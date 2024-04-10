Washing machines are a must-have home appliance for everyone. Whether you have a small family or a large one, owning a washing machine can tackle your laundry issues with ease. Many homes have the help and support of staff, but owning a washing machine can make it easier for everyone to use and do their job quicker and also reduce human dependency on your clothes being washed every single day.

Today there is a variety of washing machines with multiple features and integrated technology that will allow you to achieve so much more than just a quick tumble wash. From choosing the temperature of your water to a smart assessment of the weight to decide how soft or rough the tumble needs to be, your washing machines can now do a lot.

Available on Amazon at wonderful prices, there are many washing machines from top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Godrej, Panasonic and more available at great deals and discounts going up to 30% To make it easy for you, we have shortlisted the best washing machines with top deals and discount right here for you.

1. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 8kg top load washing machine is available in silver colour with smart features and is here to make your laundry days easier. Its 700 RPM spin speed ensures quick washing and drying. This fully automatic machine, with Smart Inverter Technology, saves up to 36% of energy. It offers 8 wash programs including Quick Wash and Gentle Wash for woolens. The TurboDrum feature provides powerful cleaning. Child Lock and Rat Mesh offer safety. Plus, it's spacious, perfect for large families. With a 5-star energy rating, it's efficient and affordable. Say goodbye to laundry hassles with LG's reliable and convenient washing solution.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 700 RPM

Load access:Top load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart Inverter Technology Limited colour options TurboDrum feature Top-load access may not be suitable for all users

2. Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

The Godrej 6.5kg top load washing machine comes in a stylish grey colour. It's fully automatic, with a powerful turbo 6 pulsator and toughened glass lid, which ensures effective cleaning. Perfect for small families of 3-4 members, it's energy-efficient with a 5-star rating, which helps in saving electricity. The 700 rpm spin speed extracts water efficiently, reducing drying time. You can choose from 5 wash programs including strong and auto. The touch panel adds convenience to controls. The washing machine comes with a 10-year warranty on the wash motor and 2 years on the product making it a great choice.

Specifications of Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 700 RPM

Load access:Top load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful turbo 6 pulsator Limited color options Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Top-load access may not be suitable for all users

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7kg front load washing machine is specifically designed for small families of 3-4 members. With its sleek dimensions, it fits perfectly into any space making it a great choice for compact homes. The washing machine comes with advanced hygiene steam and inverter technology which ensures top-notch wash quality. Its energy-efficient design saves electricity and water, earning it a 5-star rating. The high spin speed of 1200 RPM ensures quicker drying. You can choose from 10 wash programs including cotton and quick 30. The fully stainless steel drum guarantees durability and hygiene making it perfect for families with small children as well.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine:

Control types:Knob and push-button

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 1200 RPM

Load access:Front-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced hygiene steam Front-load access may not be suitable for all users Energy-efficient design with 5-star rating Relatively smaller capacity for larger families

4. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year )

The Samsung 7kg top load washing machine, is perfect for families of 3-4. It's fully automatic and easy to use. With an efficient inverter, it washes clothes effectively. Its 680 RPM motor ensures quick washing and drying, great for busy households. You can choose from 4 wash programs like quick wash and eco tub clean. The diamond drum and stainless steel material of the washing machine ensures durability and gentle care for your clothes. With a 3-star energy rating and a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable choice for hassle-free laundry. Simplify your life with Samsung's top-load washing solution.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:220

Maximum RPM: 680 RPM

Load access:Top-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use Limited wash programs Stainless steel material for durability Relatively lower RPM compared to other

5. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG top-loading washing machine is the perfect choice if you are looking for a washing machine for small-batch laundry. It is semi-automatic, economical, and low on water and energy consumption. With features like wind jet dry and collar scrubber, it ensures efficient cleaning. The rat-away technology keeps pests at bay, while the rust-free plastic base adds durability. Its 1300 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. Choose from 3 wash programs including gentle, normal, and strong, catering to different fabric types. With a 5-star energy rating and comprehensive warranty, it's a reliable choice for hassle-free laundry.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Control types:Knob

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 1300 RPM

Load access:Top-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Semi-automatic may require more manual intervention Wind Jet Dry feature Limited wash programs

6. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

With its fully automatic design and hard water wash feature, the Whirlpool 7 Kg washing machine offers the best wash quality. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency while saving on electricity. The 740 RPM motor guarantees faster drying, while the metallic finish adds durability and style. Equipped with 12 wash programs including daily, heavy, and delicate, it caters to various laundry needs. You can enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the motor. The washing machine is a great pick for small families, bachelors, and people with small homes making it a great value for money purchase.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 1300 RPM

Load access:Top-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hard water wash feature Limited colour options Efficient 740 RPM motor Relatively fewer wash programs compared to others

7. Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung washing machine comes with multiple features and advanced technology that make it a great pick during these discount deals. With dimensions of 56.6D x 54W x 98.8H centimetres, it's designed to fit seamlessly into your home. This fully automatic machine features an inverter for efficient washing and a water level for customized usage. Its 700 RPM motor ensures quick washing and drying, perfect for busy households. Choose from 9 wash programs including quick wash and eco tub clean modes. With a 5-star energy rating and comprehensive warranty, it's a reliable choice for hassle-free laundry.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:220

Maximum RPM: 700 RPM

Load access:Top-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple features and advanced technology Limited colour options Comprehensive warranty Relatively lower RPM compared to others

8. Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine

The Panasonic washing machine is wi-fi enabled and fully automatic top loading design available in a silver colour. The washing machine additionally comes with a compatibility to Alexa making it a very smart appliance for your home. This fully automatic machine offers seamless connectivity, allowing you to control it remotely with your smartphone. With a 7 kg capacity, it's perfect for families of 3-4 members. Choose from a variety of wash programs to suit your needs. Its efficient design ensures optimal washing results while saving energy. Simplify your laundry routine and enjoy the convenience of smart technology with Panasonic's top-loading washing machine.

Specifications of Panasonic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine:

Control types:Push-button

Voltage:230

Maximum RPM: 700 RPM

Load access:Top-load

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-fi enabled and smart connectivity Limited colour options Alexa compatibility Relatively lower RPM compared to others

Top 3 features of washing machines on sale

Product name Top loading/Front loading Rotations per minute (RPM) Fully automatic/Semi-automatic LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Washing Machine Top loading 700 RPM Fully automatic Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Top loading 700 RPM Fully automatic LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front loading 1200 RPM Fully automatic Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Top loading 680 RPM Fully automatic LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Top loading 1300 RPM Semi-automatic Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Top loading 1300 RPM Fully automatic Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine Top loading 700 RPM Fully automatic Panasonic 7 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine Top loading 700 RPM Fully automatic

Best value for money product

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best value for the product. It offers energy efficiency with a 5-star rating, wind jet dry feature, and a comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for hassle-free laundry. Additionally, it comes at a reasonable price point, providing excellent value for its features.

Best overall product

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best overall product. With smart inverter technology, TurboDrum feature, energy efficiency, spacious capacity, and various wash programs including Quick Wash and Gentle Wash, it offers convenience, efficiency, and reliability for all laundry needs.

How to pick the best washing machines on sale

When selecting the best washing machine during a sale, consider your household's specific needs and preferences. First, determine the capacity required based on your family size and laundry frequency. Look for energy-efficient models with high star ratings to save on electricity bills. Consider the available features such as various wash programs, spin speed, and special functions like quick wash or steam cleaning. Pay attention to the build quality and warranty offered by the manufacturer for durability and peace of mind. Lastly, compare prices across different brands and retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal without compromising on quality.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between top-loading and front-loading washing machines?

Ans : Top-loading machines have a lid on top for loading, while front-loading ones have a door in the front. Front-loaders typically use less water and energy.

Question : How do I determine the right capacity for my household?

Ans : Consider the size of your family and laundry frequency. A general guideline is 7-8 kg for small families and 9-10 kg for larger ones.

Question : Are higher RPMs better for washing machines?

Ans : Higher RPM (Rotations Per Minute) means faster drying, but it may increase wear and tear on clothes. Choose a balance based on your preference for speed and fabric care.

Question : What does the Energy Star rating indicate?

Ans : The energy star rating reflects the machine's energy efficiency. Higher ratings mean lower energy consumption, leading to reduced electricity bills and environmental impact.

Question : How often should I clean my washing machine?

Ans : It's recommended to clean your machine every 1-3 months to prevent mould and odour buildup. Run a cleaning cycle with vinegar or a specialized cleaner to maintain performance and hygiene.

