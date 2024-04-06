Amazon Smartphones Premier League deals: Best offers on Oneplus Nord CE4, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G and others
Amazon's Smartphones Premier League sale offers great deals on top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, iQOO, Honor, POCO, Motorola, and Apple. Customers can get cashback and rewards with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, plus up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with offers and great deals on smartphones, celebrating the cricket season in India. During the Amazon’s Smartphones Premier League sale, customers can expect deals from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, iQOO, Honor, POCO, Motorola, Apple and many more.