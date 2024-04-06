Amazon's Smartphones Premier League sale offers great deals on top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, iQOO, Honor, POCO, Motorola, and Apple. Customers can get cashback and rewards with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, plus up to ₹ 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later.

The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with offers and great deals on smartphones, celebrating the cricket season in India. During the Amazon’s Smartphones Premier League sale, customers can expect deals from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, iQOO, Honor, POCO, Motorola, Apple and many more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the popular smartphones on Amazon.in with great deals. OnePlus 12R 5G: This smartphone comes with features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 4500 nits brightness, 5500 mAh battery and more. Get this on Amazon.in for Rw 38,999 including bank offer.

Oneplus Nord CE4 : The Oneplus Nord CE4 comes with 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 by 1080 pixels, boasting a screen-to-body ratio of 93.40 percent and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for fluid animations. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP main camera, and 5500 mAh battery. Customers can purchase it on Amazon.in for ₹ 24,999.

24,999. POCO M6 Pro 5G: This smartphone comes with a design that gives the device a premium look. Additionally, it is equipped with features such as Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 50MP dual AI camera, 6.79 display and more. It is up for grabs at ₹ 9,999.

9,999. Realme Narzo 60X 5G: The device from Realme also comes with specifications such as 50 AI camera, dynamic ultra smooth display and 5G 6NM process chipset. It is priced at ₹ 10,999.

10,999. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with 50MP triple camera, 13MP front camera, full HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available at a price of ₹ 11,999.

11,999. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the best buy for customers. This smartphone is equipped with features such as Circle to Search, 50MP camera, AI ISP, 6.2" FHD+ display and more. It is priced at ₹ 69,999 including bank and coupon offer.

69,999 including bank and coupon offer. iQOO Z9: With features such as 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, motion control, dual stereo speakers, and 1800 nits brightness, iQOO Z9 is offering this device with sleek design along with a Sony IMX882 OIS camera. Get this on Amazon.in for ₹ 17,999 including bank offers. Interestingly, customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get five percent (Prime customers) and three percent (non-prime members) cashback along with other rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!