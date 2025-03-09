Our Picks
Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black
Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Powerful Down-Firing Subwoofer and Far-Field Drivers, 8W RMS with 16W Peak Power for Computer PCs and Laptops (Black)
HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard Design
EvoFox Elite X Wired Gaming Controller for PC with 2 Programmable Macro Back Buttons, Adjustable Dual Vibration Motors,Turbo Mode,Analog Triggers, High Precision joysticks,Low Latency Plug and Play,Translucent Shell Controller for pc
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)
Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)
LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black)
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI
Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)
Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)
Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home/Student
Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation
Brother DCP-T820DW Printer - Auto Duplex Printing, Print, Scan, Copy, ADF, WiFi/LAN/USB, Print Up To 15K Pages In Black And 5K In Color Each For (CMY), Get An Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation
Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office
Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black
Edifier R1080BT Auxiliary, Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker (White)
Ant Esports GS350 Pro 2.1 Stereo Gaming Speakers 15W,USB Powered Bluetooth Desktop Speaker Plus 3.5 mm Aux-in, in-line VolumeControl,RGB LED Lights Multimedia Speakers for PC, Laptop,Tablet,Cellphone
HP Multimedia Speaker DHS-5100, High Power Speaker with Pure and Pleasant Sound Quality; RGB Light Effect; USB Powered; Bluetooth® 5 connectivity Support; Dual Speaker Design
HP Multimedia Speaker DHS-5100, High Power Speaker with Pure and Pleasant Sound Quality; RGB Light Effect; USB Powered; Bluetooth® 5 connectivity Support; Dual Speaker Design
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multi Media Speakers with AUX, USB and Volume Control (Black)
ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop
ZEBRONICS Igloo 1, 2.0 USB Computer Speakers, 8 Watts, Multicolor LED, USB Powered, AUX, Volume Control Pod for PC, Laptops, Desktop
Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker With Aux Connectivity,USB Powered And Volume Control
FRONTECH Premium 2.0 Channel USB Powered Speakers with 1.5W x 2 Output, AUX Input, and 1-Year Warranty (Black)
ZEBRONICS Pluto 2-2.1 Channel Desktop Speaker with 15 watts Output, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, mSD, FM, 3.5mm Jack Line Input, Inbuilt Volume Control, USB Powered, RGB Lights
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue
Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1 with mic Frost White
Ant Esports H580 Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS4 PC Xbox one PS5 Switch Laptop, Over Ear Headphones Wired with Noise Cancelling Mic, 3.5m Audio Jack, 50mm Stereo Drivers, Led Light – Black
Ant Esports H530 Multi-Platform Pro RGB Gaming Headsetfor PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1 with mic, Black Red
ZEBRONICS Zeb-200HM Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic, Dual 3.5mm Connectors, Adjustable Headband for PC Computers/Laptop (Black)
HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Black)
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre)
Ant Esports MK3400 V3 Pro Mechanical Pro World of Warship Edition Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard (Black)
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported
Ant Esports MK1200 Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with RGB Backlit Lighting and 60% Compact Form Factor - Red Switch
EvoFox Katana X2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | Outemu Blue Switches,18 Effects Rainbow Backlighting, Replaceable Switches, 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys, Multifunction Volume Controller | Wired-Black
EvoFox Ronin Wireless TKL Mechanical Keyboard (BT+2.4GHz+Wired) | Outemu Red Switches, Gasket Structure, Per-Key RGB, 1000Hz, nKey Rollover, Volume Controller | Windows Software, On-board Memory
AULA F75 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | Hot Swappable | Pre-lubed Linear Switches | RGB Backlit | 2.4GHz/Type-C/Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard (Ice Blue, Reaper Switch)
EvoFox Katana X2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | 96 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard | Outemu Red switches, 13 Effects Rainbow Backlighting, 25 Anti-Ghosting Keys, Multifunction Volume Controller | Wired-White
Kreo Hive RGB Anti-ghosting Gaming Keyboard, 75% Tenkeyless Wired Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Backlight, Volume Knob, NKRO, PC Gaming Keyboard Detachable USB C Cable (All White, Blue Switch)
Razer Blackwidow V3 Tenkeyless - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch)- Black - Rz03-03491800-R3M1 - Black
Zebronics MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad for Windows PC, Android, with Dual analog sticks, Quad front triggers, Dual motors force, Haptic Feedback, Supports X-Input & D-Input.
