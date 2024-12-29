Don't miss the last chance to get the best deals on smart TVs before the year comes to an end. Check out the top models on Amazon with a discount of up to 50%, and maybe more. Here are our recommendations for you.

The Amazon Smart TV Sale is here, offering discounts of up to 65% on some of the top-selling models. Shoppers can explore an extensive range of TVs, from budget-friendly options to high-end models packed with cutting-edge features. This sale includes popular brands and categories, such as 4K Ultra HD TVs, OLEDs, and QLEDs, ensuring there’s something for every preference and budget. With offers on premium picture quality, advanced sound systems, and smart features like voice assistants and app integration, upgrading your home entertainment system has never been easier. Additionally, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options make this deal even more attractive for buyers looking to maximize value. Don’t miss the chance to transform your TV viewing experience with exceptional discounts. The clock is ticking, as these offers are available only until December 31. Take advantage now to make your living room the ultimate entertainment hub!

The TCL 65C61B Smart QLED Google TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth and crisp visuals. The combination of DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio. The TV features Google TV for easy navigation and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage ensure smooth performance. Its slim design and AI PQ Pro processor enhance picture quality, making it a great choice for a premium home entertainment setup.

Specifications of TCL 65C61B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz (DLG), VRR 120Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 1 headphone output

Sound: 35W Output, DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Audio System

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Hands-Free Voice Control

Display: QLED Pro, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor

Warranty: 2 Years

The Sony BRAVIA K-75S30B delivers an impressive 4K Ultra HD viewing experience with its advanced features like MotionFlow XR 100 and Dolby Vision. The TV’s Google TV interface ensures easy access to your favourite apps and content, while the 20W output sound system enhanced with Dolby Atmos provides excellent audio. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports with ALLM/eARC, along with Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, makes it a versatile choice for entertainment and smart home integration.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA K-75S30B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Speaker

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant, Game Menu, ALLM/eARC (HDMI 2.1)

Display: 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos PRO, MotionFlow XR 100, HDR10/HLG, Dolby Vision

Warranty: 1 Year

The Xiaomi L32MA-AIN offers a solid HD Ready display with smart features for an affordable price. It provides easy access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and its Dolby Audio system ensures clear sound. With 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM, this TV offers smooth performance for casual streaming. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options make it ideal for home entertainment, while the inclusion of Google Assistant offers voice control for convenience.

Specifications of Xiaomi L32MA-AIN: Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Control, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Display: HD Ready, Vivid Picture Engine, ALLM

Warranty: 1 Year

The Hisense 55E7K combines a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with advanced QLED technology, delivering vibrant visuals. The 24W audio output with Dolby Atmos ensures immersive sound. With VRR and ALLM support, this TV offers smooth gameplay, while its wide colour gamut and bezel-less design provide an elegant viewing experience. The built-in smart features, including popular apps and Google Assistant, make it a great choice for both movie buffs and gamers.

Specifications of Hisense 55E7K: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz, VRR 48-60Hz Supported

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 24W Output, Dolby Atmos

Smart TV Features: Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, Quad-core Processor, Netflix, YouTube, JioCinema, Prime Video

Display: 90% DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, VRR & ALLM, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Warranty: 2 Years

The TOSHIBA 50C450ME combines QLED technology with 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ decoding, it offers enhanced brightness and contrast. The TV’s 24W output speakers provide rich sound, while smart features like Alexa compatibility and Vidaa TV make navigation and streaming seamless. Ideal for both casual and cinematic viewing, the TOSHIBA 50C450ME is a great value for anyone seeking premium picture quality and smart capabilities.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 50C450ME: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), QLED

Refresh Rate: 60Hz, HDR Game Mode with ALLM VRR Supported

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet

Sound: 24W Output, Dolby Atmos, Dolby MS12 Sound Processing

Smart TV Features: Vidaa TV, Amazon Alexa, Built-in Voice Assistant, Screen Sharing, Airplay

Display: Quantum Dot Technology, Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Decoding

Warranty: 1 Year

The TOSHIBA 43C350NP delivers excellent picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features. The TV’s Dolby Atmos sound system ensures immersive audio, and the wide viewing angle makes it perfect for group watching. Google TV integration allows seamless access to a variety of streaming platforms, while the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enhance connectivity. It’s a great mid-range option for anyone seeking high-quality visuals and smart features.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43C350NP: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Sound: 24W Output, Dolby Atmos, Audio Equalizer, Dolby Digital

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Voice Command, Screen Mirroring, Chromecast, AirPlay

Display: 178-degree Wide Viewing Angle, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Warranty: 1 Year

The LG 65UR7500PSC offers an outstanding 4K Ultra HD display, delivering sharp, clear, and vibrant visuals with HDR10 support. The AI-powered α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the picture and sound quality for an immersive viewing experience. The TV’s WebOS Smart TV platform provides easy access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. With its sleek design, Bluetooth Surround Ready feature, and unlimited OTT app support, this TV is an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 65UR7500PSC: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20W Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, Bluetooth Surround Ready

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10, Unlimited OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc.)

