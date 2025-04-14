Amazon Secure Fest: Stay safe and save up to 70% on the best security cameras for both indoor and outdoor use

Amazon Secure Fest brings exciting deals on the best CCTV cameras for both indoor and outdoor use. From motion detection and night vision to mobile app controls, these cameras are packed with smart features to help you stay alert and protected. Choose from a wide range of trusted brands offering HD video, two-way talk, cloud storage, and more.

With discounts of up to xx%, it's the perfect time to build or expand your home surveillance setup. You can keep an eye on your front door, backyard, living room, or any other space with ease. These limited-time deals make smart home protection more affordable and accessible. Stay safe, stay smart, and make the most of these savings during Amazon Secure Fest. Shop now and give your home the protection it deserves.

Get up to 60% off on the best security cameras for indoor use

This TP-link security camera delivers 1080p Full HD live view, 360° horizontal and 130° vertical coverage, and smart AI features like person detection and motion tracking. The IP65 weatherproofing, night vision up to 98 ft and two-way audio ensure round-the-clock protection. You can store footage via microSD card or cloud, control it using Alexa or Google Assistant, and even set a custom audio alarm.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD (2MP) Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Mounting Options Wall, Ceiling Smart Features Person Detection, Motion Tracking, Night Vision Click Here to Buy TP-Link Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt Home Security WiFi Smart Camera | 2MP 1080p Full HD Live View | 360° Visual Coverage | Night Vision | Support Alexa and Google Assistant | 2-Way Audio

Keep your home secure with the Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K camera from Hero Group. It offers 360° horizontal coverage, sharp 2K resolution, two-way talk, motion alerts, and night vision. Advanced AI features like person detection and motion tracking add smarter protection. View live footage anytime via the mobile app and record on cloud or SD card. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this Made in India device is ideal for both indoor and outdoor security.

Specifications Resolution 2K (1440p), 4MP Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Ethernet Mounting Type Wall Mount Smart Features AI Motion Detection, Person Alerts, Two-Way Talk, Night Vision Click Here to Buy Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K 4MP 1440p WiFi CCTV Security Camera for Home from Hero Group | Mobile App | Two Way Talk | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording | Made in India | Alexa & OK Google |

This smart camera gives you a full 360-degree view in clear 2K quality, so you won't miss a thing. It's clever too, with AI that can spot movement and sounds, and it even sees well in the dark. You can easily chat with anyone in the room using the two-way talk feature. Choose to save your recordings on a memory card or online. The Philips Home Safety app lets you control everything, including moving the camera around and zooming in.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2K (1296p) Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only) Mounting Options Wall, Ceiling Smart Features AI-based motion & sound detection, multiple alert modes Click Here to Buy PHILIPS 3MP Wi-Fi Indoor 360 Degree Security Camera | CCTV for Home | 2K(1296p) Resolution, Pan Tilt Zoom, 2-Way Talk, Motion & Sound Detection | HSP3500 White

More options for the best indoor security camera:

Get up to 70% off on the best security cameras for outdoor use

Built for Indian conditions, the Qubo Smart Bullet Camera offers solid outdoor protection with sharp 3MP resolution and intelligent person detection. Its AI-based alerts keep you informed, while the built-in siren can warn off intruders instantly. Designed to handle extreme weather, this camera stands out with colour night vision, smart spotlight, and cloud storage hosted in India. It also works seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-controlled viewing.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296p), 2K HD Smart Features AI-powered person detection, Built-in siren for intrusion alerts Connectivity Wi-Fi Mounting Type Wall mount Click Here to Buy Qubo Smart Outdoor 2K 3MP 1296p WiFi Bullet Camera from Hero Group (Pack of 2) | Color Night Vision | AI Person Detection | Smart Spotlight | IP66 Weather Resistant | Made in India | 2024 Launch |

This versatile camera by Trueview boasts an impressive 2+2MP HD resolution, allowing for both wide-angle and detailed monitoring. The pan-tilt function offers a 266° horizontal and 90° vertical movement range, ensuring every corner is covered. Featuring advanced night vision, a built-in intercom system with 2-way audio, and customizable alerts, the Trueview camera is your reliable security partner. Its 4G connectivity and support for both cloud storage and microSD cards (up to 256GB) provide flexibility for saving recordings.

Specifications Resolution 3MP HD Compatible Devices Smartphone, Laptop Special Feature HD Resolution Human Detection Motion Detection Controller Type App Click Here to Buy Trueview 3Mp HD 4G SIM Based Pan Tilt CCTV Camera, Outdoor Indoor Security Camera, Water Proof, 2 Way Talk, Cloud Storage, Motion Detect, Supports SD Card Up to 256 GB, Color Night Vision, Alexa

The CP PLUS 4MP Wi-Fi Smart Security Camera (CP-Z43A) offers an exceptional surveillance experience with full-colour night vision, 360˚ coverage, and a host of advanced features. Whether you’re monitoring the front door or your entire yard, the 360˚ pan and tilt functionality ensures you never miss a corner. Equipped with HD 4MP resolution, it delivers crystal-clear video, while built-in LED lights provide vibrant colour even in low-light conditions. Its human detection and motion alert system notify you instantly when movement is detected, enhancing your security.

Specifications Resolution 4MP HD Controller Type Amazon Alexa, OK Google Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Feature 2 Way Audio, HD Resolution, Night Vision Click Here to Buy CP PLUS 4MP Wi-fi Full Color Outdoor Smart Security Camera | 360˚ with Pan & Tilt | Two Way Talk | Human Detection | Night Vision | Supports SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google - CP-Z43A

More options for the best outdoor security camera:

Similar articles for you: Stay protected: Discover our top picks of the best home security cameras for peace of mind