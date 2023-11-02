Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Sale2023: Get up to 32% discount on semi-automatic washing machines

Amazon Sale2023: Get up to 32% discount on semi-automatic washing machines

Boudhaditya Sanyal

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your chance to bring home a new washing machine this festive season. Check out the top options and discounts on semi-automatic washing machines during the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Sale 2023 brings you a chance to get a new semi-automatic washing machine.

Are you ready to revolutionize your laundry routine and make washing clothes a breeze while saving big? Look no further because Amazon Sale 2023 has irresistible offers on semi-automatic washing machines, making your dream of owning an efficient and cost-effective laundry companion a reality. With discounts of up to 32%, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your laundry game without breaking the bank.

Semi-automatic washing machines have been a trusted choice for households across the world, and the Amazon Sale is set to elevate your laundry experience with unbeatable prices. These machines offer a fantastic blend of convenience and affordability, making them the preferred choice for families, individuals, and even small businesses.

During this exclusive sale event, you can explore a wide range of semi-automatic washing machines from top brands renowned for their quality and durability. From laundry novices to seasoned home-makers, there's a perfect washing machine for everyone.

What makes semi-automatic washing machines such a popular choice? These machines are designed to take the hassle out of laundry with features like separate washing and drying tubs, customizable wash cycles, and an array of washing modes. They are not only efficient but also budget-friendly, helping you save on your water and electricity bills. Plus, they are versatile and can adapt to a wide variety of fabrics, ensuring your clothes come out fresh and clean every time.

With the Amazon Sale 2023, you can discover semi-automatic washing machines equipped with advanced technologies, including efficient motor systems and water-saving features, all at prices that will make your wallet smile. Say goodbye to the stress of handwashing or lugging your laundry to a laundromat. Join us as we explore the best deals and options in the world of semi-automatic washing machines, and seize this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your laundry routine at unbeatable prices.

1. LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, available at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023, offers an economical and efficient laundry solution. With its 5-star energy rating, it's designed for low water and energy consumption, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. This washing machine has a generous capacity of 8.5 kg for washing and 6.0 kg for spinning, making it suitable for large families. The roller jet pulsator ensures a high-quality wash by removing dust and mites from your clothes. Additional features like the lint collector, collar scrubber, and rat-away function make laundry tasks hassle-free. With its 1300 RPM motor, you'll benefit from faster drying times. The LG washing machine is a reliable choice for households that value both efficiency and affordability.

Specifications of LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 8.5 kg (Wash) and 6.0 kg (Spin)

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive & 5 years on Motor

RPM (Spin Speed): 1300

Wash Programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong & Soak

Special Features: Lint Collector, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Feature, Auto Restart, Wind Jet Dry

Installation Type: Free Standing

ProsCons
5-star energy rating for efficiencySemi-automatic, requiring some manual effort
Generous 8.5 kg capacity for larger loadsNot ideal for smaller households
1300 RPM motor for quicker drying 
Useful features like lint collector and collar scrubber 
Eco-friendly with low water and energy consumption 

2. White Westinghouse 9.5 KG Double Waterfall Semi Automatic Washing Machine with Hammer Wash Technology

The White Westinghouse 9.5 KG Double Waterfall Semi Automatic Washing Machine, available at a discounted price during Amazon Sale 2023, is a spacious and efficient laundry companion. With a large capacity of 9.5 kilograms, it's perfect for households with substantial laundry needs. The double waterfall feature ensures thorough cleaning, and the hammer wash technology guarantees efficient washing. This washing machine also offers a variety of features, including a detergent box, 3D rollers, turbo dry spin, water level selector, and a double waterfall system. Its top-loading design makes it easy to access and load your laundry. If you're looking for a washing machine that combines capacity and technology, this White Westinghouse model is a great choice.

Specifications of White Westinghouse 9.5 KG Double Waterfall Semi Automatic Washing Machine:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 9.5 kg

Special Features: Detergent Box, 3D Rollers, Turbo Dry Spin, Water Level Selector, Double Waterfall

Access Location: Top Load

ProsCons
Spacious 9.5 kg capacity for large loadsMay consume more water and energy
Double waterfall and hammer wash technology for efficient cleaningSemi-automatic, involving manual effort
Various features like turbo dry spin and detergent boxNot suitable for smaller households
Top-loading design for easy access 

3. Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is an excellent choice for those looking to save energy and water while achieving top-notch washing performance. With a 5-star energy efficiency rating, this machine offers great savings during Amazon Sale 2023. Its 6.5 kg capacity suits small to medium-sized families. The 1300 RPM motor ensures fast washing and drying, making it ideal for busy households. The Air Turbo Drying system is a standout feature, significantly reducing drying times. The washing machine is also equipped with 5-star energy efficiency, making it an environmentally friendly choice. With a focus on efficiency and convenience, this Samsung washing machine stands out as a cost-effective and eco-conscious option.

