design, or multitasking—especially now with major discounts.
Both are lightweight, but the Aero 13 is ultra-portable with AMD power, while the OmniBook X offers future-forward AI and battery life. Choose based on software needs.
8GB RAM is enough for basic use and web tasks. Opt for 16GB if you work with large files, run creative software, or multitask heavily.
Similar articles for you
5 Best Laptops Under 60000 in July 2025: Top Picks for Work, Study & Gaming from HP, Lenovo, Dell & More
Best laptops under ₹40,000 (June 2025) with latest processors, SSD storage, and Windows 11 features, Top 10 picks
Experts reveal the 9 best laptops under ₹55,000 in 2025 that give you premium features without the price tag
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.