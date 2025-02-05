|Product
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)View Details
₹849
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]View Details
₹1,999
Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)View Details
₹999
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)View Details
₹2,499
realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)View Details
₹2,199
pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro TWS in-Ear Earbuds with 3D Audioscape, Ultra HD Mic for TruTalk AI ENC Calls, 38hrs Playtime, 50Ms Low Latency,BT 5.3 & Fast Type-C Charging & IPX5 Water Resistant (Cool Grey)View Details
₹598
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 32dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Green)View Details
₹1,799
Noise Newly Launched Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish, AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 40H Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, Quad Mic with ENC,12mm Driver,BTv5.4 (Pearl White)View Details
₹2,999
boAt Airdopes Loop OWS Earbuds w/Clip-On Fit, Air Conduction Tech, 50HRS Battery, 4Mics ENx, Dual EQ Modes, 12mm Drivers, 40ms Latency, ASAP Charge, OWS Ear Buds Earphones(Pearl White)View Details
₹1,799
Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo / Mobile (White)View Details
₹749
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)View Details
₹4,595
EKSA E900Pro Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox OneView Details
₹3,439
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1View Details
₹3,799
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black, Blue)View Details
₹999
Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - BlackView Details
₹3,595
Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1View Details
₹3,899
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and MicrophoneView Details
₹999
Kreo Beluga V2 Wired Gaming Headset, 50mm Oraphene Drivers, Duel Chamber, Flip to Mute Mic, Memory Foam Earpads, Lightweight Aluminum Huikt, PC, PS4, PSS Mobile (Beluge V2 with Converter)View Details
₹2,649
Cosmic Byte Stardust Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic Flexible for PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black,Blue)View Details
₹849
HAMMER Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Grey)View Details
₹2,099
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 45ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)View Details
₹1,499
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre)View Details
₹1,799
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Signature Sound, Beast Mode for Gaming, Enx Tech, ASAP Charge, 25H Playtime, Bluetooth V5.2 (Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
JLab JBuds LUX ANC Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Microphone, 70+ H Playtime Foldable Bluetooth Earphones with Multipoint & Customisable Sound, SageView Details
₹6,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)View Details
₹5,999
Philips Audio TAH4209WT/00 Bluetooth Headphone with Lightweight and Fodable Design, 32mm Neodynamic Drivers, 55H Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging, Built-in Mic for Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet (White)View Details
₹2,969
JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Black)View Details
₹1,799
Boult Audio ZCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 40H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (10Mins=15Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck Band (Black)View Details
₹999
boAt Rockerz 255 ANC, 100Hrs Battery,Spatial Audio, ANC (~32dB), Fast Charge(10Mins=24HRS),3Mics AIENx,13mm Drivers, Bluetooth in Ear Neckband, Wireless with Mic Earphones (Raven Black)View Details
₹1,899
Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Neckband, in-Ear Wireless Earphones, Up to 25Hrs Battery, Hands Free Calling, IPX4, Comfortable Fit- BlueView Details
₹2,285
Noise Airwave Pro Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with Upto 32 dB ANC, 60H of Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, 3 Mic ENC for Calling, Low Latency(Upto 40ms), 13mm Driver (Metallic Green)View Details
₹1,499
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, 45dB Hybrid ANC, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 28 Hrs Battery (Booming Black)View Details
₹2,299
realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones,50dB ANC, 13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver,360° Spatial Audio,45ms Low Latency,Upto 38hrs Playback,IP55 Rating,Dual Device Connection (Midnight Black)View Details
₹1,799
CrossBeats Shuffl ANC Neckband Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones | Dual Device Pairing | AI ENC | 14.2mm Drivers| 120Hrs Playtime| Magnetic Hall Switch Ear Buds| 40ms Low Latency | BT v5.4 (Black)View Details
₹1,799
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker,Comfortable & Lightweight with Technology to Work from Home Calls, Built-in mic, 20 Hours of Battery Life & IPX4 Splash-Resistant - Charcoal GrayView Details
₹9,990
Kreo Hydra C Type Dual Dynamic Driver In-Ear Wired Gaming Earphones with Microphone, Tangle-free Gaming Earphones with Noise Isolating Technology and EZ Volume Control Slider, Wired Headset for GamingView Details
₹1,199
Sennheiser Epos Pc 8 Over-Ear Usb,Wired Voip Headphone With Mic(Black)View Details
₹2,450
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic with Dolby Atmos, RGB Led, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable Flexible Padded Ear Cushions(Black)View Details
₹2,399
CLAW SM50 Professional Studio Monitoring DJ Wired Over Ear Headphones with 2 Detachable Cables (2.8m Coiled Cable & 1.2m Straight Cable with Mic and in-line Controls) (SM50)View Details
₹1,990
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)View Details
₹3,337
JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)View Details
₹1,499
Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headphones with Mic for Calls- RedView Details
₹949
Sennheiser CX 80S in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line One-Button Smart Control with Microphone, 3 Ear Adapter Sizes, 2 Year Warranty, 3.5MM Jack, Superior Sound, BlackView Details
₹1,589
Finding the best headphones, earbuds, or gaming headphones is essential for enhancing your audio experience. Be it a gamer, music enthusiast, or someone who enjoys podcasts, choosing the best headphones elevates your listening quality. Gaming headphones offer an immersive sound experience, ensuring you don’t miss a single detail in your gameplay. On the other hand, wireless headphones and earbuds give you the convenience of moving freely without worrying about tangled cables.
