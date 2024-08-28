Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on essential kitchen appliances that can transform your cooking experience. If you are a home cook, these deals are too good to pass up. In this listicle, we've rounded up the best kitchen appliances available at a discount on Amazon right now.
We have powerful mixer grinders that make food prep a breeze, handling everything from spices to smoothies. Next, we dive into water purifiers that ensure your family has access to clean, safe drinking water. If you’re into baking or roasting, our top picks for OTG ovens will take your culinary skills to the next level, offering versatility and efficiency. And for those looking to enjoy crispy, fried food with less guilt, we’ve highlighted some of the best air fryers that combine convenience with healthier cooking.
Whether you are upgrading your kitchen or stocking up on essentials, these Amazon discounts are a great opportunity to grab high-quality kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices.
1. ACTIVA Megamix 1000 W Powerful Motor Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars | 2 Years Motor Warranty, Red
The ACTIVA Megamix Mixer Grinder is equipped with a robust 1000W motor, making it ideal for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with four stainless steel jars designed for a variety of purposes, from liquidizing to chutney making. Its shock-proof ABS body ensures durability and safety, while the suction base provides stability during operation. The 3-speed control with pulse function allows for precise grinding, making it a versatile kitchen companion.
Specifications of ACTIVA Megamix 1000 W Powerful Motor Mixer Grinder
1000W Turbo Motor
4 Stainless Steel Jars
3 Speed Control with Pulse Function
Shock-Proof ABS Body
Suction Base for Stability
Stainless Steel Blades
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Powerful 1000W motor for tough grinding
|Not dishwasher safe
|Stable operation with suction base
|Can be noisy during use
2. Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
The Philips HL7713/01 Mixer Grinder features a powerful 1000W motor that efficiently grinds tough ingredients without overheating. It includes three leak-proof stainless steel jars, ideal for various kitchen tasks. The QuickCool ventilation system enhances motor life by preventing overheating. With strong suction feet for stability and unbreakable blades for durability, this compact mixer is perfect for those who demand high performance and long-lasting reliability in their kitchen appliances.
Specifications of Philips HL7713/01 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder
1000W PowerPro Motor
QuickCool Ventilation
3 Stainless Steel Jars
Leak-Proof Jars
Strong Suction Feet
Unbreakable Stainless Steel Blades
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|QuickCool ventilation prolongs motor life
|Limited to 3 jars
|Leak-proof and unbreakable jars
|Not suitable for very large batches
3. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder, High Speed 21000 RPM Motor, 304 SS Blades, 5 Years Motor Warranty with Overload Protector, 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar I (Grey & Green)
The Havells Capture Mixer Grinder features a 500W motor and comes with three stainless steel jars, catering to grinding, blending, and chutney making needs. Operating at 21,000 RPM, it ensures efficient performance, while the overload protector safeguards the motor during heavy-duty use. The appliance is also dishwasher safe, offering convenience in cleaning. Its compact design and powerful motor make it a great addition to any kitchen for daily grinding tasks.
Specifications of Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder
500W Motor
3 Stainless Steel Jars
3-Speed Control with Pulse Function
21000 RPM Speed
Overload Protector
Dishwasher Safe
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
|Lower motor power (500W)
|High-speed grinding with 21000 RPM
|Limited jar capacity
5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is a high-efficiency water purifier that combines RO, UV, and MF technologies to deliver safe, mineral-enhanced drinking water. With a 10L storage capacity, it features advanced water-saving technology that reduces water waste by up to 60%. The mineral enhancer cartridge ensures essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are added to your water, while smart indicators notify you when filters need replacing. This purifier is suitable for various water sources and ensures consistent water quality.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier
RO+UV+MF Purification
10L Storage Capacity
60% Water Saving Technology
Mineral Enhancer Cartridge
Smartsense Indicators
6000L Filter Life
|Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|High water-saving technology
May require frequent filter changes
|Mineral enhancer adds essential minerals
Larger footprint, needs more space
6. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black
The V-Guard Zenora is a high-quality water purifier designed for Indian water conditions, supporting a TDS level of up to 2000 ppm. It offers a 7-stage purification process using advanced RO and UF membranes, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. The purifier has a 7-litre storage capacity, making it suitable for large families. It features LED indicators for easy monitoring, is made from food-grade plastic, and comes with a comprehensive one-year warranty, including free installation and maintenance services.
Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier
7-stage purification process
TDS support up to 2000 ppm
7-liter storage capacity
Advanced RO and UF membranes
LED indicators for status monitoring
Comprehensive one-year warranty
|Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Effective for high TDS water
Requires electricity to operate
|Comprehensive one-year warranty
May require regular maintenance
7. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
The Aquaguard Aura Water Purifier offers an 8-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, along with a MTDS Taste Adjuster for customizable taste. It features Active Copper Technology, which infuses copper ions into the water, and Mineral Guard Technology that retains essential minerals. With a 7L storage capacity and smart LED indicators, this purifier is designed for convenience and safety, ensuring pure and healthy drinking water for your household.
Specifications of Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier
RO+UV+UF+MTDS Purification
8 Stages of Purification
Patented Active Copper Technology
7L Storage Capacity
Smart LED Indicators
Wall-mounted or Countertop Installation
|Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|8 stages of advanced purification
Smaller storage capacity (7L)
|Retains essential minerals with Mineral Guard
Requires electrical power for operation
9. IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts
The IBELL OTG is a versatile cooking appliance with a spacious 25L capacity, ideal for baking, grilling, toasting, and more. Powered by a 1600W motor, it ensures even cooking with its rotisserie functionality. The OTG includes a temperature control feature and a 60-minute timer with an auto shut-off option, making it both user-friendly and efficient. This OTG is perfect for those who enjoy versatile cooking options in a single appliance.
Specifications of IBELL 25 Liters Electric OTG
1600W Power
25L Capacity
Rotisserie Functionality
Temperature Control
60-Minute Timer
Auto Shut-Off
|Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Large 25L capacity for versatile cooking
Bulkier design, requires more counter space
|Rotisserie function for even cooking
Higher power consumption
10. Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG (10Liters) with Temperature Selection 800 W, Powder Coated Finish, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Hand Glove (Black, Silver) 800 watts
The Inalsa MasterChef 10BK OTG is a compact and efficient oven toaster grill, perfect for small kitchens. With an 800W motor and a 10L capacity, it’s ideal for baking, toasting, and grilling small meals. The appliance offers precise temperature control up to 250°C and uses Even Toast Technology for consistent results. Its compact design and energy efficiency make it a practical choice for quick cooking tasks without taking up much space.
Specifications of Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG
800W Power
10L Capacity
Temperature Control (100°C to 250°C)
Even Toast Technology
Energy Efficient
Compact Design
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Compact design ideal for small spaces
|Limited capacity (10L)
|Energy-efficient with fast heating
|Not suitable for large meals
12. Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
The Faber Digital Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that enables you to fry, bake, roast, and toast with up to 85% less oil. It features a 6L capacity and utilizes 360° air cooking technology for even and faster cooking. The fryer comes with an 8-preset menu, a non-stick pan, and a view window for easy monitoring. This air fryer is an excellent choice for health-conscious cooks looking to prepare a variety of meals with minimal oil.
Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer
1500W Power
6L Capacity
360° Air Cooking Technology
8-Preset Menu
Digital Touch Control
Non-Stick Pan with View Window
|Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Healthier cooking with 85% less oil
Smaller capacity compared to other fryers
|Versatile 8-in-1 cooking options
Requires frequent cleaning of non-stick pan
13. INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
The INALSA Air Fryer offers a healthy alternative to traditional frying, featuring a 5.5L capacity and 360° AirCrisp technology that reduces oil usage by up to 99%. It includes a visible cooking window, internal light, and an 8-preset menu for a range of cooking options. The air fryer heats up quickly and is energy-efficient, making it ideal for quick, healthy meals. Its compact design and user-friendly controls make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer (5.5 Liter)
1600W Power
5.5L Capacity
360° AirCrisp Technology
Visible Cooking Window
8-Preset Menu
Internal Light
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Cooks with 99% less oil
|Smaller capacity for larger families
|Faster cooking compared to traditional ovens
|Non-stick coating needs careful handling
