E-commerce platform Amazon is running Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The four-day long sale started today and will continue till September 5. During the sale, Amazon is giving up to 40% off on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and more. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone recently, now is a good time. We bring to you a list of smartphones that you can consider buying

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite

Available at ‘best offer’ price of ₹17,999, the smartphone packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is equipped with a 6.59-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a 64MP main camera on the back paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is currently listed with a starting price of ₹11,999 on Amazon e-commerce platform. Buyers can get up to ₹3,000 on select bank cards. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core processor and runs on the company’s own UI based on Android 12 operating system. The phone houses a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery and offers RAM plus feature.

iQoo Z6

iQoo Z6 is available at a discounted price of ₹14,499. The handset packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a FHD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of ₹49,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers 50watt wireless charging. The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with a 65watt fast charging adapter.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is selling at a discounted price of ₹13,499 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone comes with Alexa built-in. Buyers will get 2 months of YouTube premium free with the purchase of Redmi Note 11.