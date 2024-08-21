Amazon's Special Brand Sale offers up to 49% off on Prestige kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders, induction cooktops, and more. It's an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen with high-quality, discounted products from a trusted brand.

Get ready to save big on top-tier kitchen appliances with Amazon's Special Brand Sale, featuring discounts of up to 49% on a variety of Prestige products. This limited-time event is your chance to enhance your culinary setup with high-quality items from a brand trusted by home cooks and professionals alike. Whether you're looking to upgrade your old mixer grinder, invest in an efficient induction cooktop, or explore other innovative kitchen gadgets, this sale has something for everyone.

Prestige is known for its high-quality and durable kitchen solutions, making it a favorite among home cooks and professional chefs alike. From powerful mixer grinders that can handle tough ingredients with ease to induction cooktops that offer precise and energy-efficient cooking, the products on sale are designed to make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable and efficient.

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance with 750 watts of power. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a juicer jar, making it versatile for various tasks like grinding and juicing. Its ergonomic handles ensure a firm grip, and the super-efficient stainless steel blades provide excellent grinding results. The grinder also includes safety features like a safety lock and overload protection.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Power: 750 Watts

3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar

Ergonomic Handles

Safety Lock

Overload Protection

Stainless Steel Blades

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with multiple jars Not dishwasher safe Powerful 750-watt motor Requires careful handling

The Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance featuring a 750-watt motor. It includes four jars: three stainless steel jars (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, and 300ml chutney jar) and a transparent juicer jar, all with super-efficient stainless steel blades. The grinder offers three-speed settings and comes with an ergonomic handle for easy use. It has a 2-year manufacturer warranty and is ideal for grinding tasks. The product is corded and weighs 5.5 kg.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder Power: 750 Watts

3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar

2-Year Warranty

Ergonomic Handle

Black Colour

Multiple Attachments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong motor with 2-year warranty No dishwasher compatibility Sleek and modern design Only three speed settings

The Prestige Orion 500 W Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen tool with a 500-watt motor. It comes with three stainless steel jars, each featuring super-efficient blades for superior grinding. The grinder is designed with adjustable speed control and sturdy handles for a firm grip. Its ergonomic design and superior quality body ensure durability. The mixer grinder is available in a red and white colour scheme, weighs 4 kg, and includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty, making it ideal for everyday mixing tasks.

Specifications of Prestige Orion 500 Watts Mixer Grinder Power: 500 Watts

3 Stainless Steel Jars

Ergonomic Handles

3 Speed Settings

Stainless Steel Blades

Red & White Colour

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient Lower power compared to others Durable build with ergonomic design No juicer jar included

The Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop is a smart and energy-efficient cooking solution. It features Indian menu options for easy preparation of dishes like Chapati, Idli, and Dosa. The cooktop includes an automatic voltage regulator for stability and an anti-magnetic wall to block excess magnetic radiation. Its flat, smooth surface is easy to clean, and the unit is portable. With computer-controlled procedures, it adjusts power and temperature automatically. The cooktop offers energy savings and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop Power: 1200 Watts

Indian Menu Options

Automatic Voltage Regulator

Anti-Magnetic Wall

Timer with User Pre-Set

Easy to Clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ideal for Indian cooking Requires induction-compatible cookware Energy-efficient design Single heating element only

The Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 Induction Cooktop boasts a powerful 2200-watt performance with features like an automatic whistle counter and a keep-warm function. It includes built-in Indian menu options and dual heat sensors for precise cooking. The cooktop is designed with an automatic voltage regulator, an anti-magnetic wall, and feather touch buttons for easy operation. It offers efficient and reliable cooking with minimal energy waste and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop Power: 2200 Watts

Dual Heat Sensor

Feather Touch Buttons

Automatic Whistle Counter

Keep Warm Function

1-Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High power for fast cooking Relatively expensive Advanced features for precision Only 1-year warranty