Ant Esports GP110 Wired Gamepad, Compatible for PC & Laptop Computer (Windows 10/8 /7) / PS3 / Android
Kreo (New & Improved Mirage Wireless RGB Gaming Controller For PC, Android, iOS, PS4, Programmable Buttons, Dual motor force, Haptic Feedback,USB C & B Zero-Lag Connectivity (Not compatible PS5)
PowerA Battle Dragon™ Wireless Controller for PC and Cloud Gaming: Magnetic Hall Effect, Asymmetric Rumble Motors, 20h Playtime (Not for iOS)
Cosmic Byte ARES Wired Controller for PC, Magnetic Triggers, Accurate Joysticks, Dual Vibration, Backit LED Buttons (White)
Cosmic Byte Blitz Wireless + Wired Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Adjustable Vibration, Turbo & Auto Turbo (Grey)
EvoFox Elite X Wireless Gaming Controller for PC with 2 Programmable Macro Back Buttons, Adjustable Dual Vibration Motors,Turbo Mode,Analog Triggers, High Precision joysticks,Low Latency Plug and Play,Free USB Extender,Translucent Shell Gamepad for pc (Red)
PowerA Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10/11, White (Officially Licensed)
PowerA Advantage Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10/11, Fortnite Midas, USB-C, Officially Licensed (Bonus Virtual Item Included)
Amazon Special Discounts bring you incredible deals on essential computer peripherals. Whether you need a high-quality monitor, a reliable printer, immersive speakers, comfortable headphones, a responsive keyboard, or a precision gaming controller, this sale has you covered. Enjoy massive savings on top brands and upgrade your setup with premium tech at unbeatable prices. These limited-time offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the discounts while you can. Whether for work, gaming, or entertainment, find the perfect accessories to enhance your experience. Don’t miss out—shop now and grab the best deals before they’re gone!
Top deals
Monitors on Amazon Sale
Enhance your viewing experience with high-resolution monitors at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a sleek display for work, gaming, or entertainment, this Amazon sale offers top-quality options from leading brands. Enjoy crisp visuals, fast refresh rates, and immersive screen technology. From ultrawide displays to 4K resolutions, find the perfect monitor to suit your needs while these limited-time discounts last.
Printers deals on Amazon
Get high-performance printers at amazing prices in this sale. Whether you need a laser printer for crisp documents or an inkjet for vibrant photos, there’s a perfect option for you. Enjoy fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and cost-efficient solutions. Ideal for home offices, students, and businesses, these deals help you save big on reliable, high-quality printers. Don’t miss out; shop now before the stock runs out!
Speakers deals
Bring powerful, high-quality sound to your setup with premium computer speakers. Whether for music, movies, or gaming, this Amazon sale offers incredible discounts on top brands. Enjoy crystal-clear audio, deep bass, and immersive surround sound. Choose from compact desktop speakers or full-range stereo systems to enhance your audio experience. Get the best sound quality at unbeatable prices before the sale ends!
Headphones deals
Experience superior sound with top-brand PC headphones at discounted prices. From noise-cancelling models to wireless Bluetooth options, find the perfect pair for work, gaming, or entertainment. Enjoy clear audio, deep bass, and comfortable designs for long listening sessions. This Amazon sale has something for everyone, whether you prefer over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear styles. Shop now and grab the best deals before they’re gone!
Keyboards on Amazon
Upgrade your typing and gaming experience with high-performance keyboards. Whether you need a mechanical keyboard for precision gaming or a quiet, ergonomic model for work, there are great deals available. Get responsive keys, customisable RGB lighting, and durable designs at discounted prices. With options from top brands, this is the perfect time to grab a quality keyboard at a fraction of the cost.
Gaming controllers on Amazon Sale
Take control of your gaming with high-quality controllers at unbeatable prices. Whether you play on PC or console, enjoy smooth gameplay with ergonomic designs, responsive buttons, and wireless connectivity. This sale offers big discounts on popular controllers from top brands, giving you the best gaming experience for less. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals, grab your perfect controller now!
FAQs
Question : What products are included in the Amazon Special Discounts sale?
Ans : The sale features great deals on monitors, printers, speakers, headphones, keyboards, and gaming controllers from top brands.
Question : How long will the Amazon sale last?
Ans : The discounts are available for a limited time only, so it’s best to shop early before stocks run out.
Question : Are gaming accessories included in the sale?
Ans : Yes, you can find discounts on gaming controllers, keyboards, and high-performance headphones for an enhanced gaming experience.
Question : Do the discounted products come with a warranty?
Ans : Most products include manufacturer warranties, but it’s best to check the product details on Amazon before purchasing.
Question : Can I return or exchange items bought during the sale?
Ans : Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply, so you can return or replace items based on their return eligibility.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.