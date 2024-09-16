Amazon special discount on Sony TV is the optimal opportunity for you to upgrade your TV and get a better viewing experience. Avail up to 46% off on Sony TV models with additional bank offers and no cost EMIs.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your entertainment setup, now’s the perfect time. Amazon’s special discount on Sony TVs offers incredible savings of up to 46% off on some of the brand’s best models. From sleek OLED screens to 4K Ultra HD displays, Sony has long been a leader in television technology, and these deals make premium viewing more accessible than ever.

What’s even better? You can enjoy the convenience of no-cost EMIs, spreading the cost without the stress of extra interest. Whether you’re looking for a compact TV for your bedroom or a large, immersive display for your living room, there’s a Sony TV that fits your needs—and budget.

With options ranging from smart TVs packed with the latest features to models optimized for gaming and streaming, these top 10 picks will transform your home entertainment experience. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers!

Read Less Read More 1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV delivers vibrant visuals with its 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro display, ensuring rich, lifelike colours. Its 178-degree wide viewing angle offers a great experience from any spot in the room, while Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Multi-Audio provide immersive sound. With Google TV and built-in Chromecast, streaming your favourite content is seamless. It's perfect for anyone looking for a balance of performance and smart features.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X82L: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate | 178° viewing angle

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos, X Balanced Speakers, Acoustic Multi-Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, BRAVIA CAM Support, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K HDR, Triluminos Pro, Motion Flow XR200

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

2. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L

This 65-inch Sony Bravia model offers an exceptional 4K viewing experience, with a powerful X1 4K processor and HDR capabilities. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures clarity from all corners of the room, while the open baffle speakers with Dolby Audio bring a clear, full-bodied sound. It's a great choice for home entertainment, complete with popular streaming apps and voice control features integrated through Google TV.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate | 178° viewing angle

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Motion Flow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

The massive 75-inch Sony BRAVIA 3 Series TV elevates your viewing with 4K resolution and powerful LED display technology. Its Dolby Atmos sound with bass reflex speakers ensures an immersive audio experience, complementing the crisp visuals. Equipped with Google TV, this smart TV offers voice control and built-in streaming apps, perfect for those looking for a premium home theatre setup without sacrificing ease of use.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Bass Reflex Speaker, Dolby Atmos, 2 Subwoofers

Smart Features: Google TV, ALLM/eARC, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K HDR, Triluminos PRO, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L

This 55-inch Sony Bravia offers a fantastic blend of 4K visuals and smart TV functionality. The X1 processor ensures vibrant colour accuracy and smooth motion, perfect for watching movies or sports. Dolby Audio and eARC input bring superior sound quality, making your entertainment experience richer. The built-in Google TV allows easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, making it a top pick for smart entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate | 178° viewing angle

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Motion Flow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch model delivers impressive 4K picture quality, with a smart LED display for dynamic colours and sharp clarity. The Dolby Atmos sound system, paired with subwoofers, enhances audio depth, making it ideal for movie nights. Its AI-driven smart TV features allow for easy control through Google Assistant, while ALLM and eARC ensure smooth gaming and media playback.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos, 2 Subwoofers, Bass Reflex Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, ALLM/eARC, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K HDR, Triluminos PRO, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

6. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L

This 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV is perfect for smaller rooms or tight spaces without compromising on picture quality. Its 4K HDR technology ensures sharp visuals, while Dolby Audio provides a well-rounded sound experience. With Google TV built-in, accessing your favourite shows or apps is quick and easy. Its compact size makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or small living spaces.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate | 178° viewing angle

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Motion Flow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

This 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 2 model offers a smooth 4K experience with clear visuals and great sound quality. It features a solid audio setup with Dolby Audio, providing crisp and immersive sound. Google TV and Chromecast integration make streaming effortless, while ALLM and eARC support ensure responsive gameplay and media control. It’s a versatile TV, perfect for both entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, ALLM/eARC, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K Processor X1, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

With its 65-inch display and 4K LED technology, this Sony BRAVIA 3 Series model provides a cinematic viewing experience. The combination of Dolby Atmos and Bass Reflex speakers delivers theatre-like sound. Google TV integration simplifies content access, while built-in AI features enhance your overall viewing experience. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking a large, immersive screen with cutting-edge smart TV capabilities.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos, 2 Subwoofers, Bass Reflex Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K HDR, Triluminos PRO, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

This 43-inch BRAVIA 2 Series TV offers a compact 4K experience, making it ideal for smaller spaces. Its 4K LED technology and Dolby Atmos sound deliver impressive clarity and depth. Google TV ensures easy navigation through apps and content, while features like ALLM make it a great pick for gamers. Its small footprint doesn’t compromise on performance, making it a well-rounded option for compact areas.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos, Open Baffle Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, ALLM/eARC, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: 4K Processor X1, MotionFlow XR 100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

10. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K

This 32-inch Sony Bravia is a compact yet powerful smart TV, ideal for small spaces. With HD Ready resolution and smart features like Google TV and Chromecast, it offers an enjoyable viewing experience for casual entertainment. The Dolby Audio system enhances sound quality, making it a great option for bedrooms or secondary viewing rooms where space is limited but performance is still a priority.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K: Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768) | 60 Hz Refresh Rate | 178° viewing angle

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Display: X-Reality Pro, HDR

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty

What screen size should I choose based on my room size? The screen size depends on how far you’ll be sitting from the TV. For smaller rooms or bedrooms, a 32 to 43-inch TV is typically ideal, as it offers clear viewing without overwhelming the space. If you’re setting up in a living room, a 55 to 75-inch model is better suited to give you that immersive experience, especially if you sit farther from the screen.

Should I prioritize a higher refresh rate or sound quality for my usage? If you're a gamer or watch fast-paced content like sports, a higher refresh rate ensures smooth motion. Look for features like MotionFlow XR for better motion clarity. However, if you mostly watch movies or shows and care about sound quality, prioritize models with advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and Bass Reflex Speakers for an immersive audio experience.

How important are smart features like Google TV and voice control? If you stream content frequently or use multiple apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or YouTube, smart features like Google TV or voice control are essential for easy navigation and convenience. Features like Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and Alexa integration allow seamless connectivity with other devices. If you prefer traditional TV watching, these features might not be as important for you.

Do I need advanced connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 or ALLM? If you're a gamer or use your TV for high-quality media devices like a soundbar or gaming console, HDMI 2.1 and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) are crucial. They ensure low input lag and seamless transitions between gaming and media modes. If your usage is more casual, a regular HDMI connection will work just fine for streaming or watching cable TV.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Sony TV Screen Size : Match the screen size to your room size and viewing distance. Larger spaces (like living rooms) may benefit from a 55-inch or 75-inch screen, while smaller rooms (like bedrooms) can work well with 32 to 43-inch models.

: Match the screen size to your room size and viewing distance. Larger spaces (like living rooms) may benefit from a 55-inch or 75-inch screen, while smaller rooms (like bedrooms) can work well with 32 to 43-inch models. Display Technology : Look for technologies like 4K Ultra HD, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and Triluminos Pro for vibrant, lifelike colours and sharp details. For those seeking smoother motion, models with MotionFlow XR are ideal.

: Look for technologies like 4K Ultra HD, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and Triluminos Pro for vibrant, lifelike colours and sharp details. For those seeking smoother motion, models with MotionFlow XR are ideal. Smart Features : Decide if you need Google TV, Chromecast, voice control, or compatibility with services like Apple Airplay or Alexa. These features offer seamless streaming and integration with other devices.

: Decide if you need Google TV, Chromecast, voice control, or compatibility with services like Apple Airplay or Alexa. These features offer seamless streaming and integration with other devices. Audio Quality : If sound is a priority, consider models with Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Speakers, or Clear Phase technology for enhanced clarity and immersive audio.

: If sound is a priority, consider models with Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Speakers, or Clear Phase technology for enhanced clarity and immersive audio. Connectivity : Ensure the TV has enough HDMI and USB ports to connect your set-top box, gaming console, Blu-ray players, or soundbars. Advanced gamers may want HDMI 2.1 and ALLM for better performance.

: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI and USB ports to connect your set-top box, gaming console, Blu-ray players, or soundbars. Advanced gamers may want HDMI 2.1 and ALLM for better performance. Refresh Rate : A higher refresh rate (like 60Hz or above) ensures smoother visuals, especially for action-packed content or gaming.

: A higher refresh rate (like 60Hz or above) ensures smoother visuals, especially for action-packed content or gaming. Budget: Consider how much you're willing to spend. Balancing size, features, and picture quality is key to ensuring you get the most value for your money.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between 4K Ultra HD and HD Ready resolution? Ans : 4K Ultra HD provides a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering much sharper and clearer visuals compared to HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels). 4K is ideal for larger screens and provides better clarity, while HD Ready is suitable for smaller TVs or casual viewing. Question : Do Sony TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime? Ans : Yes, Sony TVs with Google TV or Android TV come pre-installed with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. These smart features allow easy access to your favourite shows and movies. Question : Can I control a Sony TV with my voice? Ans : Many Sony TVs come with built-in voice control features like Google Assistant or are compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can use voice commands to search for content, control volume, or even manage smart home devices connected to your TV. Question : What is Dolby Atmos, and why is it important for sound quality? Ans : Dolby Atmos is an advanced sound technology that delivers a 3D audio experience by adding depth and height to the sound. This creates an immersive experience, making it feel like the sound is coming from all around you, ideal for movies and gaming. Question : Do Sony TVs come with a warranty, and what does it cover? Ans : Yes, Sony TVs typically come with a 1-year comprehensive warranty. This covers manufacturing defects and issues with the TV’s components during the warranty period. Some models may also offer extended warranties for an additional cost.