Specifications of Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1300 RPM

Wash Programs: 3 Wash Programs (Heavy, Gentle, Normal)

Special Features: Air Turbo Drying, Water & Shock Proof Panel, Caster Wheel

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingSemi-automatic operation may involve manual effort
Rapid 1300 RPM motor for faster wash and dryingNot suitable for larger families
Air Turbo Drying reduces drying times 
Water & Shock Proof Panel for versatile placement 

4. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

The Whirlpool 6 Kg Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a superb choice for small to medium-sized families, and during Amazon Sale 2023, it offers significant savings. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficient washing. The 1401 RPM motor guarantees powerful performance and faster drying. This washing machine also features TurboScrub technology, which is a game-changer. The machine is water and shock-proof, allowing flexible placement, and the rust-free plastic base ensures durability. It's an economical, low-consumption, manual effort washer, which is excellent for those who seek efficiency and savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1401 RPM

Drum/Pulsator Type: Plastic

Key Features: TurboScrub Technology, Water & Shock Proof Panel, Lint Filter

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingManual effort required for washing and drying
Powerful 1401 RPM motor for quick dryingNot suitable for larger families
TurboScrub Technology for superior cleaning 
Water and shock-proof, rust-free base for durability 

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazing savings up to 60% on washing machines

5. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 Kg Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is an ideal choice for small to medium-sized families. During Amazon Sale 2023, it offers remarkable savings with its 5-star energy efficiency rating. With a high-speed 1402 RPM motor, it ensures faster drying, making it perfect for busy households. The TurboScrub Technology ensures superior cleaning. Its water and shock-proof design and a rust-free base provide durability and flexibility in placement. This machine is a fantastic blend of efficiency, savings, and powerful performance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1402 RPM

Drum/Pulsator Type: Plastic

Key Features: TurboScrub Technology, Water & Shock Proof Panel, Lint Filter

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingManual effort required for washing and drying
Powerful 1402 RPM motor for quick dryingNot suitable for larger families
TurboScrub Technology for superior cleaning 
Water and shock-proof, rust-free base for durability 

6. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is designed to cater to the needs of smaller families with its 7 kg wash capacity. With a 5-star energy rating, it's highly efficient and a great deal during Amazon Sale 2023. The 1300 RPM motor ensures fast drying, making laundry tasks quick and convenient. Its unique features like the Wind Jet Dry and the Rat Away Feature provide added value. With a durable build and anti-vibration rubber, it's designed to last and provide quiet operation.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 7 kg (Wash), 5.5 Kg (Spin)

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1300 RPM

Drum/Pulsator Type: Plastic

Key Features: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Feature, Lint Collector, Collar Scrubber

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingManual effort required for washing and drying
Wind Jet Dry for reduced moistureNot suitable for larger families
Rat Away Feature for protection 
Durable and rust-proof build 

7. Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is the ideal choice for small to medium-sized families. Its 5-star energy rating ensures cost-effectiveness, and during Amazon Sale 2023, it becomes an even better deal. With a 1300 RPM motor, it provides a speedy wash and efficient drying. The Air Turbo Drying system is a standout feature, reducing drying times considerably. Its mobility with 4 wheels makes it easy to move around, offering added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1300 RPM

Key Features: Air Turbo Drying, Magic Filter

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingManual effort required for washing and drying
Air Turbo Drying for quick dryingNot suitable for larger families
Mobility with 4 wheels 
Cost-effective operation 

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Sale: Get fully automatic washing machine with over 47% off

8. Samsung 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is an excellent choice for larger families. With a 5-star energy rating, it delivers impressive efficiency. During Amazon Sale 2023, this appliance offers even greater value for money. It boasts a 1300 RPM motor for quick wash and drying. The Air Turbo Drying system is a game-changer, significantly reducing drying times. With 4 wheels, it's easy to move around, making laundry less of a chore.

Specifications of Samsung 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Capacity: 8.5 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1300 RPM

Key Features: Air Turbo Drying, Magic Filter

ProsCons
5-star energy efficiency ratingManual effort required for washing and drying
Large capacity suitable for big families 
Air Turbo Drying for quick drying 
Mobility with 4 wheels 
Cost-effective operation 

Best value for money

The best value for money can be found in the Samsung 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine. With its 5-star energy rating and efficient Air Turbo Drying system, it offers cost-effective washing and quick drying, making it a practical choice for smaller families. During Amazon Sale 2023, you can save even more on this excellent appliance.

Best deal

The best deal, on the other hand, is the Samsung 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine. This washing machine offers an impressive 5-star energy rating, an 8.5 kg capacity, and quick drying with the Air Turbo Drying system. It's well-suited for larger families, and during Amazon Sale 2023, it provides fantastic value for its features.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 06:23 PM IST
