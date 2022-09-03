Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Get up to 40% off on OnePlus, Samsung and o

OnePlus 9 Pro is available at 49,999 on Amazon
2 min read . 06:00 PM ISTLivemint

  • During the sale, Amazon is giving up to 40% off on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and more.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

E-commerce platform Amazon is running Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The four-day long sale started today and will continue till September 5. During the sale, Amazon is giving up to 40% off on smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and more. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone recently, now is a good time. We bring to you a list of smartphones that you can consider buying

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite

Available at ‘best offer’ price of 17,999, the smartphone packs 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and is equipped with a 6.59-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a 64MP main camera on the back paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is currently listed with a starting price of 11,999 on Amazon e-commerce platform. Buyers can get up to 3,000 on select bank cards. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core processor and runs on the company’s own UI based on Android 12 operating system. The phone houses a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery and offers RAM plus feature.

iQoo Z6

iQoo Z6 is available at a discounted price of 14,499. The handset packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a FHD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of 49,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers 50watt wireless charging. The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with a 65watt fast charging adapter.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is selling at a discounted price of 13,499 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the smartphone comes with Alexa built-in. Buyers will get 2 months of YouTube premium free with the purchase of Redmi Note 11.

