Amazon sale: Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling under 5,000

Amazon sale: Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling under ₹5,0002 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will end soon. This year, the annual festive sale started on September 23. The eight-day long sale will continue till September 30. The sale offers a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards. Buyers will also get ₹50 cashback on UPI payments. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. If you are planning to buy smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, then here’s a list of devices under ₹5,000
Boat Wave Call Smartwatch
Boat Wave Call smartwatch is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹1,798 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartwatch comes with an original price tag of ₹7,990 and is selling at 77% off. The device has a 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is IP68 rated and comes with multi-sports modes. Users will also get more than 150 watch faces.
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch
After a discount of 64%, Noise Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch is available at ₹1,799 on Amazon. The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240x280 pixel resolution. The device is equipped with 150+ cloud-based and customised watch faces.. It comes with 100 sports mode with auto detection feature.
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is currently selling at ₹2,997 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartwatch has got a discount of 70% on its original price of ₹9,999. The device has a 1.8-inch TFT LCD screen with 240x286 pixels resolution. The smartwatch offers 118 sports modes, and comes with in-built heart monitoring.
Zebronics DRIP Smartwatch
After a discount of 77% on its original price, Zebronics DRIP smartwatch is available at ₹1,499. The smartwatch comes with IP67 rating and offers more than 100 sports modes. Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, blood pressure measurement and sleep monitoring are other features of the smartwatch. The device comes with 250mAh built-in rechargeable battery.
