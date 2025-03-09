Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,BlackView Details
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Powerful Down-Firing Subwoofer and Far-Field Drivers, 8W RMS with 16W Peak Power for Computer PCs and Laptops (Black)View Details
₹3,799
HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard DesignView Details
₹1,899
EvoFox Elite X Wired Gaming Controller for PC with 2 Programmable Macro Back Buttons, Adjustable Dual Vibration Motors,Turbo Mode,Analog Triggers, High Precision joysticks,Low Latency Plug and Play,Translucent Shell Controller for pcView Details
₹1,099
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)View Details
₹5,990
Amazon Special Discounts bring you incredible deals on essential computer peripherals. Whether you need a high-quality monitor, a reliable printer, immersive speakers, comfortable headphones, a responsive keyboard, or a precision gaming controller, this sale has you covered. Enjoy massive savings on top brands and upgrade your setup with premium tech at unbeatable prices. These limited-time offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the discounts while you can. Whether for work, gaming, or entertainment, find the perfect accessories to enhance your experience. Don’t miss out—shop now and grab the best deals before they’re gone!
Enhance your viewing experience with high-resolution monitors at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a sleek display for work, gaming, or entertainment, this Amazon sale offers top-quality options from leading brands. Enjoy crisp visuals, fast refresh rates, and immersive screen technology. From ultrawide displays to 4K resolutions, find the perfect monitor to suit your needs while these limited-time discounts last.
Get high-performance printers at amazing prices in this sale. Whether you need a laser printer for crisp documents or an inkjet for vibrant photos, there’s a perfect option for you. Enjoy fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and cost-efficient solutions. Ideal for home offices, students, and businesses, these deals help you save big on reliable, high-quality printers. Don’t miss out; shop now before the stock runs out!
Bring powerful, high-quality sound to your setup with premium computer speakers. Whether for music, movies, or gaming, this Amazon sale offers incredible discounts on top brands. Enjoy crystal-clear audio, deep bass, and immersive surround sound. Choose from compact desktop speakers or full-range stereo systems to enhance your audio experience. Get the best sound quality at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!
Experience superior sound with top-brand PC headphones at discounted prices. From noise-cancelling models to wireless Bluetooth options, find the perfect pair for work, gaming, or entertainment. Enjoy clear audio, deep bass, and comfortable designs for long listening sessions. This Amazon sale has something for everyone, whether you prefer over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear styles. Shop now and grab the best deals before they’re gone!
Upgrade your typing and gaming experience with high-performance keyboards. Whether you need a mechanical keyboard for precision gaming or a quiet, ergonomic model for work, there are great deals available. Get responsive keys, customisable RGB lighting, and durable designs at discounted prices. With options from top brands, this is the perfect time to grab a quality keyboard at a fraction of the cost.
Take control of your gaming with high-quality controllers at unbeatable prices. Whether you play on PC or console, enjoy smooth gameplay with ergonomic designs, responsive buttons, and wireless connectivity. This sale offers big discounts on popular controllers from top brands, giving you the best gaming experience for less. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals, grab your perfect controller now!
Similar articles for you
Best PC monitors: Top 7 options from LG, Samsung, Acer and others for stunning clarity and reliable performance
Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion
Best all in one printers in 2025 with wireless connectivity, fast printing, and high quality output for home and office
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.