The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop is a 1600-watt appliance designed for efficient cooking. It features Indian menu options, automatic power and temperature adjustment, and an automatic voltage control for consistent performance. With an extended cooling system and a push-button control panel, it ensures easy operation. This cooktop is compatible with induction base cookware with a bottom diameter of 12-26 cm. It comes in black and includes a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop Power: 1600 Watts

Indian Menu Options

Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment

Automatic Voltage Control

Anti-Magnetic Wall

Push Button Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid User-friendly with safety features Lower wattage compared to others Compact and portable design Basic control panel

The Prestige PKOSS 1.5 Electric Kettle offers a 1.5-liter capacity with a powerful 1500-watt heating element. Its stainless steel construction ensures durability, while the automatic cut-off feature and 360-degree swivel base enhance safety and convenience. The kettle has a single-touch lid locking mechanism, a power indicator light, and a concealed element for easy cleaning. With a large opening for seamless interior access and a water level indicator, it’s designed for efficient and user-friendly operation. It operates on 230 volts and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle Power: 1500 Watts

Capacity: 1.5 Litres

Stainless Steel Body

Automatic Cut-Off

360-Degree Swivel Base

Power Indicator Light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast boiling with 1500 watts Shorter cable length Easy to clean and use Requires careful handling

The Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle in red has a 1500-watt power rating and operates at 230 volts. It features a lockable lid, automatic cut-off, and a 360-degree swivel base for ease of use. The kettle's polished stainless steel finish ensures durability and style. With a single-touch lid locking mechanism, it offers convenience and safety. The item weighs 1060 grams and has a cable length of 0.7 meters. It comes with a 1-year warranty and should be handled with care, avoiding washing the base or overfilling.

Specifications of Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle Power: 1500 Watts

Capacity: 1.5 Litres

Stainless Steel Body

Automatic Cut-Off

360-Degree Swivel Base

Lockable Lid

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant design with polished finish Small size may not suit all needs Safe and easy to operate Not dishwasher safe

The Prestige PGMFB Grill Sandwich Toaster is an 800-watt appliance with fixed grill plates. It features a non-stick heating plate, ensuring easy cleaning and oil-free toasting. The toaster has a compact design with an elegant black finish, making it a perfect addition to any kitchen. The toaster includes a one-year warranty, ensuring reliable performance for making delicious sandwiches.

Specifications of Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster Power: 800 Watts

Fixed Grill Plates

Non-Stick Heating Plate

Elegant Black Finish

Compact Design

1-Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and easy to store Fixed grill plates may limit use Non-stick surface for easy cleaning Small capacity

The Prestige PGMFD 01 Sandwich Maker offers 800 watts of power and features durable die-cast aluminium grill plates with a German Technology Greblon non-stick coating for oil-free toasting. The heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safety and durability. It has a 1.5-meter cord and power indicators for convenience. With dimensions of 31.1D x 51W x 12.4H cm and a weight of 1320 grams, this sandwich maker operates at 230 volts and is easy to clean, making it a practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker Power: 800 Watts

Non-Stick Coating

Heat Resistant Bakelite Body

Power Indicators

1.5 m Cord Length

1-Year Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable with German non-stick coating Limited to sandwich making User-friendly with safety features No temperature control

FAQs Question : What makes Prestige mixer grinders stand out? Ans : Prestige mixer grinders are known for their powerful motors, durability, and efficient performance, making them ideal for both everyday use and tough grinding tasks. Question : Why should I consider buying an induction cooktop from Prestige? Ans : Prestige induction cooktops offer precise temperature control, energy efficiency, and safety features, providing a modern cooking solution that's both convenient and eco-friendly. Question : Are the discounted Prestige products covered by warranty? Ans : Yes, all Prestige products sold during Amazon's Special Brand Sale come with standard manufacturer warranties, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase. Question : How much can I save during the Amazon Special Brand Sale? Ans : You can save up to 49% on a variety of Prestige kitchen appliances, making it a great time to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank. Question : Is there a limited time for these deals? Ans : Yes, the discounts are part of a limited-time sale, so it's best to act quickly to take advantage of these offers before they end.