They are perfect for those always on the go, providing comfort and portability. Key features such as noise cancellation, extended battery life, and lightweight designs further enhance their appeal. Headphones offer superior sound for those who prefer a full coverage over-ear design, while earbuds are perfect for portability and discreet listening.
With a variety of styles and features to decide from, there’s a perfect option for every preference, from gaming to everyday use, all at varying price points.
Enjoy up to 80% off on the best earbuds with unbeatable Amazon deals! If you're after top-tier sound quality, comfort, or the latest noise-cancelling technology, these earbuds are the perfect choice. From wireless to in-ear models, you can find earbuds that fit your needs, be it commuting, working out, or relaxing at home. This is the perfect time to grab high-performance earbuds at a fraction of the cost, thanks to these limited-time discounts. With features like long-lasting battery life, ergonomic designs, and superior sound, these earbuds elevate your listening experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get high-quality earbuds at a steal. Check out the deals now and make sure you don’t miss out on these Amazon deals.
Upgrade your gaming experience now with these incredible Amazon deals and score up to 75% off on the best gaming headphones. These high-performance headphones bring exceptional sound quality, comfort, and advanced features to enhance your gaming experience. With features like surround sound and noise-cancelling technology, the best gaming headphones deliver immersive audio and keep distractions at bay. Designed for both casual and serious gamers, these headphones offer long battery life, superior comfort, and durability. Enjoy a competitive edge with clear and precise audio that helps you stay in the game. These headphones are available at incredible discounts, allowing you to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank. Get the best gaming headphones at unbeatable prices before the deals end.
Also read: Best gadgets: This Valentine’s Day, impress your partner with these top picks such as tablets, smartwatches and more
These top-rated best wireless headphones offer freedom from wires while delivering exceptional sound quality and comfort. With features like long-lasting battery life, advanced noise-cancelling, and superior sound clarity, the best wireless headphones provide an enhanced listening experience for music, podcasts, or calls. Ideal for everyday use, travel, or working out, these headphones are designed for convenience and portability. Enjoy top-notch performance at a fraction of the price with these limited-time deals.
Discover the best neckbands with incredible Amazon deals! These sleek and stylish neckband headphones offer superior sound quality, comfort, and portability. Designed for an active lifestyle, they provide hands-free convenience, perfect for workouts, commuting, or travel. With features like long battery life, noise-cancelling technology, and a secure fit, the best neckbands ensure you stay connected and enjoy your music without distractions. Enjoy premium audio, easy controls, and a lightweight design, all at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals and grab the best neckband now and enhance your listening experience.
Also read: Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
Find the best wired headphones with incredible Amazon deals that offer exceptional sound quality and comfort. These headphones provide a stable, uninterrupted connection, making them ideal for music lovers, gamers, or anyone needing high-quality audio. With no battery concerns, they ensure consistent, clear sound throughout your day. Designed with adjustable headbands and comfortable ear cushions, these wired headphones provide a secure, comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. The tangle-free cables make storage and portability easier, while the durable design ensures long-lasting performance. Perfect for work, exercise, or travel, these headphones deliver clear audio without interruptions.