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED, Slim Design, 4K Upscaler

Warranty: 1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

The Sony BRAVIA K-55S30B offers stunning 4K resolution and superior picture quality, enhanced by the 4K HDR Processor X1. Its Google TV interface ensures seamless access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The TV's Dolby Atmos technology creates immersive audio, while MotionFlow XR technology ensures smooth motion for fast-action scenes. With Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, this TV offers hands-free control. The combination of superior picture and sound quality, along with sleek design, makes this model a great choice for entertainment.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA K-55S30B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20W Output, 2ch Bass Reflex Speaker, Dolby Atmos, Ambient Optimization

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-In, Apple Airplay, Alexa, Game Menu, eARC (HDMI 2.1)

Display: 4K LED, 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos PRO, MotionFlow XR 100, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Warranty: 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty

The Hisense 65Q7N is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV that offers rich colour reproduction with Quantum Dot technology. The TV features a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion, making it ideal for sports and gaming. With 49W speakers and Dolby Atmos support, the audio complements the stunning visuals. The Hisense TV offers seamless streaming with apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Combined with its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a powerful addition to any entertainment setup.

Specifications of Hisense 65Q7N: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI 2.1 (including eARC), 2 USB ports, Built-in Dual Bands Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, RJ45 Connector

Sound: 49W Output (12W x2, 25W Subwoofer), DTS X, Dolby Atmos, Dolby MS12, NICAM/A2 Stereo

Smart TV Features: VIDAA TV, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Voice Assistant, Screen Sharing, Airplay 2, 4K Upscaling, Wide Colour Gamut

Display: Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 4K HDR Immersive, Filmmaker Mode

Warranty: 2-Year Comprehensive Warranty

The LG 55UR7500PSC offers a 4K Ultra HD display that provides crisp visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it delivers enhanced picture quality and sound, making it a standout option for home entertainment. The WebOS Smart TV platform offers access to popular streaming services, while the AI Sound feature provides an immersive audio experience. This model also offers gaming optimization and supports Apple Airplay 2, making it a well-rounded, feature-packed choice for a modern smart TV.

Specifications of LG 55UR7500PSC: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Sound: 20W Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, Bluetooth Surround Ready

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10, Unlimited OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, etc.)

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED, Slim Design, 4K Upscaler

Warranty: 1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

What is my budget, and does the TV offer the best features within that budget? If you're looking for a balance between performance and price, the Hisense 65Q7N offers a great value for money with features like 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot Technology, and Dolby Vision at a competitive price. However, if your budget allows for a higher-end product with superior AI features and a more polished smart TV experience, the LG 65UR7500PSC is an excellent choice.

How important is sound quality to me? If sound quality is a top priority, the Hisense 65Q7N provides 49W speaker output and Dolby Atmos, which delivers a superior audio experience for movies and gaming. For those seeking a more immersive sound experience, this is the better choice. On the other hand, LG 65UR7500PSC offers AI-powered sound enhancements, including Virtual Surround 5.1 for a more balanced audio output but with less emphasis on the sound system compared to Hisense.

Do I need advanced gaming features like a high refresh rate or variable refresh rate (VRR)? If you’re a gamer and want a TV that can handle fast-paced action, the Hisense 65Q7N is the clear winner with its 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. These features ensure a smoother gaming experience. If gaming isn’t a priority, and you’re more focused on general viewing, the LG 65UR7500PSC with a 60Hz refresh rate will still deliver great performance for everyday use.

How important is smart TV functionality and ease of use for me? If you value an intuitive smart TV interface with plenty of apps and customization options, the LG 65UR7500PSC excels with WebOS and integration of AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2, and a seamless app ecosystem. If you prefer a more straightforward and reliable smart TV with essential streaming apps, the Hisense 65Q7N offers solid smart features with VIDAA TV and built-in voice control, though it’s slightly more basic than LG’s offering.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between QLED and LED displays? Ans : QLED (Quantum Dot LED) technology uses quantum dots to enhance brightness, color accuracy, and contrast, providing superior picture quality compared to standard LED TVs. QLEDs, like the Hisense 65Q7N, offer vibrant colors and deeper blacks, making them ideal for high-quality viewing experiences. LED TVs, such as the LG 65UR7500PSC, are more affordable and still offer excellent picture quality but do not match the color depth and contrast levels of QLED. Question : Can I use voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa on these TVs? Ans : Yes, both LG 65UR7500PSC and Hisense 65Q7N come with built-in voice assistants. The LG 65UR7500PSC supports Google Assistant and Apple Airplay 2, while the Hisense 65Q7N features Amazon Alexa and a built-in voice control system. Both TVs allow voice control for easy navigation and smart home integration. Question : What is the warranty period for these TVs? Ans : The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase, which is standard for many TVs. On the other hand, the Hisense 65Q7N comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty, providing extra peace of mind regarding potential defects or issues. Question : Are these TVs good for gaming? Ans : Yes, both the Hisense 65Q7N and LG 65UR7500PSC are suitable for gaming. However, if you prioritize smoother gaming performance, the Hisense 65Q7N is a better choice with its 120Hz refresh rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, and HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for next-gen consoles. The LG 65UR7500PSC has a solid 60Hz refresh rate, which is adequate for casual gaming but might not offer the same fluidity for high-performance gaming. Question : What streaming apps are supported on these TVs? Ans : Both the LG 65UR7500PSC and Hisense 65Q7N support a wide range of popular streaming apps. The LG 65UR7500PSC comes with unlimited OTT app support, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and many more. The Hisense 65Q7N also supports key apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. Both TVs offer access to major content platforms for an enhanced viewing experience.