The Amazon Special Appliances Days sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with the best ACs at unbeatable prices. If you're looking for the best 1.5 ton ACs, this sale brings exciting deals on energy-efficient and high-performance models, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable.

A 1.5-ton AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling even during peak summer. With advanced technology, these air conditioners help maintain the perfect indoor temperature while being energy-efficient. Be it fast cooling or smart features, you’ll find an option that suits your needs.

With warranties extending up to 10 years on compressors, these ACs are built to last. Don't miss out on Amazon Special Appliances Days to grab the best ACs at unbeatable prices. Upgrade to the best 1.5 ton ACs and enjoy powerful cooling, energy savings, and long-lasting performance.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Split AC is a powerful cooling solution with a 7-in-1 convertible mode for energy-efficient performance. It features True AI technology for adaptive cooling and Matter-enabled smart connectivity, allowing control via Alexa and Google Home. With a copper condenser, PM 0.1 filter, and ShieldBlu+ coating, it ensures durability and clean air. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it operates at high airflow and withstands temperatures up to 55°C. Enjoy Wi-Fi control, stabilizer-free operation, and low maintenance cooling with the one of the best 1.5 ton split AC.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 5 kW Dimension 23.4D x 87W x 29.5H cm Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU18AKY3W, 2025 Model, White)

Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this LG ac features a Dual Inverter compressor for faster cooling and energy efficiency. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode adapts cooling needs, while VIRAAT Mode enhances performance. Equipped with HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, it ensures cleaner air. The 100% copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection increases durability and prevents rust. It operates at high airflow and withstands temperatures up to 55°C. With stabilizer-free operation, sleep mode, and auto-clean functions, this smart split AC offers reliable comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 4.4 kW Dimension 18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H cm Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 model) is among the top picks for Amazon Special Appliances Days. This is one of the best 1.5 ton split AC online and features a swing inverter compressor for energy-efficient cooling with an ISEER value of 5.2. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air and 3D airflow for uniform cooling. The copper condenser with DNNS self-heal coating ensures durability and low maintenance. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it operates efficiently at temperatures up to 54°C, making it a reliable and high-performance choice.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Cooling power 5.28 kW Dimension 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with advanced Flexicool 6-in-1 inverter technology. This is regarded as one of the best ACs in the market. The inverter technology allows users to modify the cooling capacity and potentially reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. This model includes Smart-WiFi connectivity, voice control features, and a Smart Energy Display for user-friendly operation. Its copper condenser, treated with an anti-corrosion coating, enhances its longevity, while the HD & PM 2.5 filter contributes to cleaner indoor air. Suitable for mid-sized spaces, it boasts an Insta Cool mode, four fan speed settings, and stabilizer-free functionality, ensuring a reliable and high-efficiency cooling experience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Cooling power 5 kW Dimension 27D x 94W x 54H cm Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

Featuring a 5-in-1 convertible mode,the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for powerful and energy-efficient cooling, even in extreme temperatures. The 5-in-1 convertible mode lets users switch between different cooling capacities for optimal energy savings. The anti-corrosion coating enhances durability, protecting against rust and wear. Its PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by removing fine particles, making it ideal for those who prioritise indoor air quality. Additionally, the 100% copper condenser ensures better heat exchange and longevity. The Golden Fin evaporator further enhances efficiency, while features like Turbo Cool, Smart 4-Way Swing, and Low Gas Detection contribute to superior performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Cooling power 4.8 kW Dimension 22D x 98.2W x 32H cm Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC is a feature-rich cooling solution that combines smart technology with efficient performance. Designed for best 1.5 ton AC seekers, it comes with voice command support for Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free operation. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature lets you adjust power levels as needed, ensuring energy savings. Hexa Inverter Technology enhances performance in high temperatures, while DigiQ Hepta Sensors optimise cooling and protect critical components. The 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow, and the Turbo Cool mode delivers instant relief during extreme heat. Built with a 100% copper condenser, anti-corrosive blue fins, and acoustic insulation for quieter operation, this AC is made for durability.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Voltage 230 volts Dimension 22D x 98.2W x 32H cm Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2024 Model, White)

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for those who seek a balance between smart features and energy efficiency. Powered by BESPOKE AI, it offers 30% additional energy savings with its AI Energy Mode, making it an eco-friendly choice. The Digital Inverter Technology enhances durability and reduces noise, while features like Triple Protection Plus and Durafin Ultra coating ensure longevity. With fast cooling, auto error diagnosis, and IoT support, this model integrates convenience with performance, making it a strong contender for the best 1.5 ton AC.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 4.4 kW Dimension 21.5D x 82W x 29.9H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LH)

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC combines advanced cooling technology with high energy efficiency. The Xpandable+ Technology enhances cooling even in extreme temperatures, while the 4-way swing ensures even airflow throughout the room. The 100% copper condenser improves cooling efficiency and requires minimal maintenance. Additional features like Penta Sensor technology, SmartView Display, and odour-free air enhance user convenience. Designed for powerful yet silent operation, this model stands out as a top choice for the best 1.5 ton AC.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 5 star Cooling power 5 kW Dimension 23.5D x 95W x 29.4H cm Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2025 Model - 5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible mode. Designed for heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C, this model features 100% copper coils with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating, enhancing durability and efficiency. The i-Sense Technology smartly detects ambient temperature and adjusts cooling for optimal comfort. Additional highlights include a backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation, making this an excellent option for those seeking the best 1.5 ton AC.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 4.8 kW Dimension 23.5D x 95.7W x 31.5H cm Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

With Hyper PCB technology, this AC provides stabiliser-free operation and protection against power fluctuations. It also features a Super Micro Anti-Bacterial Filter for cleaner air and a long air throw to cool larger spaces effectively. Capable of handling 54°C high ambient temperatures, this AC is built for extreme summers. Additional highlights include Turbo Mode, Eco Mode, Super Quiet Mode, and Dark Mode, ensuring flexibility and user convenience. The 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating enhances durability, making it a reliable choice for those looking for the best 1.5 ton AC.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy efficiency 3 star Cooling power 4.6 kW Dimension 20D x 86.5W x 29H cm Click Here to Buy Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter, Cools at 54°C Temp, Long Air Throw - HSU17V-TMS3BN-INV, 2024 Model)

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton ACs on Amazon Special Appliances Days:

Best 1.5 ton AC Energy efficiency Noise Level Special features Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 3 star 35 dB Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condense LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 star 26 dB HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 star 38 dB PM 2.5 Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 5 star 44 dB Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 star 37 dB Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filte Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 3 star 39.1 dB 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC 3 star 53 dB WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Contro Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC 5 star 34 dB 100% Copper, Dust Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 3 star 38 dB Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC 3 star 34 dB 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Bacterial Filter

Similar articles for you: Best ACs in India: Top 10 options for high performance, durability and ultimate cooling