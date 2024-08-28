Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on essential kitchen appliances that can transform your cooking experience. If you are a home cook, these deals are too good to pass up. In this listicle, we've rounded up the best kitchen appliances available at a discount on Amazon right now.

We have powerful mixer grinders that make food prep a breeze, handling everything from spices to smoothies. Next, we dive into water purifiers that ensure your family has access to clean, safe drinking water. If you’re into baking or roasting, our top picks for OTG ovens will take your culinary skills to the next level, offering versatility and efficiency. And for those looking to enjoy crispy, fried food with less guilt, we’ve highlighted some of the best air fryers that combine convenience with healthier cooking.

Whether you are upgrading your kitchen or stocking up on essentials, these Amazon discounts are a great opportunity to grab high-quality kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices.

1. ACTIVA Megamix 1000 W Powerful Motor Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars | 2 Years Motor Warranty, Red

The ACTIVA Megamix Mixer Grinder is equipped with a robust 1000W motor, making it ideal for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with four stainless steel jars designed for a variety of purposes, from liquidizing to chutney making. Its shock-proof ABS body ensures durability and safety, while the suction base provides stability during operation. The 3-speed control with pulse function allows for precise grinding, making it a versatile kitchen companion.

Specifications of ACTIVA Megamix 1000 W Powerful Motor Mixer Grinder

1000W Turbo Motor

4 Stainless Steel Jars

3 Speed Control with Pulse Function

Shock-Proof ABS Body

Suction Base for Stability

Stainless Steel Blades

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1000W motor for tough grinding Not dishwasher safe Stable operation with suction base Can be noisy during use

2. Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life

The Philips HL7713/01 Mixer Grinder features a powerful 1000W motor that efficiently grinds tough ingredients without overheating. It includes three leak-proof stainless steel jars, ideal for various kitchen tasks. The QuickCool ventilation system enhances motor life by preventing overheating. With strong suction feet for stability and unbreakable blades for durability, this compact mixer is perfect for those who demand high performance and long-lasting reliability in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Philips HL7713/01 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder

1000W PowerPro Motor

QuickCool Ventilation

3 Stainless Steel Jars

Leak-Proof Jars

Strong Suction Feet

Unbreakable Stainless Steel Blades

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QuickCool ventilation prolongs motor life Limited to 3 jars Leak-proof and unbreakable jars Not suitable for very large batches

3. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder, High Speed 21000 RPM Motor, 304 SS Blades, 5 Years Motor Warranty with Overload Protector, 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar I (Grey & Green)

The Havells Capture Mixer Grinder features a 500W motor and comes with three stainless steel jars, catering to grinding, blending, and chutney making needs. Operating at 21,000 RPM, it ensures efficient performance, while the overload protector safeguards the motor during heavy-duty use. The appliance is also dishwasher safe, offering convenience in cleaning. Its compact design and powerful motor make it a great addition to any kitchen for daily grinding tasks.

Specifications of Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder

500W Motor

3 Stainless Steel Jars

3-Speed Control with Pulse Function

21000 RPM Speed

Overload Protector

Dishwasher Safe

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning Lower motor power (500W) High-speed grinding with 21000 RPM Limited jar capacity

5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is a high-efficiency water purifier that combines RO, UV, and MF technologies to deliver safe, mineral-enhanced drinking water. With a 10L storage capacity, it features advanced water-saving technology that reduces water waste by up to 60%. The mineral enhancer cartridge ensures essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are added to your water, while smart indicators notify you when filters need replacing. This purifier is suitable for various water sources and ensures consistent water quality.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier

RO+UV+MF Purification

10L Storage Capacity

60% Water Saving Technology

Mineral Enhancer Cartridge

Smartsense Indicators

6000L Filter Life

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High water-saving technology May require frequent filter changes Mineral enhancer adds essential minerals Larger footprint, needs more space

6. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The V-Guard Zenora is a high-quality water purifier designed for Indian water conditions, supporting a TDS level of up to 2000 ppm. It offers a 7-stage purification process using advanced RO and UF membranes, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity, making it suitable for large families. It features LED indicators for easy monitoring, is made from food-grade plastic, and comes with a comprehensive one-year warranty, including free installation and maintenance services.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

7-stage purification process

TDS support up to 2000 ppm

7-liter storage capacity

Advanced RO and UF membranes

LED indicators for status monitoring

Comprehensive one-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective for high TDS water Requires electricity to operate Comprehensive one-year warranty May require regular maintenance

7. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier offers an 8-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, along with a MTDS Taste Adjuster for customizable taste. It features Active Copper Technology, which infuses copper ions into the water, and Mineral Guard Technology that retains essential minerals. With a 7L storage capacity and smart LED indicators, this purifier is designed for convenience and safety, ensuring pure and healthy drinking water for your household.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier

RO+UV+UF+MTDS Purification

8 Stages of Purification

Patented Active Copper Technology

7L Storage Capacity

Smart LED Indicators

Wall-mounted or Countertop Installation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 8 stages of advanced purification Smaller storage capacity (7L) Retains essential minerals with Mineral Guard Requires electrical power for operation

9. IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts

The IBELL OTG is a versatile cooking appliance with a spacious 25L capacity, ideal for baking, grilling, toasting, and more. Powered by a 1600W motor, it ensures even cooking with its rotisserie functionality. The OTG includes a temperature control feature and a 60-minute timer with an auto shut-off option, making it both user-friendly and efficient. This OTG is perfect for those who enjoy versatile cooking options in a single appliance.

Specifications of IBELL 25 Liters Electric OTG

1600W Power

25L Capacity

Rotisserie Functionality

Temperature Control

60-Minute Timer

Auto Shut-Off

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 25L capacity for versatile cooking Bulkier design, requires more counter space Rotisserie function for even cooking Higher power consumption

10. Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG (10Liters) with Temperature Selection 800 W, Powder Coated Finish, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Hand Glove (Black, Silver) 800 watts

The Inalsa MasterChef 10BK OTG is a compact and efficient oven toaster grill, perfect for small kitchens. With an 800W motor and a 10L capacity, it’s ideal for baking, toasting, and grilling small meals. The appliance offers precise temperature control up to 250°C and uses Even Toast Technology for consistent results. Its compact design and energy efficiency make it a practical choice for quick cooking tasks without taking up much space.

Specifications of Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG

800W Power

10L Capacity

Temperature Control (100°C to 250°C)

Even Toast Technology

Energy Efficient

Compact Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact design ideal for small spaces Limited capacity (10L) Energy-efficient with fast heating Not suitable for large meals

12. Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

The Faber Digital Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that enables you to fry, bake, roast, and toast with up to 85% less oil. It features a 6L capacity and utilizes 360° air cooking technology for even and faster cooking. The fryer comes with an 8-preset menu, a non-stick pan, and a view window for easy monitoring. This air fryer is an excellent choice for health-conscious cooks looking to prepare a variety of meals with minimal oil.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer

1500W Power

6L Capacity

360° Air Cooking Technology

8-Preset Menu

Digital Touch Control

Non-Stick Pan with View Window

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Healthier cooking with 85% less oil Smaller capacity compared to other fryers Versatile 8-in-1 cooking options Requires frequent cleaning of non-stick pan

13. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

The INALSA Air Fryer offers a healthy alternative to traditional frying, featuring a 5.5L capacity and 360° AirCrisp technology that reduces oil usage by up to 99%. It includes a visible cooking window, internal light, and an 8-preset menu for a range of cooking options. The air fryer heats up quickly and is energy-efficient, making it ideal for quick, healthy meals. Its compact design and user-friendly controls make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer (5.5 Liter)

1600W Power

5.5L Capacity

360° AirCrisp Technology

Visible Cooking Window

8-Preset Menu

Internal Light

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cooks with 99% less oil Smaller capacity for larger families Faster cooking compared to traditional ovens Non-stick coating needs careful handling

